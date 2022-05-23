Instagram Profile Picture Ideas to Try in 2022

Aly is a full-time copywriter and content strategist. When she's not typing away, you'll find her caffeinating with her unreasonably large tea collection, cooking a new dish, or watching a mind-bending amount of true crime.

It’s no secret that Instagram is a valuable and growing social media platform. Over 50 billion photos have been uploaded to Instagram so far.

The problem? With so much content available for users to explore, it’s difficult for accounts to stand out. Every element of your profile has to work together to create a compelling online presence.

Profile Picture Specs (+ Why They Matter)

Want to perfect your page? Start by understanding these profile picture specifications, before you move on to any other step.

Instagram Profile Picture Size and Aspect Ratio

Profile photos on Instagram display as 180 x 180 pixels on desktops and 110 x 110 pixels on mobile devices. However, images are stored at 320 x 320 pixels.

You’ll need to upload something that’s at least that size or larger with a 1:1 aspect ratio to get the best possible results.

Instagram Profile Picture Image Format

Instagram will convert any photo you upload to JPEG, so we recommend uploading a JPEG at a high quality to prevent your image from being converted. If your image does need to be converted, you risk having a distorted or blurry profile picture.

Your Profile Picture Across the Web

Instagram profile pictures will show up in more places than just your profile page. Viewers will see it on your story feed, comments, and search results.

For that reason, having the wrong profile picture size or ratio can have a negative impact on your social media presence.

Types of Profile Pictures to Choose From

Once you know what specifications make a profile picture a good fit for your account, you need Instagram profile picture ideas.

Here are a few different profile picture types you can select from.

Headshots

A personal and professional photo allows people to connect with you. It makes sense for small businesses or brands. This is especially true for bloggers, influencers, or single-person companies who want to focus on building relationships.

Business Logos

A logo is the best way to go for business accounts that have multiple employees or owners. Having a well-designed logo can help you establish your brand and identity with the audience you want to target.

It’s an Instagram profile picture idea worth considering for businesses of every size.

Illustrations

If it makes sense for your persona or brand, you can also choose to go with an illustrated profile picture. This could be of yourself or of something that’s associated with your brand or aesthetic.

Proceed with caution, however, because using illustrations won’t be the right fit for every audience or industry.

Profile Picture with Boarders

Using a profile picture with a border is a popular choice for those who want to capture more attention. You can add a border to any picture, but be sure to choose a color and/or pattern that matches the rest of your profile.

Seasonal Picture

Want to stick with your profile picture but still find a way to keep it current? This is where seasonal pictures come in.

Pick a graphic element that represents a holiday or time of year and add it to your current profile picture to give it new life.

4 Steps to Profile Picture Editing with an Online Editor

Next, you can take everything you know about profile pictures and customize your own photo to upload. These are the steps you can follow in the Shutterstock Create online editing tool. It’s easy for anyone to use without any graphic design experience.

1. Choose Your Photo

Upload your photo to an online image editor like Shutterstock Create, or start with a template for a perfectly sized layout.

2. Edit

If you’re using a photo of yourself, select any of the optional editing tools to give the picture a touchup. Be careful with this step. If you make too many edits to the photo, it may end up looking odd to other users on the platform.

3. Add Effects

Use photo effects to make quick changes to your profile picture. Bring out the vibrancy, lighten dark photos, or even blur the background.

Think about what best represents your brand and the content of your profile to choose the right effects.

4. Finish and Share

Once your design is done, there’s one last step to take. Download the final picture and export it as a JPEG that you can upload to your Instagram account. By using an online photo editor, you’ll gain the ability to go back and change up your design or effects later.



Now, it’s your turn. Take these Instagram profile picture ideas and choose an option that will make your profile stand out. That way, you can make the right impression on both existing and new followers.

