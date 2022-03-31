A History of the Kentucky Derby’s Iconic Hats

Bridget is an Indianapolis-based Shutterstock staffer with a background in journalism, education, marketing and artificial intelligence. Her work was featured in museums around the world before she led marketing for Pattern89’s AI, which was acquired by Shutterstock. She has written content for C-SPAN and The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, and she has created educational content in conjunction with NASA, National Geographic, Disney and Nickelodeon.

Fashion, mint juleps, and thoroughbreds, the Kentucky Derby is steeped in tradition. Here’s how its most recognizable accessory—the Derby hat—evolved as a cultural icon.

Women’s hats may be the first thing to pop into your mind when thinking about the Kentucky Derby. After all, the race is the most highly-recognized opportunity for attendees to don some frankly fabulous headwear.

This tradition, which often feels uniquely American, traces its roots back to France and England. To this day, Derby fashion is still influenced by celebrities and British Royals. And yet, wearing a flamboyant, avant garde, one-of-a-kind hat is a practice that Kentuckians from all walks of life can proudly claim.

We spoke with the Kentucky Derby Museum to learn how this hat tradition is evolving. Let’s explore the origins of Kentucky Derby hats, how they became more accessible to people of all income levels, and what they look like today, in the age of the fascinator.

Here's how My Old Kentucky Home became THE home of the world's haute-st hats.

The Origins of the Kentucky Derby Hat Tradition

The United States is a large nation, with rich ethnic and cultural diversity. Many of the customs we continue today, in this melting pot of a country, have their origins rooted in cultures around the world.

Horse racing, a sport full of uniquely American rules and regulations, has origins that can be traced back to Western Europe. American horse races hail from racing practices in England and France, specifically. Race track fashion comes from those countries, as well.

As he was formulating a plan to create the Kentucky Derby, its founder Meriwether Lewis Clark, Jr. modeled the event after European races. British races had strict dress codes for both men and women, which included hats, at the time. These events were the pinnacle of high society, and attendees dressed elegantly to reflect that.

Fabulous headwear has always been a part of horse racing in England and France.

As the Kentucky Derby and other races became a part of American culture, they emulated British traditions. Race tracks were places to see, be seen, and ultimately, show off your fashion sense.

The Evolution of High-Society Hats

In May of 1875, fifteen thoroughbreds raced in front of a crowd of 10,000 people. At just its first running, the Kentucky Derby had caught on in a big way.

To boost the high-profile fashion on display at the Derby, Col. Meriwether Lewis Clark Jr. enlisted Louisville’s upper-class women to encourage his target clientele to attend. (Think of it as the original influencer campaign!)

Over the years, plenty of high-society types continued their attendance. The Derby became just as much about fashion as it was about horses.

Hats and haute couture were the standards set for early Derby fashion.

Throughout the late 19th and early 20th centuries, hats were simply part of an American’s everyday outfit. The extravagant hats we now associate with today’s Kentucky Derby didn’t appear until the middle of the 20th century, however.

Why did that happen?

In the 1960s, social norms were changing. As a result, everyday fashion became increasingly casual. People wore hats less often in their daily lives, causing them to become accessories for special occasions.

Because hats were now statement pieces, they became notably larger, more colorful, and more flamboyant. This also coincided with the advent of television coverage of the Kentucky Derby, giving attendees extra reason to stand out in the crowd.

If your hat was unique, you had a better chance of being on TV!

As time went on, milliners in Louisville catered to attendees by stocking their stores with bold, beautiful, and quite costly creations.



Even the highest members of society attended the race in eye-catching hats. Throughout the 20th century, British Royalty appeared at the Kentucky Derby. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attended, with the Queen sporting her own brightly colored bonnet. Princess Margaret attended and wore a patterned pillbox hat. Even American royalty—a.k.a. celebrities—have celebrated Derby Day in high fashion.



Counterculture and DIY Hats

Of course, buying a massive and customized hat is expensive. It was, and still is, simply unaffordable for many people. Once the mid-1950s arrived, though, American ingenuity stepped in to shake up Derby fashion.

As youthful counterculture became more mainstream, the Kentucky Derby’s Infield parties ramped up. Thousands of people packed into the center of Churchill Downs. They watched the race, but they also ate, drank, and showed off their shrewd fashion senses.

The Infield’s more relaxed party atmosphere appealed to people who couldn’t afford fancy hats or seats on Millionaire’s Row. Rather than miss out on all the fun, these attendees often crafted their own headwear at home. The Kentucky Derby hat tradition became more accessible to all attendees, and arguably, even more exciting.

Some homemade hats are much more intricate than others.

The Age of the Fascinator

When looking at horse racing fashion today, Jessica Whitehead, the Kentucky Derby Museum’s Curator of Collections, says that fascinators are all the rage. The fascinator style of hat has gone in and out of fashion within British society for years. In the last couple of decades, it’s seen a resurgence on the international stage.

Renewed interest skyrocketed after Prince William’s and Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding, an event where many attendees donned fascinators.

The biggest change to Kentucky Derby fashion in recent history is likely the popularity of the fascinator. They’re stylish, less expensive than hats, and easy to transport. They also work well in inclement weather. If it rains during the Derby—and it often does—fascinators can be easily tucked away under ponchos or in purses for safekeeping.

The latest Derby fashion trend is pretty fascinating.

Practicality is peak fashion at today’s Kentucky Derby, especially considering many of the most recent races have been held in the rain.

Although we’ve seen some trends come and go, one element of the Kentucky Derby has remained eternal—the creativity found in its hats.

This year, after delays and changes in the Derby have passed by, thousands of visitors will again flock to Louisville to celebrate a time-honored tradition . . . with a mint julep in their hands and hats on their heads.

