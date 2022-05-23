8 Instagram Profile Design Tips to Make Your Profile Pop

Aly is a full-time copywriter and content strategist. When she's not typing away, you'll find her caffeinating with her unreasonably large tea collection, cooking a new dish, or watching a mind-bending amount of true crime.

Whether you’re trying to get more followers or just want to stand out from the crowd, it’s important to make sure that your Instagram profile looks inviting and unique to you.

In this post, we’re sharing some of our favorite Instagram profile design tips, as well as exploring all the ways you can customize different design elements to make your profile look its best.

Instagram Name & Username Design with Examples

First thing’s first: When setting up your Instagram profile, it’s important to understand the difference between your username and your Instagram name.

Username

A username is a unique identifier for your profile. No two users can select the same Instagram username.

Instagram name

Instagram names don’t have the same restrictions. Users can have the same Instagram name, so you don’t have to worry that having the same name as another user will stop you from using it here. Usually people just use their real first and last names, but you can certainly differentiate yourself with something unique.

Now, let’s talk more about name and username design.

Searchable

Growing a following is much easier when people can easily find you in search. If you’re building a personal brand, this means using your own name. If you’re in business or serving a specific niche, you’ll want to consider including terms your audience searches for.

Unique

A lot of names are already in use on Instagram. That’s why it’s important to do a search before you choose your own.

You may find that the name you want is already taken. You also want to do the best you can to avoid a username that’s close to a preexisting one to avoid confusing your audience.

Identifiable

Be mindful when choosing your Instagram username. The username is one word in all lowercase. It serves as your URL and it appears when people mention or tag you—so make it memorable.

Your Instagram name, on the other hand, is a place where you can be flexible. You may choose to make it something straightforward or a bit more creative.

Choose something that feels right for you and your brand or goals.

Instagram Bio Design with Examples

Now, it’s time to move on to your bio. Here’s what you need to know to create a bio that covers all the key details your audience needs.

Formatting

Image via Shutterstock Instagram.

There’s a limit for characters in your Instagram bio. You only have 150, so make them count! Include who you are, what you do, and use special characters or line breaks to make your bio as easy to read as possible.

Add Business Categories

Image via The Greenery Creamery Instagram.

If this applies to you, don’t overlook the importance of adding your business category to your profile page. This is a way to tell people what you do without taking up any of the valuable space in your bio.

Emojis

Image via Shutterstock Instagram.

Emojis aren’t just something to help you add personality to text messages. Studies show that emojis go a long way to making people appear more likable and credible in a business setting.

Consider using emojis that will connect with your target audience as part of your Instagram bio.

Image via Shutterstock Instagram.

Instagram is a powerful platform, but you probably still need a website (especially if you’re selling products). You can also add contact details so your audience knows how to get in touch with you.

Feed Themes

Part of a well-curated Instagram profile is choosing an aesthetic and making the page cohesive. There are two common approaches to theming your Instagram feed.

1. Color Themes

Complementary colors create an eye-catching Instagram feed that users want to look at. If you want to cover lots of different subjects on your profile, you can tie everything together by choosing a color theme.

2. Content Themes

When users follow content creators, they want to have a general idea of what to expect from the page. You can use this to your advantage when thinking through your content theme.

For example, if you want to have a travel-themed Instagram page, you’ll want to make sure that the majority of the images and videos you upload to your profile reflect that.

How to Edit Your Photos with Shutterstock Create

Instagram users have an eye for what makes a good image, but how do you make that a reality if you don’t have design experience?

Bringing Instagram profile design tips to life is easier than ever, thanks to Shutterstock Create.

1. Start with a Template

Open the Instagram post template in the Shutterstock Create editor.

2. Select Your Photo

Click Images. You can Upload from your computer or choose from millions of professional stock photos.

3. Use Effects

Change exposure, sharpen, soften, or try other effects from the edit menu to make your image match the theme of your profile.

4. Add Text and Graphics

Add even more to your photo by selecting graphics or using a text layer to give your photo more context.

5. Download and Share

Once your photo’s ready, you can download it to your device. Then, you’re ready to share it on your Instagram profile.

Now, you have everything you need to know to nail the basics of creating a stunning Instagram profile. Use this post as your guide to set up your page for success and make the best possible first impression.

Cover image via Daria Voskoboeva and Oleksii2.