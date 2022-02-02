10 Tips for Instagrammable Food Photos

Maria Bailey is a New York City-based writer and editor with over ten years of media and marketing experience from across the world. After leaving the U.K., her career began as a news journalist in Australia. Looking for a new challenge, she set her sights on New York City to pursue opportunities at leading news organizations and brands, and she hasn't looked back ever since.

What creative ingredients will make your food pics IG-worthy? Harness these tips for lighting, framing, and developing your style.

Instagram is where appetite meets aesthetics, as the platform became one of the most popular social networks for sharing photos of food. But, have you ever wondered how to take mouthwatering photos that demand attention on your feed?

Whether you’re a seasoned photographer or novice, get ready to refuel your appetite for stunning food photography by harnessing these helpful tips for IG-worthy shots.

Take delicious photos of food by adding the following tips to your photographic arsenal. Image via Tonya Koreneva.

1. Use the Rule of Thirds

Let’s revisit photography 101 to be reminded of why the Rule of Thirds technique works wonders to make your photos more visually appealing. The tried-and-tested composition rule makes photos less overwhelming by creating a more inviting composition to look at.

The technique divides your frame into an equal, three-by-three grid with horizontal lines and two vertical lines that intersect at four points. The Rule of Thirds technique suggests placing your subject (in this case, food) on the left-third or right-third of the frame to create a pleasant composition.

Many digital cameras, including smartphones these days, display the Rule of Thirds grid on the screen to make it easier to capture a more balanced, visually interesting image of your food.

Balance your food photos by adhering to the Rule of Thirds. Notice that the “action” portions of the photo fall within the middle or outer thirds—or equally divided between all three. Images via Rimskiy, Alphonsine Sabine, and shutterdandan.

2. Fill the Frame

The Rule of Thirds might be the so-called “rule of thumb,” but, as is the case with most rules, there are exceptions. Filling the frame to reveal a close-up of your food will certainly catch the attention of scrollers on Instagram.

Zooming in on the dish removes any distractions and provides a mouthwatering perspective usually reserved for those eating it.

Fill the frame to offer a detailed look at your dishes. Images via EgolenaHK, Lindsay Helms, Phasuthorn Bamrungphuej, and SAKARET.

3. Choose the Right Composition

In food photography, there are three main compositions to choose from: overhead, three-quarters, and straight on.

Overhead is a birds-eye view of your food, three-quarters is a diner’s view of your food, and straight on means the camera is level with the table.

Try shooting from different angles to discover different perspectives of the same dish. Image via Max D Photography (2).

Before picking up your camera, it’s important to consider which angle brings out the best features in your food. After all, a perspective that might work well for one dish won’t necessarily work for another.

For example, a birds-eye view eliminates depth, which can be important when showing off certain types of food. A towering plate of pancakes, for example, would be best captured using a three-quarters or straight-on perspective to demonstrate its scale.

On the other hand, a pizza is flat and is, therefore, best captured from a birds-eye view.

An overhead shot eliminates depth, which doesn’t serve certain dishes. Images via rom_olik and Ferveez Mohideen.

Food bloggers often use the phrase “flat lay” to describe the latter, as the technique flattens the image to become more two-dimensional instead of three. With no depth, the shot becomes all about shape, color, texture, and form. With that in mind, experiment by taking photos of a dish from all three perspectives to find the angle that works best.

Embracing a flat lay photo can emphasize a dish’s color and texture. Images via zarzamora, Foto, Africa Studio, and Foxys Forest Manufacture.



4. Shoot in Natural Light

Lighting can make or break a food photo—or any photo for that matter—and it’s not something that can be fixed in Photoshop. Artificial light can make your food look unappealing and unappetizing, so it’s typically best to avoid it when possible. That includes using a flash.

Opting for natural light—or indirect natural light—is much softer and more diffused, subtlety bringing out the colors and textures in the dish.

Position your food close to a nearby window to see your food in a different light behind the lens.

Caption: Natural light allows for nuances in a photo artificial light does not. Images via Gorlov-KV, Piti Tan, zoryanchik, Pavel Gulea, Diana Sklarova, and William and Sons Photo.

5. Evoke the Senses

The best Instagrammable food photos are the ones that invite the viewer to take a bite. When shooting a dish, you want the viewer to get in on the experience by showcasing the star ingredients.

This could mean capturing the aromatic steam rising from a delicious bowl of hot soup, or a droplet of rose-flavored syrup trickling down a serving of gulab jamun.

Give your viewers an insight into what you’re eating and experiencing to increase your photo’s appeal.

Food portraiture seeks to bring all the attention to the food and evoke the senses. Images via Joshua Resnick, TMON, Kristi Blokhin, Viktor Kochetkov, and sweet marshmallow.

6. Consider the Backdrop

The backdrops of your food photo are every bit as important as the dish. If you’re shooting an overhead shot, your dish’s place-setting will feature heavily in the shot.

Consider how the dish works with that backdrop. If it clashes, consider laying down a table cloth or moving your dish to another surface altogether. Will the tiling on the floor or the marble countertops in the bathroom look better?

Shooting from a three-quarters perspective or a straight-on shot means anything that’s within the horizon will be in view. Opt for portrait mode on your smartphone or a shallow depth of field on your DSLR, so the dish isn’t competing with any background elements.

Ensure the dish you’re photographing isn’t competing for attention with any potentially distracting background elements. Images via Tatiana Bralnina, Brent Hofacker, Song_about_summer, and Foxys Forest Manufacture.

7. Add Layers and Props to Create Interest

Include background and foreground elements to your shot while the subject—your food—is in focus. This will enhance the overall look and feel.

The layers will add interest while still guiding your viewer’s eye to the dish. Consider featuring off-kilter props like a few rogue raw ingredients or serving utensils.

Add foreground and background elements to your food photography to spice things up. Images via Ceinny Kusuma, Prostock-studio, Africa Studio, kalero00, and Milenie.

8. Use Burst Mode on Continuous Action Shots

Want to capture your sushi chef masterfully creating their omakase dishes? Set your camera or phone to burst mode to capture your food being prepared.

Burst mode captures a sequence of photos in rapid succession, so you’re far more likely to find an in-focus and compelling shot saved to your camera roll.

Burst mode can help you capture the perfect action shot in food photography. Images via MBL1, aphotostory, Master1305, Tanawat Chantradilokrat, BAZA Production, and Gideon Ikigai.

9. Don’t Go Overboard with Editing

It’s typically best, especially with food photos, not to overdo it with editing. A few light touchups here and there are fine, but heavy filters and cropping threaten to ruin the integrity of the shot.

Quick adjustments to exposure, contrast, and clarity could be all you need to enhance your food photo. Fixing the white balance by adding a warm, sun-kissed feel to your shot evokes a sense of comfort, which ties in with the comfort evoked from certain dishes.

Light touch ups are all that’s needed to make food look delicious and natural. Images via Alp Aksoy, Joe Gough, Hugo Goudswaard, and Ryzhkov Photography.

10. Don’t Capture the Entire Scene

Are you struggling to fit the entire dim sum spread into your shot? Not to worry. By allowing the dishes, plates, utensils, and chopping boards to fall out of the shot, the viewer will automatically imagine the scene continuing out of frame.

Elements that fall partly outside the shot invites viewers to imagine the scene outside of the frame. Images via popovich_vl, zoryanchik, Charlie Bard, stockcreations, and Alland Dharmawan.

Cover image via Master1305.