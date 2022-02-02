10 Tips for Instagrammable Food Photos

Download 10 FREE Images now with a risk-free trial. Start your free trial!

What creative ingredients will make your food pics IG-worthy? Harness these tips for lighting, framing, and developing your style.

Instagram is where appetite meets aesthetics, as the platform became one of the most popular social networks for sharing photos of food. But, have you ever wondered how to take mouthwatering photos that demand attention on your feed?

Whether you’re a seasoned photographer or novice, get ready to refuel your appetite for stunning food photography by harnessing these helpful tips for IG-worthy shots. 

Taking a picture of food with phone
Take delicious photos of food by adding the following tips to your photographic arsenal. Image via Tonya Koreneva.

1. Use the Rule of Thirds 

Let’s revisit photography 101 to be reminded of why the Rule of Thirds technique works wonders to make your photos more visually appealing. The tried-and-tested composition rule makes photos less overwhelming by creating a more inviting composition to look at. 

The technique divides your frame into an equal, three-by-three grid with horizontal lines and two vertical lines that intersect at four points. The Rule of Thirds technique suggests placing your subject (in this case, food) on the left-third or right-third of the frame to create a pleasant composition.

Many digital cameras, including smartphones these days, display the Rule of Thirds grid on the screen to make it easier to capture a more balanced, visually interesting image of your food.

Balance your food photos by adhering to the Rule of Thirds. Notice that the “action” portions of the photo fall within the middle or outer thirds—or equally divided between all three. Images via Rimskiy, Alphonsine Sabine, and shutterdandan.

2. Fill the Frame 

The Rule of Thirds might be the so-called “rule of thumb,” but, as is the case with most rules, there are exceptions. Filling the frame to reveal a close-up of your food will certainly catch the attention of scrollers on Instagram.

Zooming in on the dish removes any distractions and provides a mouthwatering perspective usually reserved for those eating it. 

Closeup of plate of traditional Japanese ramen with wheat noodles and pork
Closeup of cheesy baked macaroni and cheese pasta
Closeup of Japanese sushi
Closeup of eggs benedicts on toast

Fill the frame to offer a detailed look at your dishes. Images via EgolenaHK, Lindsay Helms, Phasuthorn Bamrungphuej, and SAKARET.

3. Choose the Right Composition

In food photography, there are three main compositions to choose from: overhead, three-quarters, and straight on.

Overhead is a birds-eye view of your food, three-quarters is a diner’s view of your food, and straight on means the camera is level with the table.

Vietnamese beef noodle soup
Vietnamese beef noodle soup

Try shooting from different angles to discover different perspectives of the same dish. Image via Max D Photography (2).

Before picking up your camera, it’s important to consider which angle brings out the best features in your food. After all, a perspective that might work well for one dish won’t necessarily work for another.

For example, a birds-eye view eliminates depth, which can be important when showing off certain types of food. A towering plate of pancakes, for example, would be best captured using a three-quarters or straight-on perspective to demonstrate its scale.

On the other hand, a pizza is flat and is, therefore, best captured from a birds-eye view. 

Fluffy Japanese Soufflé pancakes with honey and red oranges on a white plate
Three burger sliders on a cutting board

An overhead shot eliminates depth, which doesn’t serve certain dishes. Images via rom_olik and Ferveez Mohideen.

Food bloggers often use the phrase “flat lay” to describe the latter, as the technique flattens the image to become more two-dimensional instead of three. With no depth, the shot becomes all about shape, color, texture, and form. With that in mind, experiment by taking photos of a dish from all three perspectives to find the angle that works best. 

Appetizer table with antipasti snacks
Beef and pork on a stove served with vegetables, soup and rice, and a side dish
Baozi dumplings on a plate
Flat-lay of roasted lamb shoulder, salads, vegetables, and rose wine over white checkered tablecloth

Embracing a flat lay photo can emphasize a dish’s color and texture. Images via zarzamora, Foto, Africa Studio, and Foxys Forest Manufacture.

4. Shoot in Natural Light 

Lighting can make or break a food photo—or any photo for that matter—and it’s not something that can be fixed in Photoshop. Artificial light can make your food look unappealing and unappetizing, so it’s typically best to avoid it when possible. That includes using a flash.

Opting for natural light—or indirect natural light—is much softer and more diffused, subtlety bringing out the colors and textures in the dish.

Position your food close to a nearby window to see your food in a different light behind the lens. 

Woman preparing Ukranian Easter cake
Belgian waffles topped with fruit on a plate
Closeup of pasta and potatoes with cabbage
Seafood dishes of clams, shells, mussels and shrimp - deep-fried and raw
Fried white ice cream on a blue plate
Crawfish placed on a piece of corn

Caption: Natural light allows for nuances in a photo artificial light does not. Images via Gorlov-KV, Piti Tan, zoryanchik, Pavel Gulea, Diana Sklarova, and William and Sons Photo.

5. Evoke the Senses 

The best Instagrammable food photos are the ones that invite the viewer to take a bite. When shooting a dish, you want the viewer to get in on the experience by showcasing the star ingredients.

This could mean capturing the aromatic steam rising from a delicious bowl of hot soup, or a droplet of rose-flavored syrup trickling down a serving of gulab jamun.

Give your viewers an insight into what you’re eating and experiencing to increase your photo’s appeal.

Top-down view of Vietnamese pho with spicy sriracha sauce
Korean-style cold spicy noodles
Background of pink plum tree flower petals in spring with hands holding two anko odango rice cake mochi desserts
Hand twirling pasta with basil sauce on a fork
Person dripping syrup on a cinnabon roll

Food portraiture seeks to bring all the attention to the food and evoke the senses. Images via Joshua Resnick, TMON, Kristi Blokhin, Viktor Kochetkov, and sweet marshmallow.

6. Consider the Backdrop 

The backdrops of your food photo are every bit as important as the dish. If you’re shooting an overhead shot, your dish’s place-setting will feature heavily in the shot.

Consider how the dish works with that backdrop. If it clashes, consider laying down a table cloth or moving your dish to another surface altogether. Will the tiling on the floor or the marble countertops in the bathroom look better? 

Shooting from a three-quarters perspective or a straight-on shot means anything that’s within the horizon will be in view. Opt for portrait mode on your smartphone or a shallow depth of field on your DSLR, so the dish isn’t competing with any background elements. 

Egg tarts on a white plate and tiled background
Closeup of Buffalo wings
French macarons in a row in a display window
Flat-lay of Mexican dishes - beef tacos, corn tortillas, and tomato salsa

Ensure the dish you’re photographing isn’t competing for attention with any potentially distracting background elements. Images via Tatiana Bralnina, Brent Hofacker, Song_about_summer, and Foxys Forest Manufacture.

7. Add Layers and Props to Create Interest 

Include background and foreground elements to your shot while the subject—your food—is in focus. This will enhance the overall look and feel.

The layers will add interest while still guiding your viewer’s eye to the dish. Consider featuring off-kilter props like a few rogue raw ingredients or serving utensils. 

Flat-lay of Asian food spread
Top-down of sushi rolls and tea pot
Homemade baked chicken with lemon on wooden background
Top-down of red beans and rice with green onions
Top-down view of croissant and coffee on a plate placed on a bed sheet

Add foreground and background elements to your food photography to spice things up. Images via Ceinny Kusuma, Prostock-studio, Africa Studio, kalero00, and Milenie.

8. Use Burst Mode on Continuous Action Shots 

Want to capture your sushi chef masterfully creating their omakase dishes? Set your camera or phone to burst mode to capture your food being prepared.

Burst mode captures a sequence of photos in rapid succession, so you’re far more likely to find an in-focus and compelling shot saved to your camera roll. 

Indian bread being baked on a pan
Chef making Iron Squid
Chef slicing a loaf of bread
Japanese chef making uni nigiri omakase style food
Masked chef standing in the kitchen sprinkling sesame seeds on sushi
Closeup of street food market at night

Burst mode can help you capture the perfect action shot in food photography. Images via MBL1, aphotostory, Master1305, Tanawat Chantradilokrat, BAZA Production, and Gideon Ikigai.

9. Don’t Go Overboard with Editing 

It’s typically best, especially with food photos, not to overdo it with editing. A few light touchups here and there are fine, but heavy filters and cropping threaten to ruin the integrity of the shot.

Quick adjustments to exposure, contrast, and clarity could be all you need to enhance your food photo. Fixing the white balance by adding a warm, sun-kissed feel to your shot evokes a sense of comfort, which ties in with the comfort evoked from certain dishes. 

Purple ice cream topped with banana slices and granola
Indian chicken jalfrezi curry in a pan
Hot chocolate with whipped cream in a glass
Tempura shrimp and almond and cabbage salad

Light touch ups are all that’s needed to make food look delicious and natural. Images via Alp Aksoy, Joe Gough, Hugo Goudswaard, and Ryzhkov Photography.

10. Don’t Capture the Entire Scene  

Are you struggling to fit the entire dim sum spread into your shot? Not to worry. By allowing the dishes, plates, utensils, and chopping boards to fall out of the shot, the viewer will automatically imagine the scene continuing out of frame.

Top-down view of seafood spread
Wider shot of a table of food on display at a farmers market
Breakfast spread with coffee, bread, fresh croissants, fried egg, honey and preserves on an old rustic green wooden table
Egg-shaped meringue nests with lemon curd
Cantonese Dim Sum in baskets

Elements that fall partly outside the shot invites viewers to imagine the scene outside of the frame. Images via popovich_vl, zoryanchik, Charlie Bard, stockcreations, and Alland Dharmawan.

Cover image via Master1305.

Contributor Photo Tips
