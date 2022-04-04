5 Easy Tips to Create Engaging LinkedIn Cover Photos

A wise woman once said, “It’s the people we hardly know, and not our closest friends, who will improve our lives most dramatically.”

Deep down at its core, LinkedIn is rooted in relationships. Your connections keep score on how well you manage them. And, your ability to build one from scratch and hold it for years to come can make or break your future.

How do you get the most out of LinkedIn? You have to think like Blink 182 and remember all the small things.

Everything on your LinkedIn will be viewed under a microscope. After all, you only have twenty-seven seconds to leave a good first impression when you meet someone.

Throw in the fact that 94% of first impressions on a webpage are design-related, and watch how much pressure there is to nail down each detail.

Too many users forget to upload their LinkedIn cover photos. And, not having one makes you look inactive—which is a bad look while trying to build relationships.

What Is a LinkedIn Cover Photo?

Make this LinkedIn cover photo template your own with PicMonkey.

A LinkedIn cover photo is the background image that sits on top of your profile or page. When you upload one, it pops up behind your profile photo. Because a cover photo is the largest digital asset on the average LinkedIn profile, it plays a crucial role in personalizing the user experience on the platform.

During an era where more professionals are encouraged to be themselves at work, cover photos empower users to show off their personalities on their profiles.

Why Are LinkedIn Cover Photos Important?

Make this LinkedIn cover photo template your own with PicMonkey.

We rely on LinkedIn cover photos to blaze our career paths. 95% of recruiters think of your LinkedIn page as your business card. So, if you curate the right visuals, you can land more job offers.

Meanwhile, businesses need LinkedIn cover photos to recruit new faces and retain current talent. Organic word-of-mouth efforts from staff members produce measurable results.

The average LinkedIn company page drives 800% more traffic when its employees are engaged on the platform. Plus, the business it represents receives 400% more job applications.

LinkedIn Cover Photo Size and Dimensions in 2022

Make this LinkedIn cover photo template your own with PicMonkey.

Before creating a LinkedIn cover photo that shines a bright light on you and your business, brush up on what specs LinkedIn requires and recommends.

Want to update your LinkedIn profile cover photo? Upload a JPG or PNG in 1584 x 396 px (4:1 aspect ratio). For best results, use a file smaller than 8MB.

Need to refresh your LinkedIn company page photo? Choose a PNG or JPEG in 1128 x 191 px (5.91:1 aspect ratio).

How to Create an Engaging Cover Photo

Sure, plenty of cover photos on display meet LinkedIn’s requirements. But, how many of them put users in a better position at work?

The answer: Not enough. However, with these five design tips and tricks, you’ll be on your way to creating a LinkedIn cover that works hard while you don’t:

1. Be Yourself, Find Purpose

Make this LinkedIn cover photo template your own with PicMonkey.

The best cover photos know how to have their dessert and eat it, too. No matter where they live, they maintain an authentic digital presence and never lose sight of why they’re there in the first place.

Whether it’s to promote a short-term campaign, raise awareness, or drive conversions, they’re designed with intent.

2. Limit Your Text

Make this LinkedIn cover photo template your own with PicMonkey.

Make no mistake: Cover photos with text deliver results. However, if you get too wordy, you enlarge your file size and decrease the odds of uploading a high-quality version of your image.

Keep your text short and sweet. And, be sure to test out how different sizes impact your file size and overall image quality.

3. Know Your Channel

Make this LinkedIn cover photo template your own with PicMonkey.

LinkedIn is different from any other social platform. Of course, your cover photo should be professional. But personal profiles and company pages follow different rules.

Most profile cover photos should embrace a minimalistic design and avoid stacking too many visual elements. Nevertheless, that’s not a requirement for everyone—especially creatives, developers, and business owners.

LinkedIn company page cover photos can get away with louder looks. Collages, infographics, and bold texts often join forces to produce complex designs.

4. Commit to Color Scheme

Make this LinkedIn cover photo template your own with PicMonkey.

Coordinate your cover photo colors with other hues on your profile or page. Monochromatic color schemes are often a safe choice.

Double-check that your profile photo and cover photo make your design easy to see.

5. Stay in Shape

Image by MiaDigital.

How should your LinkedIn cover photo stay in shape? Start by sampling from this diet below:

Add triangles to your cover photo to present yourself as trustworthy and reliable. Since triangles symbolize balance and consistency, they’re a nice choice for job candidates.

Roll circular shapes into your cover photo when putting together a design that champions togetherness. Company pages promoting team environments with friendly staff can round off their cover photo design with these.

Oh, and newsflash: You’re allowed to be square on LinkedIn. Feel free to include them in your cover photo. Still, try to avoid polygons with six sides or more.

How to Create an Engaging LinkedIn Cover Photo with PicMonkey

Now that you know about unwritten rules and design tips that shape awesome covers, you’re officially ready to create your LinkedIn cover photo with PicMonkey.

With PicMonkey, you can customize a LinkedIn cover photo template, or design a blank canvas from scratch:

Quick Steps to Create your LinkedIn Cover Photo in PicMonkey

Prefer to start from scratch? Click Create new > Blank Canvas. Scroll to LinkedIn sizes or type your own dimensions into the dimension boxes in the top-right corner of the blank canvas screen.

2. Type “LinkedIn cover photo” into the search bar and select your favorite layout.

3. Design with text, colors, images, graphics, and borders.

4. Click Download and export your LinkedIn cover photo as a JPG or PNG.

LinkedIn Cover Photo Examples

Here are examples of LinkedIn cover photos to inspire your next design:

Planted with Poise

Make this LinkedIn cover photo template your own with PicMonkey.

Gray and white backgrounds set a neutral tone early. But why should students use this template? It shows recruiters and hiring managers that you’re willing to compromise, which is a sign of maturity.

Colossal Talent

Make this LinkedIn cover photo template your own with PicMonkey.

Solidify yourself as a steady rock-star job or internship candidate with this example. You’ll scratch the surface of your ceiling and make a major breakthrough before you graduate.

Code Cracked

Image by Leo Wozniuk.

Want your cover photo to have fun and remain appropriate? Peep how this LinkedIn profile cover photo cracks the code for web developers. It taps into visuals and elements that sheds light on what you do for a living.

The Everyday Climb

Make this LinkedIn cover photo template your own with PicMonkey.

Graphic designers face pressure to promote themselves when there’s a blank space to fill. Feel free to flaunt a preview of your creative talents that capture your style.

Cover image via Mary Long and PicMonkey.