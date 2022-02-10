Logo Design Art: How Photographers and Artists Can Create Their Own Logos

Andrea Hattox is a Texas-based writer, graphic designer, and lifelong traveler who has lived in a half dozen countries over the years and now runs a web agency with her husband. Outside of the home office, she's a hand embroidery artist and yoga enthusiast. Her favorite spot in the world is at her grandmother’s table in Tokyo.

As a creative, you already know how the perfect piece of media can stir the soul, and you instinctively recognize genius when you see it. But, when it comes to logo design for artists, even the most talented creator can find themselves facing down that dreaded monster, Creative Block.

If your chest tightens and your creative well runs dry as the Sahara at the very mention of logos, know this: you aren’t alone and it’s not impossible. Logo design is an artform—but you know art!

Now, get the pro tips and inspiration you need to tackle the process with confidence:

The most important logo elements for artists (plus some inspiring eye candy)

Instructions for how to create a logo, step by step (plus some online logo tools to help)

Easy-to-customize logo templates for musicians, DJs, artists, painters, photographers, and videographers

6 Must-Have Logo Elements for Artists and Creators

Good news: There’s nothing special about logo elements for artists. They’re the same as any other logo, and they’re probably simpler than you think.

Speaking of simple . . .

1. Simplicity

A good rule of thumb? Make your logo even simpler than you think necessary. The purpose of a logo is to provide a quick visual anchor for people to remember you, and the simpler the form and concept, the better.

2. Legibility

Close your eyes and envision your logo splashed on everything around you. Maybe it’s a supersized billboard, a band show poster, a cool flyer for an artists’ retreat, a snazzy business card . . .

No matter what you’re seeing, ask yourself: Can you read your logo? Hopefully, the answer is yes!

Unless you’re going for a postmodernist vibe where the meaning is there is no meaning, it’s best to stick to clear, easy-to-read fonts. Here’s a perfect example of a highly legible logo.

Legibility doesn’t exclude personality! Make this logo template your own.

3. Color

It would be impossible to break down all of color psychology here, so the TLDR is this: Different colors make humans feel differently.

Consider the feelings you want to evoke, and then work backwards from there to choose your logo colors.

For more tips, check out this guide to color theory, this look into color symbolism, or this insightful piece about color meanings around the world.

Neon conveys boldness without words. Customize it with different colors, and you’ll see what a difference color makes!

4. Flexibility

Flexibility matters because you never know exactly how you’ll use your logo throughout your artistic career.

Flexibility in logo use typically comes down to three things:

The logo works well in several different layouts (AKA “lockups”). Common lockups include just the icon, just the words, a horizontal combination, and a vertical combination. The logo looks recognizable in pure black and white. The logo can be displayed on different backgrounds: solid colors, gradients, photographs, patterns, textures, etc.

This rustic logo design works well in white, black, or any color—and on any background.

5. Meaning

Totally abstract logos can be awesome, but ideally, even an abstract logo would tie into your work literally or symbolically.

Anchoring the design around your profession, beliefs, personality, or other meaningful concepts will help make it more unique.

This hand-drawn face is packed with meaning and aesthetically on point for an artist’s logo.

6. Pizzazz

Pizzazz is the “special sauce” of any logo design for artists, musicians, or photographers, and it simply means this: Adding a sense of charm, delight, or surprise.

Pizzazz could entail:

See how the animation charmingly reinforces the concept? Make it your own with PicMonkey.

9 Steps to a Custom Logo Design for Artists

Whether you’re a musician, painter, or videographer, you have a huge advantage when it comes to logo design—you already know how to create!

The process for creating a logo is similar to the work you do every day:

Research: Google aimlessly and happily follows the rabbit trails. The purpose is to relax your mind and explore the many different types of logos: badges, wordmarks, symbols, and more. Gather: Next, do some more pointed research. Take screenshots of logos you like, and place them onto a mood board. Be sure to look at artists within and outside your genre, too. Analyze: Examine your mood board and try to identify what you like about certain logos. Is it color, shape, font, layout? Compare the logos you’ve saved to see if there are any themes. Sketch: Using your mood board as a guide, sketch up some ideas combining the different elements you like. Don’t be afraid to get weird here—the more ideas, the better! Digitize: Take your initial concepts and put them into an online logo maker or other design software. Depending on your comfort level, you can start with a template or use a blank canvas. Refine: Take your top ideas and start playing around with them digitally. Try moving the shapes, rotating them, flipping them upside-down and backwards. Try out different fonts, text colors, and sizes. Repeat: Repeat steps 1–6 as many times as needed until you create something you love. Research Part 2: Before calling it a day, do a quick second round of googling to make sure your logo doesn’t look too similar to another artist. You could also ask a friend for a quick gut check. Finalize: Export your logo in a lossless vector format, if possible (SVG or PDF), as well as a PNG with a transparent background. If you want that animated pizzazz, make a GIF of it, too.

And now (*drumrolllllll*), the most exciting part of all—placing your logo on ALL the things! Put it on your business cards, create branded stickers for the merch table, or design posters for performances or workshops.

Once you’ve made a professional-looking logo, you’ll wonder how you ever got by without one.

Logo Design for Photographers & Videographers

You capture irresistible moments and make them even more memorable. Your logo should reflect your keen eye for detail and exquisite sense of composition.

The must-have elements for a photographer or videographer logo include:

Company/personal name

Services offered (if you have a specific niche, such as weddings, headshots, or landscapes)

Some kind of representation of your target audience, preferred subject matter, or photographic style

Colors, fonts, and icons that capture your unique photographer brand

This photographer’s logo certainly has pizzazz and meaning.

With a line for “weddings,” this logo template gives a clear idea of the type of work you do.

Traditional serif + wide-spaced letters + black and white = high-end logo design.

Logo Design for Musicians & DJs

You create the soundtracks that people will reminisce about fifty years from now, which means your logo should be both timeless and contemporary. Check out some of the world’s most famous band logos for inspiration.

In your music logo, be sure to include the following:

Band/stage name

Some kind of representation of your genre: rock, metal, soft, indie, classical, EDM, cover, etc.

Colors and fonts that reflect the mood and tone of your music

Capture that ’70s vibe with a retro logo design, perfect for a chill indie band.

This logo template is stark enough for hard rock or modern metal.

An uber-bright and trendy lighting effect sets a club scene for this DJ logo.

Logo Design for Artists & Painters

You create art that changes people’s lives, decorates their homes, and commemorates the most important events of our time. Your logo should reflect the beauty and meaning you create.

When making your logo, don’t leave out the highlights:

Company/personal name

Art specialty, medium, or subject focus (if you have one)

Some kind of visual representation of the tone of your work: abstract, realistic, classical, modern, etc.

Decorative brush strokes reinforce the artistry of this logo template from PicMonkey.

This delicate logo would be perfect for an ink or watercolor artist.

This artsy logo feels calm, elegant, and just weird enough to be awesome.

In Summary: You Got This

Logo design can feel intimidating for many artists and creators, but you already have the know-how to embark on this new creative journey.

Remember, all you need is:

A basic understanding of the key logo elements for artists

Some time to research, explore, and find inspiration

An online logo maker where you can experiment, refine, and download your logo files

The confidence to get started

After reading the tips above, hopefully the last bit is in the bag. Now go make it!

Cover image via Rawpixel.com.