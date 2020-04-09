Share this: Facebook

We worked with IONOS, a web hosting and cloud solutions provider, to build ready-to-use website templates for their new website builder MyWebsite Now.

Founded in 1988 as 1&1 Internet, IONOS has a global presence and is currently the largest hosting company in Europe. In March 2020, IONOS launched a new website builder called MyWebsite Now that helps anyone build a beautiful website in minutes with no code required.

As part of the launch, Shutterstock and IONOS collaborated on creating a number of ready-to-use website templates.

Created with a curated selection of Shutterstock images, these templates cover a wide range of industries including auto & transportation, health & beauty, retail & commerce, and more.

Having high-quality images included in designer-made website templates allow users to spend less time building their website and instead focus on growing their online audience.

In addition to having access to professional images, users can enjoy peace of mind knowing that all Shutterstock images are vetted for strict compliance with licensing guidelines.

“The success of a website can be measured by good images because they enrich the site immensely and help to decide how long a visitor stays on the page. However, small businesses often do not have professional pictures at hand,” said Patrick Schaudel, Head of Product Unit Sitebuilder, Marketing & eCommerce at IONOS. “We are therefore glad that the breathtaking images provided by our new Partner, Shutterstock, together with our outstanding website editor are a perfect fit for customers guaranteed to inspire.”

All IONOS website templates are mobile-responsive and can be customized to fit the individual needs of each user. You can see the complete template library here.

Featured image by everst.