Logo Design Art: How Photographers and Artists Can Create Their Own Logos

As a creative, you already know how the perfect piece of media can stir the soul, and you instinctively recognize genius when you see it. But, when it comes to logo design for artists, even the most talented creator can find themselves facing down that dreaded monster, Creative Block.
If your chest tightens and your creative well runs dry as the Sahara at the very mention of logos, know this: you aren’t alone and it’s not impossible. Logo design is an artform—but you know art!
Now, get the pro tips and inspiration you need to tackle the process with confidence:
- The most important logo elements for artists (plus some inspiring eye candy)
- Instructions for how to create a logo, step by step (plus some online logo tools to help)
- Easy-to-customize logo templates for musicians, DJs, artists, painters, photographers, and videographers
6 Must-Have Logo Elements for Artists and Creators
Good news: There’s nothing special about logo elements for artists. They’re the same as any other logo, and they’re probably simpler than you think.
Speaking of simple . . .
1. Simplicity
A good rule of thumb? Make your logo even simpler than you think necessary. The purpose of a logo is to provide a quick visual anchor for people to remember you, and the simpler the form and concept, the better.
2. Legibility
Close your eyes and envision your logo splashed on everything around you. Maybe it’s a supersized billboard, a band show poster, a cool flyer for an artists’ retreat, a snazzy business card . . .
No matter what you’re seeing, ask yourself: Can you read your logo? Hopefully, the answer is yes!
Unless you’re going for a postmodernist vibe where the meaning is there is no meaning, it’s best to stick to clear, easy-to-read fonts. Here’s a perfect example of a highly legible logo.
3. Color
It would be impossible to break down all of color psychology here, so the TLDR is this: Different colors make humans feel differently.
Consider the feelings you want to evoke, and then work backwards from there to choose your logo colors.
For more tips, check out this guide to color theory, this look into color symbolism, or this insightful piece about color meanings around the world.
4. Flexibility
Flexibility matters because you never know exactly how you’ll use your logo throughout your artistic career.
Flexibility in logo use typically comes down to three things:
- The logo works well in several different layouts (AKA “lockups”). Common lockups include just the icon, just the words, a horizontal combination, and a vertical combination.
- The logo looks recognizable in pure black and white.
- The logo can be displayed on different backgrounds: solid colors, gradients, photographs, patterns, textures, etc.
5. Meaning
Totally abstract logos can be awesome, but ideally, even an abstract logo would tie into your work literally or symbolically.
Anchoring the design around your profession, beliefs, personality, or other meaningful concepts will help make it more unique.
6. Pizzazz
Pizzazz is the “special sauce” of any logo design for artists, musicians, or photographers, and it simply means this: Adding a sense of charm, delight, or surprise.
Pizzazz could entail:
- Creative wordplay
- An oh-so-satisfying visual pun
- Unique use of text, such as rotated, reflected, upside-down, or curved letters
- Clever use of white space (the space between letters and/or graphics)
- Interesting layering of shapes and/or letters
- Animating your logo
9 Steps to a Custom Logo Design for Artists
Whether you’re a musician, painter, or videographer, you have a huge advantage when it comes to logo design—you already know how to create!
The process for creating a logo is similar to the work you do every day:
- Research: Google aimlessly and happily follows the rabbit trails. The purpose is to relax your mind and explore the many different types of logos: badges, wordmarks, symbols, and more.
- Gather: Next, do some more pointed research. Take screenshots of logos you like, and place them onto a mood board. Be sure to look at artists within and outside your genre, too.
- Analyze: Examine your mood board and try to identify what you like about certain logos. Is it color, shape, font, layout? Compare the logos you’ve saved to see if there are any themes.
- Sketch: Using your mood board as a guide, sketch up some ideas combining the different elements you like. Don’t be afraid to get weird here—the more ideas, the better!
- Digitize: Take your initial concepts and put them into an online logo maker or other design software. Depending on your comfort level, you can start with a template or use a blank canvas.
- Refine: Take your top ideas and start playing around with them digitally. Try moving the shapes, rotating them, flipping them upside-down and backwards. Try out different fonts, text colors, and sizes.
- Repeat: Repeat steps 1–6 as many times as needed until you create something you love.
- Research Part 2: Before calling it a day, do a quick second round of googling to make sure your logo doesn’t look too similar to another artist. You could also ask a friend for a quick gut check.
- Finalize: Export your logo in a lossless vector format, if possible (SVG or PDF), as well as a PNG with a transparent background. If you want that animated pizzazz, make a GIF of it, too.
And now (*drumrolllllll*), the most exciting part of all—placing your logo on ALL the things! Put it on your business cards, create branded stickers for the merch table, or design posters for performances or workshops.
Once you’ve made a professional-looking logo, you’ll wonder how you ever got by without one.
Logo Design for Photographers & Videographers
You capture irresistible moments and make them even more memorable. Your logo should reflect your keen eye for detail and exquisite sense of composition.
The must-have elements for a photographer or videographer logo include:
- Company/personal name
- Services offered (if you have a specific niche, such as weddings, headshots, or landscapes)
- Some kind of representation of your target audience, preferred subject matter, or photographic style
- Colors, fonts, and icons that capture your unique photographer brand
Logo Design for Musicians & DJs
You create the soundtracks that people will reminisce about fifty years from now, which means your logo should be both timeless and contemporary. Check out some of the world’s most famous band logos for inspiration.
In your music logo, be sure to include the following:
- Band/stage name
- Some kind of representation of your genre: rock, metal, soft, indie, classical, EDM, cover, etc.
- Colors and fonts that reflect the mood and tone of your music
Logo Design for Artists & Painters
You create art that changes people’s lives, decorates their homes, and commemorates the most important events of our time. Your logo should reflect the beauty and meaning you create.
When making your logo, don’t leave out the highlights:
- Company/personal name
- Art specialty, medium, or subject focus (if you have one)
- Some kind of visual representation of the tone of your work: abstract, realistic, classical, modern, etc.
In Summary: You Got This
Logo design can feel intimidating for many artists and creators, but you already have the know-how to embark on this new creative journey.
Remember, all you need is:
- A basic understanding of the key logo elements for artists
- Some time to research, explore, and find inspiration
- An online logo maker where you can experiment, refine, and download your logo files
- The confidence to get started
After reading the tips above, hopefully the last bit is in the bag. Now go make it!
Cover image via Rawpixel.com.