Instagram Ad Design Guide for 2022

Over 1,000 photos are uploaded to Instagram each second. Here’s how advertisers can make the most of their Instagram ads.

Instagram ads have been the go-to solution for brands for a while now. While they can reach over 800 million Instagram users, they also produce a 34% higher conversion rate than the average social media ad.

Because Instagram is driven by trends and visuals, your ad needs a design that’s fresh and speaks to your brand. It has to get the attention of your target audience and help achieve your goals.

Whether you want to win over new Instagram followers or boost your engagement, the key to creating an Instagram ad that delivers stellar results starts with learning about what decisions make or break its design.

With this Instagram ad design guide, you’ll discover what sizes yours can appear in. Plus, you’ll receive tips and tools for you to use on your design.

In this blog post, we’ll cover:

3 Instagram Ad Design Formats

3 Elements of Instagram Ad Design Copy

5 Tips for Your Instagram Ad Design

Tools to Create Instagram Ads

3 Instagram Ad Design Formats

Of course, the Instagram ad format you choose should help you accomplish your objectives. No matter how attractive or bold one looks versus another, there are differences and advantages to each.

The more you understand which Instagram ad design formats fit into your strategy—as well as what sizes Instagram accepts them in—the more your ad can elevate your brand.

Here are three Instagram ad formats and their specs:

Name Resolution (px) Minimum Dimensions(px) Ratio File Type Image 1080 px × 1080 px 500 px 1:1 or 9:16 JPG or PNG Carousel 1080 px × 1080 px 566 px 1.91:1 to 1:1 JPG, PNG, MP4, MOV, GIF Video 1080 px × 1080 px 120 px 1:1 or 4:5 MP4, MOV, GIF

1. Image Ads

An Instagram image ad is a photo you can publish to your Instagram feed, Story, or on Instagram Explore. When you promote your offering with this format, you get to place emphasis on a product, service, or experience using a powerful image.

And, since you can repurpose your image ad for other channels, you can save time and money on your next campaign.

2. Carousel Ads

Design by Oleg Buganov.

Instagram Carousel ads display 2 to 10 images on user feeds. Thanks to the slider tool, these ads let users swipe through their images.

This format can promote multiple products and offerings at once. So, if you sell a lot of products on Instagram or another online store, your carousel ad can drive traffic in the right direction.

3. Video Ads

Instagram video ads run up to two minutes long. Not only do they pop-up in user feeds, but they also play on Instagram Stories, Reels, Explore, and Shop.

While your Instagram video ads might take longer to create, they’re unmatched when it comes to skyrocketing your user engagement. Videos receive 38% more engagement than photos on Instagram. And you can create them to raise your brand awareness and drive conversions.

The versatility video provides as an ad format confirms why it’s the most reliable growth vehicle for advertisers on Instagram.

3 Elements of Instagram Ad Design Copy

Now that you know what sizes and scenarios your Instagram ad needs to appear in, it’s time to explore three elements of copy that matter most in your Instagram ad design:

1. Headline Copy

The headline serves as the title and initial copy of your Instagram ad. While your headline isn’t limited to the same section on every ad you create, it should highlight how your offering is relevant to your audience. Does your offering solve a problem they have?

2. Ad Body Copy

This text in your Instagram ad follows its headline. It shows up in your design as secondary text. It even includes the caption of your ad.

While you have up to 125 characters you can use in your caption, try and trim yours down to 75 characters or less for a higher click-through rate (CTR).

3. Call-to-Action (CTA)

Your call-to-action (CTA) is a short phrase that encourages your Instagram ad viewers to perform the action you want them to complete.

When you set up your ad campaign on Instagram, the platform will ask you to pick a two-word phrase from a list to be your CTA. Then Instagram displays will display that on a thin horizontal button that flashes across the bottom of your image, carousel, or video ad.

5 Tips for Your Instagram Ad Design

Before you jump right into making your Instagram ad design, read through these five pro tips:

1. Less Is More

Let’s be clear—Instagram is crowded. There’s so much noise on the platform that it can be a bit overwhelming for users to navigate. Because users consume this content at a high speed, you’ll want to deploy a simple or minimal design style they can process faster.

Consider leaving at least 200 px of blank space from your ad design border. This will make your ad easier to see.

2. Bring Versatility to Your Carousel and Video Ads

What makes Instagram Carousel and video ads special is that neither are the most popular formats. Instagram posts feature just one photo more than they do a video or carousel. Yet Carousel and video ads are more effective across the board.

Why? In a nutshell, they tap into a wide range of visuals. If you add a diverse set of images, you’re more-likely to keep your audience interested.

3. Create with Color Psychology in Mind

Colors stand for more than the hues they pull from. Since they capture our feelings and spirit in ways that our words cannot, it’s important that you choose yours wisely.

Pick between two to four colors that our brains associate with the same feelings you want your audience to relate to. If two or more contrast one another, your design will pop. On top of that, they need to drive your audience to follow through on your CTA.

4. Be Human

Great minds don’t think alike. However, our brains respond positively when they process the presence of other people. Even when someone else smiles, we tend to reciprocate.

Instagram content that displays real people is more-likely to humanize your brand. It positions you as more authentic. It makes you more memorable.

5. Repurpose Your Content for Custom and Lookalike Audiences

Looking to repurpose your organic content for your Instagram ad? Use the Custom and Lookalike audience tools on Instagram to target an audience that shares the same demographics, interests, and trends.

A wise human once said, “We become what we behold. We shape our tools, and thereafter our tools shape us.”

Without the right tools, the tips and guidelines you discovered would never be put to use. Be sure to brush up on how tools in Instagram—as well as Shutterstock Create and PicMonkey—can bring your ad to life.

Instagram Layout allows users to source images from their camera roll and into a collage. Beyond its popularity on user feeds, Layout is available on Instagram Stories and Reels.

With Shutterstock Create, you can customize your own Instagram ad design—which is perfect for making engaging social infographic posts in minutes.

Cover image via Bibadash.