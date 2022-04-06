Download a FREE Instagram Story Template Bundle for Earth Day

Grace is a graphic designer and design writer based in Manchester in the UK. A self-confessed 'print geek' with an enthusiasm for all things related to print design and branding, Grace heads up creative agency Blue Whippet Studio and runs the design blog InDesignSkills.com.

Download customizable Instagram Story templates to mark Earth Day 2022 and to raise climate change and environmental awareness.

Earth Day is officially recognized worldwide on April 22, 2022. This year the theme is Invest in Our Planet, with businesses, politicians, and individuals being encouraged to take action on climate change.

These impactful Instagram Stories templates can help you to raise awareness of the issues raised by Earth Day, such as the urgent need for action on deforestation, desertification, and the displacement of populations due to climate change.

Read on to preview the social media bundle and discover an easy tutorial for customizing your Instagram Stories with your own text using Adobe InDesign and online app PicMonkey.

The Earth Day freebie bundle contains five free Stories templates ready for customizing with text and images.

What’s Included in Your FREE Earth Day Bundle

This FREE downloadable Earth Day template bundle contains five templates for creating high-impact Instagram Stories, as well as vector textures to give your designs an on-trend grunge effect.

Fully-editable designs are included as Adobe InDesign files. All you need to do is drop in photos and export the designs as JPEG or PNG images, ready for uploading to Instagram.

You can edit the text* using InDesign or PicMonkey. It’s super-easy to do, and you can read a tutorial for doing this in PicMonkey below the download button.

*Please note that font files are not included with your download and will need to be downloaded separately. However, you can use the suggested fonts, Oswald and Amoret, in PicMonkey. Photographs are also not included as part of the download, please refer to the included image list for links to download these.

Earth Day Instagram Stories Preview

Below, take a look at the five Instagram Story designs that use aerial earth photography in an impactful way. The preview images use suggested photos and fonts, so please refer to the image and font list included with your download to use these in your own designs.

These Earth Day-themed templates have been created for Shutterstock by our friends at Blue Whippet Studio.

Scroll down to preview the FREE templates, access your download, and read a helpful tutorial for how to add high-impact type to your Instagram Stories using PicMonkey.

How to Download Your FREE Earth Day Bundle

Simply click the button below to download your freebie pattern bundle. Once downloaded, double-click the ZIP file to unpackage its contents.

Inside the ZIP file, you’ll find a folder containing the templates as a single Adobe InDesign file (an INDD format for InDesign CC and an IDML format for opening in older versions of InDesign). You’ll also find a list of suggested images and fonts for bringing your templates to life.

This FREE download also includes a license document that covers the ways you can use these clip art designs. Plus, you’ll find a coupon that gives you a 15% off discount on Shutterstock images and footage.

DOWNLOAD YOUR FREE EARTH DAY INSTAGRAM STORIES TEMPLATE BUNDLE HERE

*By downloading this FREE template bundle, you agree not to resell or redistribute these assets.

How to Open Your Instagram Story Templates in Adobe InDesign and Add Text Using PicMonkey

In this quick tutorial, we’ll look at how you can open your template file in Adobe InDesign, place photography onto the designs, and export them as text-free images, ready for adding high-impact type using online editing app PicMonkey.

If you’re new to InDesign or PicMonkey, don’t fret. Follow the steps below to open and edit your templates with ease, even if you’re a beginner to the software.

Step 1

In your downloaded ZIP folder, you’ll find a folder containing InDesign files in INDD (for InDesign CC) and IDML (for InDesign CS4, CS5 and CS6) format. Open the relevant file in Adobe InDesign.

The document contains five pages, each with an Instagram Stories design ready for you to edit. If you’ve installed the suggested fonts, these will appear automatically. Otherwise, you’ll need to format the included text with your own choice of font on the Type layer (Window > Layers).

Each Stories template appears on a page within your InDesign document.

Step 2

Here, we’ll look at how you can drop images into your templates in InDesign, before adding text later using PicMonkey.

On the Background layer, you can place images that will sit behind the main “Earth” graphic. First, unlock the layer in the Layers panel (Window > Layers).

Unlock the Background layer.

Select the placeholder frame and then go to File > Place. Browse to one of the suggested images you have downloaded, or choose your own image and click Open.

Place an image on the Background layer.

Step 3

Lock the Background layer and unlock the Images layer. Select the circular placeholder, and from the Swatches panel (Window > Color > Swatches) set the Fill of the frame to [None].

Remove any color swatch from the Earth image frame.

Go to File > Place and choose a second image, clicking Open.

Place an image into the circular placeholder frame.

Step 4

You can edit the text from the Type layer in your InDesign file, but if you want to have more freedom with text styles, we can look at how to format high-impact type using PicMonkey.

To do this, first switch off the visibility of the Type layer from the Layers panel.

Go to File > Export and choose JPEG from the Format menu at the bottom of the window.

Export your design as a JPEG image.

In the Export JPEG window, make sure the Range is set to export only the template(s) you’ve been working on.

Step 5

Now go to PicMonkey and identify the options under the Collage layouts and blank canvases section at the bottom of the page.

Click on Choose a blank, and then select Instagram Story from the list of templates.

Select Instagram Story from the blank canvas options.

Step 6

Click on Photos & Video at the top of the left-hand toolbar, and then choose Add photo or video > Computer. Navigate to where you saved the exported JPEG and click Open.

Click on the image to drop it onto the canvas.

Step 7

Now, you can start to add text to your design. Click on the Text icon at the top-left of the toolbar and drop a text frame onto the page. Set the main headings in uppercase Oswald. Set subheadings in Amoret Script.

Format your Story design with high-impact text.

Click on Text color to edit the color of your type. You can use the Eyedropper tool below the color panel to pick up complementary colors from the existing design.

When you’ve finished adding text to your design, select all the text frames and click on Fade & Blend at the bottom of the left-hand toolbar. Set the Fade slider to around 15% to allow some of the textures in your design to show through the type.

Fade your text frames to bring through some of the design’s texture.

Step 8

Go to the Download button at the top-right of the workspace when you’ve finished working on your design. From here, you can download a JPEG or PNG version of your finished design.

Alternatively, click on Share to upload the Stories design straight to your Instagram account.

Share or download your image on your Instagram account.

Looking for an easy way to create more stylish Instagram Story slides? Don’t miss these customizable Instagram Story templates from PicMonkey.