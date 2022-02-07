Logo Design for Beginners: How to Create a Logo That Lasts

“If all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail,” a wise human being once said. Gone are the days where you had to be a design expert and spend thousands of dollars on difficult editor programs to get started on a logo.

With the rise of online photo editing tools, it’s easier than ever to create a professional-looking logo. As access to these resources expands, so do the number of opportunities involving logo design for beginners.

For those of us who only know how to draw stick figures (including yours truly), the biggest secret to creating a logo that lasts goes beyond what design tool functions you have handy. It’s about what steps you take and what questions you ask until your final logo design is complete.

In this blog post, we’ll cover everything you need to own your logo design from start to finish.

Let’s get to it.

What’s Needed to Get Started with Your Logo Design

Define Your Concept

The first place you’ll want to begin when making a logo is the concept. A logo concept is a basic visual mockup you create—kind of like a rough draft. While there’s no exact number of concepts you should produce, it goes a long way to prepare several.

When you give yourself a chance to vet out more than one option, you inch closer to a finished design that best captures your vision.

After you put together a few concepts, answer these questions about who your logo will represent:

1. What is your company’s name?

2. What products or services does your business provide?

3. What companies in your industry take up the most market share?

4. What are your company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats?

5. How much revenue did your business earn last year?

6. How do you describe your brand’s identity to your target audience?

7. Where do you want your business to be in three years? Five? Ten?

8. If creating a new logo, why?

9. What goals will this new logo help achieve?

10. What aspects of your brand are you leaving behind? Keeping around?

Answering these questions will help you hone in on the basis for your logo design.

Gather Your Design Elements

A logo finds its identity when it rallies around brand messaging that influences its visual style.

The physical anatomy of a logo features one or more of these elements:

1. The brand name or wordmark.

2. The mark, symbol, or icon.

3. The tagline, strapline, or slogan.

The Brand Name

The brand name or wordmark is the heart and soul of your entire logo design. It’s the visual and graphic component of your logo that’s easiest to recognize at any size. And, it often sports an abstract shape to separate a brand from its competition.

Icon

When you need to switch things up from your brand name, crafting an icon or symbol reinforces your brand’s presence. An icon or symbol features limited text—or none at all.

Betting big on an icon is how Starbucks went from a pretty big coffee-brewing behemoth to a global espresso-breathing juggernaut. Starbucks discovered deploying a symbol helped improve its target audience’s familiarity with its brand.

Tagline

Brand names and icons are the bread and butter of most logos, but sometimes you want a little extra. A tagline is a mini-message that pins down what your brand is all about in a few words or less.

The tagline “Solve Problems. Change Lives.” establishes Michael Perry Consulting as a not-so-pretentious firm you can count on to overcome whatever obstacles are in your way. And, it emphasizes their desire to leave a positive impact on people.

Conquer Your Logo Design with PicMonkey

Well-versed on logo design fundamentals? It’s time to create yours!

PicMonkey is a go-to resource for online graphic design. Its professional templates are super-easy to customize, plus you can design from scratch with pre-sized canvases.

To get started, open PicMonkey and click Create new. Choose either Templates or Blank canvas. Once your design is open, it’s time to customize! Swap out images, graphics, and text for your own.

You can also quickly add brand assets when you make a Brand Kit. Once you’re finished, click Download in the top toolbar to export your work.

Simple as that!

Evaluate and Revise

Revise. Revise. Revise.

At long last, you’ve finished your first-round logo concept! Now it’s time to take your design to higher heights by receiving feedback and fine-tuning your mockup logo.

Enter the late, but oh-so-great revisions stage. If you’re creating your logo for a client, this is when you invite them to review your concept.

If not, take this step as a key moment to gauge different perspectives. The more eyeballs you get on your work, the better you can determine what opportunities you have to best carry out relevant objectives and strategies.

For example, you can invite a select few of your most loyal customers to vote on your future logo from a shortlist of finalists.

Solicit feedback from peer-review platforms and your meetings together. Then, make note of how similar or different their comments sound via both avenues. After that, refer to their criticism when re-designing the logo.

Rinse. Dry. Repeat.

Get the Design Approved

Done with revising? Now it’s time for the approval.

The never-ending pursuit of excellence when revising your work can be tedious. So tedious, in fact, that the revisions stage becomes the longest during the project.

When your teammates or client finally stamp their approval of your logo design, take a quick victory lap!

After giving yourself a pat on the back, put your new logo assets into a brand identity package—a fancy-schmancy term for a zip file that has source files for all your approved works. This should include print and digital versions of your logo (ex: .PNG, .JPG, etc.) that come in color and black and white.

If you really want to spike the ball in the end zone here, create a list of pointers detailing how to use this logo with as much care as you have. This is how you ensure consistency in how the logo is used across your business.

