The Perfect Instagram Photo Sizes for 2022

Creating the perfect Instagram feed is no easy feat. All the factors that go into getting that curated look can be overwhelming, but nothing matters more than using the right photo sizes. This can make or break the way that users interact with your content and perceive your brand.

Consider this post your complete guide to Instagram photo sizes, empowering you to conquer one of the web’s most visually-driven platforms.

Why Do Instagram Photo Sizes Matter?

It’s not as simple as snapping a picture and uploading it. To provide the best possible viewing experience, you need to pay attention to social media image sizes.

Choosing the wrong image size could cause:

Blurry or out-of-focus images

Loss of an important part of your photo

Difficulty consuming content

Instagram Photo Sizes

For each type of Instagram post, you’ll want to be aware of the best photo sizes on the platform. Here’s a closer look at all the different image types.

Instagram Image Size Chart

Want to be able to see the best image size for your post at a glance? We’ve got you covered with this chart.

Bookmark this page so you can always come back, find the information with ease, and streamline your social media content creation.

Image Type Size(s) Instagram Ads Landscape: 1200 X 608 pixels

Square: 1080 X 1080 pixels

Vertical: 600 X 750 pixels Instagram Profile Photos 320 x 320 pixels Instagram Posts Landscape: 1200 X 608 pixels

Square:1080 X 1080 pixels

Vertical: 600 X 750 pixels Instagram Landscape Photos 1200 X 608 pixels Instagram Portrait Photos 1080 X 1350 pixels Instagram Story Posts 1080 X 1920 pixels

Photo Sizes for Instagram Ads

Make this template your own in PicMonkey.

You can create Instagram ads in three different formats: landscape, square, and vertical. There are different ideal sizes associated with each one to ensure your ads look their best.

Landscape ads should be 1200 pixels x 608 pixels. Vertical ads should be 600 pixels x 750 pixels. Square ads should be 1080 pixels x 1080 pixels.

Carousel ads are also square, and Instagram recommends that you size your images accordingly.

Photo Size for Instagram Posts

Make this template your own in PicMonkey.

There are several ways you may choose to size an Instagram post. You can follow the same set of guidelines that you would for an ad and choose to upload a square, vertical, or landscape image.

Be aware that all photos will show up square in the feed unless you take specific steps to upload the full-size photo.

Image Size for Instagram Profile Photos

Make this template your own in PicMonkey.

Most people view Instagram on mobile, where profile pictures show up as 110 pixels x 100 pixels. However, knowing that alone can be deceiving, because the images are stored slightly larger—320 pixels x 320 pixels.

Make sure to upload an image that’s at least that large. That way you won’t risk your image looking fuzzy or distorted.

Image Size for Instagram Landscape Photos

Make this template your own in PicMonkey.

1080 pixels x 608 pixels is the ideal image size for an Instagram landscape post. If you’d like to add landscape photos to your feed, you’ll need to use the full-size button when you upload. This will automatically adjust your photo to the correct ratio.

Image Size for Instagram Portrait Photos

Make this template your own in PicMonkey.

If you want to fit a full portrait on your Instagram feed without cropping, make sure your photo is sized to 1080 pixels x 1350 pixels. This way, you’ll achieve the greatest possible clarity without losing the shot.

Image Size for Instagram Story

Make this template your own in PicMonkey.

Viewers see Instagram Story content vertically by design. You can upload photos with other sizes and aspect ratios, but sticking with something slightly bigger than standard portrait size (1080 pixels x 1920 pixels) will create the best experience for your audience.

How to Resize Photos for Instagram Using PicMonkey

So, you have some photos and an Instagram post idea you know your audience will want to double-tap, but your content isn’t right size. Now what?

PicMonkey’s online photo editing tool offers several different ways for you to fix the problem and perfect your photos before adding them to the feed.

Crop

1. Click Crop Canvas in the Edits tab.

2. Click the caret (⌄) on the right side of the Aspect ratio drop-down list and choose the size you want.

3. Move the crop box around in your image to choose your placement.

4. To finalize your edits, click Apply.

Resize

1. Click the Resize tool in the Edits tab.

2. Enter the dimensions you want in the width and height boxes. (If one box is changing size while you enter a value in the other box, that’s because it’s trying to maintain the original proportions. Stick with any recommendation you see to get the best result.)

3. To finalize your edits, click Apply.

Smart Resize

Need to get that photo up in multiple formats ASAP? PicMonkey Pro subscribers can use the Smart Resize tool to change the size of their design in just seconds.

Here’s how it’s done.

1. Once you have your photo in the editor, click Smart Resize in the top toolbar.

2. In the menu on the left, see the Smart Resize panel. Search for the size you want or click the checkbox next to your desired size. You can check off more than one if you’re creating multiple sizes.

3. At the bottom of the menu, click Resize to transform the current image to the new size. If you want to keep an original copy, select Copy and Resize.

No matter what method you choose, you can use the Download or Share button on the top toolbar when you’re ready to export your design.

Now, you have the basic knowledge you need to improve Instagram uploads and your feed. It’s time to use your skills to create social content that will attract new followers and engage your current audience.

Cover image via GoodStudio and OLYVIA.