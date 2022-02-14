25 Modern Logo Design Examples and Ideas to Energize and Inspire

Aly is a full-time copywriter and content strategist. When she's not typing away, you'll find her caffeinating with her unreasonably large tea collection, cooking a new dish, or watching a mind-bending amount of true crime.

As more and more aspiring entrepreneurs enter the business world, the pressure to have a good logo is mounting. If you’re just starting out, how do you create something that stands out from the competition? If this isn’t your first time around the block, how can you bring your branding into the modern world?

We’re here to answer these questions, walk you through the pillars of modern logo design, and share logo examples and ideas to inspire you.

What Is Modern Logo Design?

As our society evolves, what we consider to be modern does too. Right now, modern logos tend to feature a blend of classic elements, interesting geometric shapes, simple or handwritten typography, and a splash of color.

If you’re designing a logo or hiring someone to create one for you, it’s important to be up-to-date on current trends as a whole and within your specific industry. This will help you get a sense of what elements you like in branding, what you don’t like, and what customers are responding to.

Examples of Good Logos

There are many characteristics of a great logo but, above all, you want to make sure it:

Features modern design qualities

Is legible

Is memorable

Check out these logo ideas to see what this looks like.

Make It Pop

View this image via Nupur Akther.

Clarity is the name of the game with modern logos. A font that’s easy to read and a single graphic element that draws people in is all you need to craft something that’s unique and memorable.

Simplicity

View this image via Ankreative.

You can use a variety of modern design elements without creating something that’s overwhelming. Choose one or two accent colors, add black and white geometric elements, and complete the logo by adding your business name.

Thumbs Up

View this image via iamguru.

Bring a modern look to a well-known gesture or item. Once you choose what to feature in your logo, use a solid background and have the element drawn on with clean lines.

What Makes a Bad Logo?

Much like getting a tattoo you hate looking at years later, using a bad business logo can at best be an annoyance, and at worst, impact your business long term.

Here’s what makes a bad logo, plus a few examples to serve as anti-inspiration.

Aimless

Too many overlapping design elements or a lack of themes will turn your business logo into an unmemorable mess.

Less isn’t always more, but this can be a good rule to follow if you want to make an impact.

Stuck in the Past

Unless you’re intentionally going for a retro look, be mindful of current design trends to keep your logo from looking outdated.

Choose modern color palettes, fonts, and graphics to keep your logo looking like it’s from this century.

Clashing Colors

The human eye can see about ten million colors. Do yourself a favor—don’t choose ones that clash. Choose complementary colors and focus on combinations that represent your business best.

Examples of Bad Logos

Ruined Rose

This logo is a bit flat.

This blend of colors causes the entire logo to fall flat. Plus, the odd shape choice and placement make this a logo that one might remember for all the wrong reasons.

Marketing Mess

Make sure every aspect of your logo serves a purpose.

The font on this logo is hard to read. Additionally, the geometric shapes on this logo don’t seem to serve a purpose, and instead, create confusion.

Logos That Inspire and Energize

Looking for more logo ideas so that you can decide on a concept for your business? This selection features different logotypes for every kind of business owner and organization.

Logo Ideas and Examples for Emblems

Past and Present

View this image via indra-east.

Vintage doesn’t have to feel dated. Bring a classic feel to the present day by using an intricate design and a simple color palette in your emblem logo.

A New Take

View this image via bogadeva1983.

Construct an entirely new logo concept by using symbols that represent your brand. By combining shapes, you can put your own spin on this popular logo idea.

Revolving Around Your Business

View this image via Akim Akimov.

If you want people to know exactly what your business is about, feature it prominently in the center of your emblem. Then, include the name along the outside to help people associate your name with the image.

Keep Customers in the Loop

View this image via indra-east.

Use simple text and shapes to create an emblem. This logo features bold text in the center with curved lines and text to tie it all together.

Logo Ideas and Examples for Mascots

Mixed Representation

View this image via ZHR Creative.

Choose a new spin on the mascot concept by combining a character that represents your brand with geometric shapes and colors.

This way, you get the best that modern design has to offer, while still maintaining a sense of whimsy in your branding.

Royal

View this image via saridesain.

Add a classic touch to this logo idea by keeping things simple. Pair a grayscale mascot with a pop of color elsewhere in the design to create an image that makes a statement, without getting something over-the-top that may not match your style.

Packed with Personality

Using a person or animal as a business mascot may add some visual interest, but if you want to make an impact, go to the next step.

Choose or create a design that gives your mascot its own unique personality. This will help you stand out from any other brand that chooses a similar mascot.

Into Reality

See this image via Juão.

Blur the lines between artistic creation and reality with this mascot logo idea. Use a real image of your product and combine it with a cartoon figure that represents your brand.

Together, this pairing acts as a dynamic duo that will get people talking about your business.

Logo Ideas and Examples for Lettermarks

Geometric Twist

View this image via SmartMark.

Not sure whether a single letter can do enough to ensure that people remember your business? Make your lettermark logo stand out by going with a design option that features contrasting colors and geometric cutouts.

Unexpected Combination

View this image via Anano Martsvaladze.

Make your mark with a logo that features a combination of different design elements to represent your business. Every piece can work together cohesively to create a single letter packed with meaning.

A Splash of Color

View this image via Yoga Perdana.

Get more from your lettermark logo by introducing interesting colors, textures, or shapes. This will make it possible to get the simple look you’re going for, while still showing a bit of your brand’s personality.

Saying More

View this image via Logo Kerens.

Want to expand on this logo concept? Start with a design that prominently features the letter before adding your tagline.

You can even create multiple design assets by having the lettermark and using the complete logo to use where you see fit.

Logo Ideas and Examples for Minimalist

Only the Essentials

View this image via Nayan Saha.

Minimize distractions and maximize impact by choosing colors from the same family and working with a combination of thin and bold text.

Wide Open Spaces

View this image via lawoel.

In the words of Marie Kondo, choose what sparks joy for you and your customers, and leave the rest behind. This cabin logo comes together with clean lines and ample spacing between the letters.

Supporting Role

View this image via eMboo.

A minimalist logo can still have character. If there’s a person, animal, place, or item that’s significant to your brand, you can translate that into a design in a modern way.

Pair this representation with complementary colors and a simple font to avoid a cluttered or confusing look.

Better Together

View this image via Aleksei Derin.

This logo features contrasting colors and a basic font. Graphic accents related to the business add a bit of character to make this minimal design stand out.

Logo Ideas and Examples for Rebranding

To the Next Level

View this image via Daria Kusztelak.

What if you already have a logo that you want to bring into the modern age? Think about what elements you want to keep. Then, consider making your color choices current and adding more detail to your graphics.

On the Edge

View this image via Nikita Koshchiy.

You can keep elements you’ve established as important to your branding while still upgrading your look. This logo was transformed by having just one element serve as a pop of color and reorganizing the icon to create a modern geometric shape.

Crystal Clear

View this design via WSD Atelier.

If your logo is hard to read, customers won’t remember your branding. Ditch the headache-inducing letters to go with something bolder, and update your imagery to be in line with what’s on-trend.

Fill in the Gaps

View this image via Kristen Cox.

Drawn graphics have their charm, but choosing a black outline on a white background might leave you with something that looks like a coloring book.

If that’s not your style, choose one on-brand color and fill in the lines to create a logo that looks more professional.

Looking at logo examples is a start, but the only way to move ahead with your branding efforts is to start making design choices.

Use this collection of ideas to find a logotype that you like the most, so you can create an asset that connects with your target audience.

When you’re ready, click over to PicMonkey and start crafting your perfect logo.

Cover image via ZHR Creative.