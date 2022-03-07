Letterhead Design: Everything You Need to Make Eye-Catching Letterheads

When you make a letterhead design and send it, you let the world know that you’re Established with a capital E. No matter how much experience or expertise you have in your line of work, using a letterhead makes you look more credible.

A letterhead is a professional document that reaffirms your business identity with your stakeholders. Coworkers, clients, employees, partners, and prospects need to see it so they can confirm hires, purchases, and more.

Letterheads take you from looking like a hobbyist to a certified power player. So, if you learn how to make a letterhead design and get the most from them, your industry and community will look at you and your business with the respect you deserve.

In this blog post, we’ll cover:

What a letterhead looks like

Letterhead design tips

How to create a letterhead

Digital vs. printed letterheads

Let’s get to work.

What Does a Letterhead Look Like?

Brewed to perfection, this letterhead design has the hops to bubble your business upward. Make it your own in PicMonkey.

The three key sections you’ll find on a standard 8.5 x 11″ letterhead are straightforward:

1. Header

The header sits highest on the document. It often includes the name, logo, phone number, and email address of the business or person who sends it.

2. Body

The body of a letterhead is sandwiched between the header and footer. It occupies more space than the header and footer.

When present, the footer lays lowest out of the three sections. Just .75″ x 8.5″ of space consumes the average footer on a standard U.S. letterhead.

What Makes a Good Letterhead?

This legal firm letterhead lays down the by-laws of its practice. Customize and make it your own in PicMonkey.

Despite this basic structure, what does it take to ensure your letterhead is a home run?

Here are five pro letterhead design tips that will empower you to leave your mark.

1. Design with Your Industry and Profession in Mind

Retailers fire up their logos with red more than any color. Insurance companies embrace blue because it presents them as more trustworthy and reliable.

Be sure to incorporate one or two colors that hint at what you do for a living.

2. Design with Your Recipient in Mind

Put yourself in the shoes of whoever is receiving your letterhead and ask yourself, “How much do they need this document in their hands?”

Are you adding more clutter to their life for reasons they find important? Or are you making your messaging stand out by sending less? Don’t confuse your needs with your wants.

3. Ensure Your Letterhead Is Easy to Read

Remember—these are letterheads. Your letterhead’s personality should gel with your industry’s personality. Some fields welcome more creative freedom than others.

Try not to overdo it with your design if your line of work doesn’t value it. Most letterheads lean toward a minimalistic design that’s easier to read.

4. Internal vs. External Memos

On letterheads for internal memos, make sure your letterhead’s tone and voice are appropriate for its recipient.

On letterheads for external memos, a slightly more formal version of your personal or brand voice is encouraged if you’re writing for a B2B audience.

5. Multiple Colors

In addition to choosing appropriate colors, use other brand assets that help delineate your letterhead design as . . . well . . . yours.

Follow your brand guidelines so that you prevent confusion when your recipient reads a letterhead that appears as if a spammer hijacked it.

5 Letterhead Designs for DIY Inspiration

1. Clear and Creative

Because it leaves enough room for white space, this letterhead template boosts its readability. Customize and make it your own in PicMonkey.

As organizations grow, they need a way to verify updates between employees. With a minimalistic letterhead like this, you can formalize your internal memos. Now other departments that receive it won’t lose it.

2. Run the Jewels

Gaze at how this jewelry shop letterhead template dons delicate taste with a bicolor border. You can customize it yourself in PicMonkey.

Jewelry shops don’t make as many transactions as other retail businesses. But, when they do, they can seal the deal with this letterhead.

3. Channel Orange

Quite frankly, this adventure-loving letterhead is cool enough to kick it. Make it your own version of cool in PicMonkey.

Letterheads like this one for businesses with fewer clients—such as those in the luxury or hospitality business—drum up excitement and drive anticipation for unique brand experiences.

4. Business Is Booming

This floral designer letterhead blooms while reminding recipients of their creative business services. Make it your own in PicMonkey.

Now and then, a letterhead touting a dramatic design deserves a pass. Creative fields like floral design encourage you to flaunt your talents and distinct taste.

5. Lawn Care Letterhead

Check out how this lawn care letterhead will never bark up the wrong tree. Customize it and make it your own in PicMonkey.

A quick cut of shamrock green across the business name and wordmark give this lawn service letterhead the luck it needs to keep customers longer.

As a bonus, it places contact info that does not always need to be placed across the header of a letterhead—so long as they’re visible, at least.

How to Make a Letterhead with PicMonkey

Now that you know more about what separates the best letterheads from the rest, you can easily customize your letterhead using a template from our friends at PicMonkey:

1. In PicMonkey, click Create new > Templates.

2. Type “Letterhead” into the search bar and select your favorite layout.

3. Swap out any images, graphics, and text for your own.

4. Click Download on the top toolbar and export your letterhead as a JPG, PNG, or PDF (a PicMonkey Pro feature). All set.

Digital vs. Print Letterheads

Two types of letterheads are among the most prevalent: digital and print.

As the name hints, digital letterheads are shared predominantly via email. Digital letterheads can be repurposed for print formats. Yet, they provide enough benefits on their own.

Not only are they cheaper, they’re also designed to last longer and grow in greater demand as digital transformation continues. Plus, they’re better for the environment. Still, they may not be effective enough to verify major news with their audience.

If seeing is believing, then print letterheads project highly-impressive superpowers. Print letterheads reap the benefits of curating a multi-sensory, in-person approach their digital counterparts can’t always capture. So, they have room to optimize how much of an impact they leave on recipients.

Plus, print letterheads are highly-effective for businesses that need a fallback letterhead option for old-school clients that perform their bookkeeping on paper.

However, print letterheads are more expensive to print and mail—they are not built to last as long. 95% of emails are delivered while just 84% of USPS mail was received in pre-COVID times.

Go with a digital letterhead if your highest priorities are your budget and ROI. They perform best when you use them to create third-party proposals or provide notable updates in the middle stages of working relationships with internal and external partners.

Turn to print letterheads when you need to make the loudest bang right now, while giving your business the most credibility among letterhead recipients. Print letterheads are solid fallback options—especially brick-and-mortar SMBs that are late to the digital transformation game. And, they put a bow on the beginning and end of work and customer-facing relationships.

Invoices, final terms, agreements, contracts, offer letters, and terminations are all game here.

Let’s go around for a recap: Letterheads allow those who support your business to stay in the loop. During an era where it’s easy to get lost in the noise and leave pivotal notifications unread, letterheads make the beginning, middle, and end of a relationship with a client, co-worker, or contractor feel significant.

Because they stand out best with corresponding brand colors and fonts, their aesthetic determines how well they pop out so they can capture your attention. This means, they do enough early on to tie loose ends.

And, the more accurate, consistent, and transparent your updates are inside your letterhead, the closer you inch toward earning word-of-mouth praise from referrals, recommendations, and testimonials.

Cover image via Tartila x2.