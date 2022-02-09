How to Create a Pro Logo for Your Small Business

Aly is a full-time copywriter and content strategist. When she's not typing away, you'll find her caffeinating with her unreasonably large tea collection, cooking a new dish, or watching a mind-bending amount of true crime.

Being a business owner is something that many people dream about, but what happens when that dream becomes reality? Wearing many different hats comes with the gig, but creating a logo for your small business is a big deal—a task you may not know how to tackle.

We’re here to help you figure it out and take this critical step to build a successful brand.

Why Are Logos Important for Your Business?

A logo is essential because it represents who you are as a company and the values you stand for. It’s the first thing that people will see when they visit your website or come across your brand on social media. It’s also an asset that contributes to your ability to build a recognizable brand.

Many small business owners have clarity around the services they offer and their unique approach. What can be more challenging is translating that into a visual identity that makes an impact.

How to Get Logos for Your Small Business

Knowing the importance of a logo is step one. Your next step is to figure out how to make a logo. Not sure where to start?

Here’s a closer look at different avenues to choose from.

License from an Image Library

One option is to purchase a license to use an image. This can be tempting if you want to come up with something right away, but it’s not the best idea.

Business logos should stand out, which is unlikely to happen if you buy an image that anyone else can access.

Hire a Professional Designer

It’s clear that having something unique is the way to go with your business logo, and hiring a pro designer will make this easier to achieve. However, there are a couple of issues with this approach for business owners.

First, it can be cost-prohibitive. Second, it can be an overwhelming, time-consuming process if you’re not sure what you want.

Make Your Own or Use a Customizable Template

Working with templates available through a web-based software like PicMonkey can make logo design easier. In just a few clicks, you can get inspiration and start editing. This option is also affordable and gives you the flexibility to try out various options before you commit to a logo.

Elements to Use in a Business Logo

You have everything you need to design your own logo. Now, let’s talk about what you should consider to make it memorable.

Colors

How do you want your customers or clients to feel when they see your logo? Colors can influence our moods, so be mindful about what you choose and make sure you select a combination that reflects your brand personality.

Fonts

The font you select can also go a long way to communicate the traits of your brand. Beyond that, it’s important to select something that people can actually read.

That cool font won’t get you far if no one can read the text.

Graphics and photos

When you’re thinking through a logo design for business, don’t forget about graphics and photos. Graphics add to the digital representation of your brand or personality, while photos allow your audience to connect to real people, locations, items, or landscapes.

White space

Coco Chanel gave wise advice when she said to look in the mirror and take one thing off before you leave the house. Think of logos the same way. There is such a thing as too much.

White space keeps your logo from looking like an illustrated pile of clutter.

5 Fantastic Logo Design Examples

Ready to make your own logo? Check out these logo ideas for businesses across different industries first.

Logo for Small Business

Make this logo template your own in PicMonkey.

Keep things simple and sleek with this logo for small businesses. The soft color palette, clean design, and cursive script create a classy and timeless look.

Logo for Construction Company

Customize a logo template in PicMonkey.

Communicate to your customers what it is that you do with a graphic that represents your industry and your business name written in clear, easy-to-read text.

Logo for Real-Estate Business

Make this logo template your own in PicMonkey.

To create something that looks sleek and professional, try layering similar design elements with complementary colors and spacing out your typography. Both of these options allow you to create a logo that is minimal, yet notable.

Logo for Architectural Company

Logo for Food Delivery Business

Draw attention to a particular element of your logo by keeping the colors and fonts basic, and ensuring that one of your graphics offers a pop of color to draw the eye.

How to Create a Logo for Your Business in PicMonkey

When it comes time to make your own logo, we recommend using PicMonkey. This easy-to-use software is the ideal solution for any business owner that needs help with branding. No design experience required.

Just follow these steps:

In PicMonkey, click Create new > Templates. Search “Logo” in the Templates sidebar to locate a template you’d like to start with. Click on the template to open it in the Editor. Try text effects like Curve or Outline for a unique look. Choose from preset colors, make your own gradient schemes, or enter in hex codes (if you got ‘em). After that, you’re ready to design away. Customize your design however you want. Swap the text for your own, or add new text. Download your design as a JPG or PNG file.

Pro tip: If you need a transparent background (in order to use your logo on images or products), just select your background layer and click Change color on the left Background Tools menu.

Prefer to DIY? Just start with a blank canvas instead. Then customize like you would a template!

Your to-do list is always expanding as a small business owner, but you can use these design tips to check logo design off your list.

Choose a template and start creating, so you can finalize this key brand element, get out there, and make an impression with your target audience.

Cover image via StonePictures.