5 Label Design Ideas and Tips

Look, the world has a love-hate relationship with labels. One minute we attach them to everyone and everything. The next, we think there are too many to go around. But, when push comes to shove, we need a winning label design in our lives like Han Solo needs the Millennium Falcon.

Are they the flashiest innovations around? No. But, they’re so practical that they stand the test of time and reflect who we are.

400 years into their existence, labels still tell us what we need to know about who and what. A good label design captures the spirit of individuals, brands, and objects with storytelling. Plus, they document facts with the rigor of a news reporter and the finesse of an artist.

So, we put together five label design ideas for you to learn what it takes for yours to make a strong first impression and build relationships with everyone who sees it.

In this blog post, we’ll cover:

What a label looks like

Three types of label designs

Five label design ideas and examples

Three label design tips

Let’s get started.

What Does a Label Look Like?

Labels on products answer shopper FAQs and meet legal requirements. They also help individuals leave a personal touch on their belongings.

There are common elements you’ll find in label designs.

Text on labels is often displayed with a font that speaks to you or your brand. The style it showcases should establish a consistent look that makes your brand and item easy to recognize from afar.

So, larger fonts are a better fit for your brand and product names on the label. And other details—such as the product description, size, and barcode—look better in the fine print.

Labels can be saved as a TIFF, EPS, or high-resolution JPEG image. However, it often needs to be converted into a PDF.

3 Types of Label Designs

Alright. We know what labels often have in common. But, what makes them different from each other?

There are 3 types of labels: vinyl, stickers, and tags.

Vinyl labels use a strong adhesive to stick onto PVC—a sturdy surface that allows vinyl labels to come in different colors. Since vinyl labels are good at resisting wear and tear, they’re popular among retailers and manufacturers. Products and processes last longer when they receive support from vinyl labels.

Across the board, a handful of dedicated enthusiasts craft vinyl labels at home.

Much like vinyl labels, sticker labels rely on adhesive. However, sticker labels are less durable. After decades of dominance as a DIY craft solution at home, brands and shops are starting to embrace sticker labels as sustainable ways to package and promote products.

Instead of using adhesive, label tags are tied or threaded onto materials. Whether you see them on price tags or employee name tags, they cost less without causing a mess. Label tags leave behind less residue, which elevates the aesthetic of your viewer experience.

5 Label Design Ideas and Examples

On the surface, knowing what type of design works for your label should be enough. But, it’s not.

Why? Because it matters just as much to see how different labels carry out a strategic approach in their design.

Here are five label design ideas and examples to inspire your masterpiece:

1. Round It Out

Design by Shahad Sharif.

When does a round label design make sense? As a rule of thumb, a wise practice for your label layouts is to match the shape of the container it supports.

In the example above, this biscuits bin label fits perfectly in the middle of the lid because it upholds proportions with the same aspect ratio.

2. Lucid Dreams

Design by Marquis Odobas.

Gone are the days when sticker labels were just items you bought at a craft store. Brands and shops pay little for them to include free merchandise in shopping bags.

In other words? They play chess, not checkers. This sticker label design empowers customers to become brand ambassadors when they place it on something they own.

3. Holographic Classic

Holographic sticker labels—not to be confused with the Tupac hologram—shine with a blur that features rainbow colors. Not only does the multi-color scheme pop when the product stays still, but it also glimmers upon subtle movements.

So, when this holographic design example moves and grabs the attention of a shopper while other labels on the shelf struggle to get eyes on their product, it shouldn’t come off as a surprise.

4. Return Label

Why is having a custom return label at home a big deal? We shop online more than ever. And yet, 15% to 40% of online purchases are returned.

With home pickups for returns becoming available for more products, having your return shipping label with your name on this template—instead of shipping your products from a mail carrier—saves you time and money.

5. Transparency

Design by SONIYA AHMED.

Full transparency is the best policy for your label design when your product looks appealing on its own. Even if the seasoning lacks the flexibility of a snack you can pull out of the package and eat, its texture means more to chefs at home.

This transparent label design example creates a multi-sensory experience in a grocery store before shoppers taste how good it is.

3 Tips for Your Label Design

Now that you know how a winning label makes its mark, you’re ready to discover what it takes to bring yours to life.

Follow these three tips for your label design:

1. Emphasize Elements

While the name of a person, brand, or product is usually the largest part of labels, you should emphasize elements that help achieve your goals.

So, if you plan on expanding your product line, display a different font and color for each item name on their labels.

2. Choose the Right Colors

Of course, there are no bad color choices when you make a label for personal use. Just keep in mind, if your label design is for a product you sell, its colors influence how much consumers engage with it.

Be sure to set colors like green, white, blue, black, or orange as the most prominent on your label. These five evoke positive feelings and reactions from viewers.

However, feel free to add complementary colors to secondary and tertiary elements in your design. If it helps, think of how blue Oreo boxes feature a bold red Nabisco logo in the top left corner of the packaging.

3. Show Bleed Marks

Printing your label? Show bleed marks on your canvas so your design appears correctly on paper.

Click Alignment and select Show bleed marks to add an extra ⅛ to your canvas. Then, download and save your label as a PDF. You can print it at home or at a local print shop.

Congrats! Consider yourself one step closer to becoming a label design connoisseur.

