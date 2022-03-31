The Complete Guide to LinkedIn Header Design

When it comes to LinkedIn profiles, users place a lot of emphasis on their profile photos. And, they’re right. Having one on display gives your profile more views. But, how many users take full advantage of their profile and upload a LinkedIn header?

Just like with your profile photo, your LinkedIn header image makes your profile appear active and builds trust with fellow users. This really matters because LinkedIn has over 66 million spam cases a year.

So, if your LinkedIn header is due for an update—or you just want to be one step ahead of your competition—then you’ve come to the right place.

In this blog post, we’ll cover:

What are LinkedIn header images?

Why are LinkedIn headers needed to enhance your profile?

What is the correct 2022 LinkedIn header size?

LinkedIn header design concepts

How to create an engaging header in PicMonkey

5 LinkedIn header image examples

What Are LinkedIn Headers?

LinkedIn header template

LinkedIn headers are the background images of user profiles. Much like other social media cover photos, they stretch horizontally across the top of your profile. But they serve more than a purely recreational purpose.

Because 4 out of 5 users influence business decisions—like hiring employees and controlling budget— your LinkedIn header needs to be ready for your next big moment.

Professionals and companies upload them to their profiles and pages to drive engagement and deliver results.

Why Are LinkedIn Headers Needed to Enhance Your Profile?

Image by Niki Rhodes.

LinkedIn has over 800 million users. While it accomplishes a lot as a networking tool, its growth makes it harder for you to stand out.

However, you have room to strategize and curate a brilliant LinkedIn header design that helps you accomplish your goals—such as landing a new job or client.

What Is the Correct 2022 LinkedIn Header Size?

Design by Gareth Johnson.

How do you find a perfect LinkedIn header design that woos current and future connections? First, you’ll need to know what specifications your LinkedIn header has to adhere to.

LinkedIn recommends you upload a JPG or PNG in 1584 x 396 px (4:1 aspect ratio). This converts to 16.5 x 4.13 inches, or 41.91 x 10.48 centimeters. And, try to use a file smaller than 8MB for the best results.

Keep in mind that LinkedIn also requires and recommends different specs for your company page header image. Choose a PNG or JPEG in 1128 x 191 px (5.91:1 aspect ratio). This comes out to 11.75 x 1.99 inches, or 29.85 x 5.05 centimeters.

3 LinkedIn Header Design Concepts

Even if you know your LinkedIn header image specs like the back of your hand, you’ll still want to learn how these three design principles will help you develop a distinguished masterpiece.

1. Professional

LinkedIn header template

Look—this is LinkedIn. While the best advice in life is to be yourself, LinkedIn isn’t quite as loose of a platform as Instagram, Tik Tok, or Twitter.

Until it’s socially acceptable to post selfies and honeymoon photos on LinkedIn, leverage a header image that suits your ambitions.

2. Minimalist

LinkedIn header template

Most LinkedIn users are better off with a minimalist header image design. If you’re not sure and you want a rule of thumb to follow, limit your header to three colors. At least two of those should be cool colors. And leave more than enough space between visual elements.

Oh, and just one small asterisk—creatives and entrepreneurs are the exceptions to this rule. Maximalist designs may be a better fit for your profile depending on what you do for a living.

3. Background Rather Than Foreground

Image by PictureDragon.

Your LinkedIn header image is called a background photo for a reason: It’s not here to steal the show. Instead, your LinkedIn header design should form a dynamic duo with your profile photo.

Convince those two rebels to join forces like Han Solo and Chewbacca, and you’ll be flying like the Millennium Falcon in no time.

One tip that helps is to consider complementary colors. Yet, what matters more is that they contrast enough so users can easily see both.

How to Create an Engaging Header in PicMonkey

Now that you know about unwritten rules and design tips that shape successful covers, you’re officially ready to create your LinkedIn cover photo with our online design tool, PicMonkey.

With PicMonkey, you can customize a LinkedIn cover photo template.

Quick Steps to Create Your LinkedIn Header with PicMonkey

1. In PicMonkey, click Create new > Templates.

2. Type “LinkedIn cover photo” into the search bar and select your favorite layout.

3. Swap out text, colors, images, and graphics.

4. Click Download and export your LinkedIn cover photo as a JPG or PNG.

Prefer to start from scratch? Click Create new > Blank Canvas. Scroll to LinkedIn sizes or type your own dimensions into the dimension boxes in the top-right corner of the blank canvas screen.

5 LinkedIn Header Image Examples

1. Dust-in-Time

LinkedIn header template

Just because a few speckles spread out across this LinkedIn header image doesn’t mean your prospects will turn into dust. Varying forms of related clay colors fill up a clean-looking canvas that makes the cut.

2. Window of Opportunity

LinkedIn header template

Snap a shot or two that says a bit about what you do. Photographers, travel industry titans, and others doing business with them win when they share their expertise with this example.

3. Reach New Brights

LinkedIn header template

Why are old adages like “Do what you love” still trending on LinkedIn years later? They capture our principles and sentiments with unmatched simplicity.

Share how passionate you are about your craft with this template, and you just might be surprised how many colleagues agree.

4. For a Lack of a Header Name

LinkedIn header template

Let’s do the math: What do you get when you combine breezy wheat and a solid gray background? An underlying message that affirms this job candidate is diplomatic and easy to collaborate with.

5. Altitude Change

LinkedIn header template

Elevate your trajectory with this LinkedIn header image design and come out on the mountain top if you work in an industry or career field loaded with progressive company cultures. The next time someone views your profile, they won’t take a hike without reaching out.



Success is like a tip of an iceberg—the world sees it without knowing what makes it possible. Whatever stage you’re at on your journey, you already work too hard to not give yourself the best chance to manifest your destiny.

Remember what happens when you fine-tune the most finite and tedious details—like your LinkedIn header—while everyone else sleeps on them. You emerge odd enough to be number one. And, you know what? That’s a notable thing on LinkedIn, nowadays.

Unwritten networking rules on LinkedIn will come and go. But, you’ll need to follow them while finding an authentic approach that’s best for you. The more people recognize your originality and sincerity on the platform and beyond, the more it will be rewarded.

Cover image via Irina Strelnikova.