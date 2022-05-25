24 Aesthetic Instagram Post Design Ideas to Grow Your Business

No matter your business ventures, Instagram is an excellent way to gain a following, increase brand awareness, and advertise products and services. But just having Instagram isn’t enough. You need to be creating new, valuable, on-brand content—basically, all the time!

It’s no small undertaking to be sure, but this lookbook is here to help keep your business Instagram looking fresh. From influencers to retailers, we’re sharing twenty-five of the best Instagram post design ideas and then providing quick tips for bringing your own aesthetic to life.

12 Instagram Post Design Ideas for Influencers & Creators

If you’re a solopreneuer, you know that your personal brand is your business brand. Use these inspiring Instagram post examples to see exactly how it’s done.

1. Fashion Influencers

Image from @emmahill on Instagram.

London-based fashion influencer Emma Hill is a rich source of Instagram post ideas for businesses that revolve around style—particularly of the minimalist variety.

Her signature neutral colors and oversized sweaters are the definition of understated city chic, and every post on her IG reflects the same stylish vibe.

2. Social Media Stars

Image from @charlidamelio on Instagram.

Viral TikTokers like Charli D’Amelio are the latest incarnation of the influencer phenomenon. Her Instagram feed is less curated than some other influencers, showing a mix of modeling shots, candid photos, and marketing materials.

Like many social media influencers her age, Charli embraces that late ’90s/Y2K aesthetic and is a top account to emulate in terms of Instagram post ideas.

3. Activists

Image from @barackobama on Instagram.

If your business on Instagram revolves around social issues and activism, take a page from former President Barack Obama.

His Instagram is not overly branded, but maintains a professional aesthetic. It shows highlights of his current work, stills from press interviews, and statements on current events.

4. Mom & Family

Image from @mommasociety on Instagram.

Mandy Robertson of Momma Society has a definite aesthetic with her Insta posts, and it’s one you’ll likely recognize from other mom bloggers and internet influencers: super bright photos with a subtle rose-pink tone and lots of flat-lays, smiling kids, and pops of color.

5. Gamers & Streamers

Image from @markiplier on Instagram.

Unlike some gamers who use Instagram only to repost streams from elsewhere, famous “let’s player” Markiplier mostly posts content from his day-to-day life.

His account is chock-full of goofy but lovable Instagram post ideas for guys who game—like humorous photo manipulations, anime-style caricatures, and hints of game aesthetic.

6. Bloggers & Writers

Image from @brandonsanderson on Instagram.

One of the most famous sci-fi and epic fantasy writers alive today, Brandon Sanderson has plenty of Instagram post ideas for writers on his feed.

Recent posts reveal a more cohesive aesthetic than earlier ones (in terms of color, font, and vibe), but his early feed was pretty awesome, too.

In fact, if you want creative “first post on Instagram” ideas, his concept is worth emulating—a tournament-style bracket where characters of his novels face off and all winning Instagram users get a prize.

7. Estheticians

Image from @labeautyologist on Instagram.

Want Instagram post ideas for girl-powered businesses? Then Nayamka of LABeautyologist is a must-follow.

Her IG feed has a casual and straightforward aesthetic with a mix of selfies, beauty tutorials, and laid-back pics with friends and family.

Her profile feels curated and stylish, but not overly branded, and it’s packed with esthetician Instagram post ideas in terms of both content and tone.

8. Coaches

Image from @maddy.shine on Instagram.

Maddy Shine is an excellent example of a solopreneur using social media to generate leads. Her posts are well-branded with an eye-catching magenta and cyan color palette, spacey backgrounds, and energetic layouts.

She’s also a nice example of Instagram post questions designed to get people thinking—and taking action with her business.

9. Celebrities

Image from @tiffanyhaddish on Instagram.

Tiffany Haddish has an Instagram post example for every scenario you can think of: red carpet shots, press releases, interviews, selfies, AR quiz filters, and Reels.

Her IG aesthetic is real and authentic with tons of off-the-wall personality shining through.

10. Graphic Designers

Image from @abstract_tutorials on Instagram.

Graphic designers who produce content marketing can certainly get some ideas from Abstract Tutorials. Unlike those who use Instagram as a creative portfolio, this account focuses on teaching graphic design tips.

Each post has a large, easy-to-read title in yellow and white along with a tag indicating which product the tips pertain to.

One of the major benefits to this approach is that you’ll never run out of graphic design Instagram post ideas. There’s always a new tip to share.

11. Photographers

Image from @among_the_wild on Instagram.

It’s no surprise that the best Instagram post ideas for photographers are, well, photos. No matter your subject matter, it’s most effective to let your work speak for itself—like Among the Wild has done with their amazing nature photos on Instagram.

This creator adds text only where necessary to highlight giveaways or otherwise engage followers.

12. Foodies

Image from @gleetz on Instagram.

Instagram is a haven for foodies of all kinds—at-home recipe creators, globetrotting snackers, and so much more. Gloria from Gleetz has a unique aesthetic for her foodie account, with its bright yellow accent colors (to match her hair!) and cutesy handwritten font.

Embracing one of the best Instagram introduction post ideas for a foodie account, her first post was a gorgeous close-up of kimchi fried rice with a recipe on the side.

12 Instagram Post Ideas for Businesses and Organizations

On Instagram, the line between influencer and business is paper thin. Many of the examples below would work just as well for solopreneurs as they do for bigger, more established businesses, so don’t let the label discourage you.

If you see something you like, take it and make it your own.

1. Nonprofits

Image from @youngwomenstrust on Instagram.

Young Women’s Trust has a vibrant aesthetic and is a go-to for creative and professional-looking nonprofit Instagram post ideas. Every post stays 100% on brand thanks to a well-defined color palette, font set, and visual motif of diagonal lines.

Photos, GIFs, interviews, quotes, giveaways, and powerful women from history all work to express the nonprofit’s mission and brand.

2. Dentists & Healthcare

Image from @dentalspecialistgroup on Instagram.

Instagram is the ideal channel for aesthetic dentists. Before-and-after photos, patient testimonials, in-progress teeth cleaning videos, and quick dental hygiene tips are all good dental Instagram post ideas.

Dental Specialist Group combines them all with a cheery blue background color and an elegant but casual script font.

3. Automobiles

Image from @vespa on Instagram.

Not all vehicle makers have the same cultural cache as Vespa, but any car brand can emulate Vespa’s Instagram post examples.

Simple product shots are mixed in with candid ride videos, vibrant abstract backgrounds, minimal but colorful editorial shots, and stark black and white text posts.

The overall aesthetic is quirky, contemporary, and undeniably cool.

4. Home Goods

Image from @ethanallen on Instagram.

Home design store Ethan Allen is basically the corporate equivalent of a mom-fluencer’s Instagram aesthetic: bright white photos, elegant serif fonts, and restrained splashes of color.

Each post succeeds in maintaining that airy, modern feel and making you feel at home.

5. Entrepreneurs

Image from @garyvee on Instagram.

Another polarizing figure who’s undeniably successful on social media (and beyond) is Gary Vaynerchuk, a.k.a. Gary Vee.

His Instagram aesthetic is perhaps best summarized as “wishing it were YouTube thumbnails” since virtually every post has large title text, emojis and stickers, and that ubiquitous outline style.

It’s not an aesthetic for everyone, but it certainly works with his target audience and content.

6. Restaurants & Bars

Image from @emmysquaredpizza on Instagram.

You don’t have to be a food photography history buff to see that Emmy Squared Pizza does food photos right.

Well-lit photos with pleasing compositions form the backbone of this Instagram profile, with thoughtful product placement throughout. The vibe is clean and upscale without veering into the fine-dining space.

This restaurant chain is a good place to go for holiday post ideas, too.

7. Food Delivery

Image from @dailyharvest on Instagram.

Food delivery company Daily Harvest has an on-trend Insta vibe with harsh flash photography, flat-lay photos, and memes.

The overall brand voice is elegant and refined but still casual thanks to the humorous memes and clever visual puns. (Mushroom earbuds, anyone?)

8. Clothing Brands

Image from @uniqlo on Instagram.

Known for its affordable prices and smart, casual look, Uniqlo offers a ton of amazing Instagram post ideas for clothing brands.

This brand mixes its primary color palette (red, white, and black) with more on-trend elements like bright minimal colors and trendy flash photos. Lots of text posts to announce collabs, too!

9. Health & Wellness

Image from @the.pcos.dietitian on Instagram.

PCOS nutrition and lifestyle coach Martha McKittrick has a friendly and approachable vibe on Insta. Lime greens add a lively feel to her brand with hand-drawn details like hearts, polka dots, and lines.

To keep it both personal and informative, her content features short videos and lots of infographic-style posts.

10. Art & Design

Image from @pantone on Instagram.

Color pioneer and literal trendsetter Pantone has a gorgeous Instagram vibe. Solid white and light marble backgrounds allow the colors to pop and maintain an elegant, clean feel.

Physical Pantone swatches are featured liberally to drive home the brand (and, let’s be honest, because they just look cool).

11. Software & Apps

Image from @slackhq on Instagram.

Slack’s Instagram feed is a case study in using brand motifs and colors well. Many of the background elements come from the teardrop shape of the Slack logo with lots of emojis, flat illustrations, and icons to complement the post designs.

And, of course, there’s plenty of Slack purple to go around.

12. Education

Image from @ucberkeleyofficial on Instagram.

UC Berkeley takes a people-first approach to their Instagram, featuring pictures of happy students from all backgrounds.

Posed portraits, video interviews, and text-based posts all come together to create an approachable, human aesthetic, one that feels professional, but not too academic.

Cover image via Vectorfair and Auliviart.