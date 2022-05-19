9 Stunning Instagram Ad Examples

One of the biggest mistakes marketers make on Instagram is running the wrong kind of ad. When you rush the process, or take a one-size-fits-all approach to your Instagram ad, you run the risk of having your message end up in front of the wrong audience—or worse, not reaching anyone at all—which can be a total waste of your time and money.

Meanwhile, if you know what types of Instagram ads your real audience connects with, it’s much easier to accomplish your objectives. Not only are Instagram users 2.8 times more likely to remember ads they scroll past, but 72% of users also buy products because of what they see on the platform.

By browsing this visual look book of nine Instagram ad examples, you’ll find the inspiration for high-performing (meaning, high click-through) ads that you can use to attract, convert, and maintain your audience.

In this blog post, we’ll discuss:

Nine Instagram ad examples

How to find competitor ads using Instagram Ad Library

Let’s get started.

9 Instagram Ad Examples

Here’s are nine Instagram ad examples that represent each type of ad available on the platform:

1. Image Ads

Make this template your own with PicMonkey.

Instagram Image ads promote your product, service, or experience by surfacing a well-designed feed post. With the same ratio of a standard Instagram post, Image ads naturally flow with organic in-feed content—which is why it’s so important to choose a powerful photo that stands out from all the selfies.

In this example, stores and DIY sellers can set a color scheme for a seasonal campaign without compromising on brand imagery.

2. Stories Ads

Design by Janna Hagan.

When it comes to Instagram features, Stories make the user experience more dynamic and interesting, even if they expire after twenty-four hours. Plus, they drive 25% of Instagram ad revenue.

You can create a vertical video or square images for your Instagram Stories ad. Just remember that if you go with a video that runs for ten seconds or longer, it’ll keep playing on separate Stories cards (not a big deal). However, you can only display images as your Instagram Stories ad for five seconds or less.

Instagram Stories ads like this example can build brand awareness or bring more traffic to your website through dynamic video content that feels more fun and interactive than a static post.

3. Video Ads

Make this template your own with PicMonkey.

What happens when your Instagram Video ad pops up in user feeds? You separate yourself from your competitors.

Of course, most Instagram posts only have one or more images. By featuring a video up to two minutes long, you give yourself a space for elaborate brand storytelling that can significantly boost your audience engagement.

See how this Instagram video ad catches the donuts up close and sweetens the deal for shoppers? It serves as a reminder of why food businesses turn to Instagram—they can tap into a multisensory experience that leaves users feeling hungry for more.

4. Carousel Ads

Make this template your own with PicMonkey.

An Instagram Carousel ad displays two to ten images or videos in users’ feeds and Stories. Since it became the first Instagram ad format to include two images, it’s been used to showcase multiple products, places, and experiences.

This Instagram Carousel ad template leverages the number 10 to add intrigue. Top 10 lists help you easily produce powerful headlines and get you more views for your content.

5. Collection Ads

Image by Oliver Albiez.

What does an Instagram Collection ad include? It gathers two or three images—as well as a cover image or video—and organizes them into a collection. Collection ads are especially useful for retailers who want to showcase particular products together.

Collection ads also go beyond the average online ad and link directly to your Instant Experience—a landing page where Instagram users can explore and shop from that exact collection.

By conducting sales on Instagram, users who click on your Collection ad can buy your products faster and are less likely to abandon the cart.

6. Explore Ads

Image by TechCrunch.

Explore is where users go to discover new content and accounts outside of their own Instagram feed. Since your ad is going to be competing with all the other click-worthy content on a user’s Explore page, you need to make sure your Explore ad is well-designed and targeted towards your specific audience and their interests.

On the surface, this Instagram Explore ad blends in with the rest of the page, yet it utilizes relevant organic content to stand out.

7. Instagram Video Ads

Make this template your own with PicMonkey.

Instagram Video (formally IGTV) is where users can post longer videos. And, unlike IGTV, instead of appearing on a separate page, Instagram Videos pop up in users’ feeds, which makes them a lot more likely to get views.

When you open an Instagram Video post, it goes full screen in a vertical format, and more videos play automatically. Every now and then an ad pops up, just like any other video.

Even if this Instagram Video ad example keeps its message short, it flows well between posts, meaning the user is unlikely to click away.

8. Shopping Ads

Image by Social Media Today.

Instagram Shopping ads tag your products and link them to their unique product pages. You can use Shopping ads to target an audience based on demographics, interests, and trends. Or, you can retarget shoppers who previously viewed your product or visited your website.

Believe it or not, you can pick which Instagram ad type you want to run as your Instagram Shopping ad. Just make sure you tag your product like this example does.

9. Reels Ads

Image by Social Media Today.

Instagram Reels ads play videos that run up to sixty seconds long in a vertical format. They co-habitat with user-generated Reels, and when deployed correctly, their organic feel can raise your brand’s awareness, expand your reach, and drive traffic to your site.

With this Instagram Reels example, seasonal styles channel a high level of energy (i.e. it’s fun!).

How to Find Competitor Ads Using Meta Ad Library

No matter how much you want your Instagram ad to thrive, you have to play chess—not checkers—with your competitors to knock it out of the park. That starts with staying up-to-date on the ads they’ve released, and plan accordingly.

Learn how to find competitor ads using Meta Ad Library:

On the Meta Ad Library homepage, select Search All. Adjust your filters for country, platforms, and impressions. Search the brand name of a competitor. Choose an ad listed in results. Select See Ad Details.

Cover image via Flashings Design.