10 Infographic Examples for Students

What does this mean? Students and teachers can wind up on the same page more often. When that happens, students raise their grades. Report cards and transcripts look even better. Brick by brick, the foundation is laid for a brighter future.

Let’s fly through a list of ten infographic examples for students to get inspired. We’ll also learn how to make said infographics for students.

In this blog post, we’ll discuss:

Ten Infographic Examples for Students

How to Make Infographics for Students

Print or Digital Infographics for Students

We’ll explore these ten infographic examples for students, why they’re good designs, and how they’re helpful educational tools.

1. Distribution of Health

Design by Cristina Ballesteros.

What does it take to live a healthy lifestyle? Of course, there are several ways one could answer that. If you have too many areas to address with the class, turn to this student health infographic example for inspiration.

It gets to the meat and bones of public health issues, without forgetting fruits, veggies, and meditation.

2. Whoomp, Ear It Is

Design by Jam Dong.

Students don’t love hearing an earful from lectures. Since audio moves faster than text and disappears, it’s harder for them to remember points your lesson touched on.

Meanwhile, this animated health infographic example for students educates viewers on how our ears work, without sounding like a Ph.D.

3. 21 Lunch Street

Design by Kylanna Hardaway.

Lunch may be overshadowed by breakfast as the most important meal of the day. But, thanks to the social interactions it fosters in a school environment, it’s still a favorite pastime of many students.

Feast your eyes on this nutritional infographic example for students. It fills you up, without filling out the entire visual. Plus, it reminds kids of which types of foods should appear on their plate.

4. Eating Disorder Awareness

Design by Nataly Hamayel.

Anorexia is a serious issue—especially on middle school, high school, and college campuses. Once students make it to college, it remains a challenge trying to get healthy eating points across to them.

What do you do when your infographic is dealing with urgent matters? Sound the alarm, like this example did, with deep red and bold yellow colors to keep students aware.

5. Sleep Condition PSA

Design by The Orange Bin.

27% of university students are at risk of having at least one sleep disorder. Yet, many are never treated for it.

Take note of how this mental health example for student infographics downplays public stigmas while starting a dialogue. It prompts viewers to reflect internally before triggering action.

6. Mental Health PSA

Design by Nicole Carbonel.

As a color, purple is a pretty mixed bag. Light purple is more romantic, while dark purple reflects sadness and frustration.

In Spanish, this mental health infographic example for students asks viewers, “How do you take care of your mental health during quarantine?”

With a purple heart, the example matches the moods of students who are suffering most.

7. Teamwork Is Dreamwork

Design by Philip Ward.

Sports after school are undefeated, but not for reasons you might expect. 89.6% of students that use infographics end up appreciating teamwork even more.

What’s just as impressive is the one-track-mindedness of this infographic for students. Without wasting a millisecond, it races straight to the point in hopes of helping students score big.

8. Heavy Lifting

Design by Green Jeong.

If there’s one thing college students love, it’s finding an easier way to do a tedious task. Sure, they may not love doing all the heavy lifting that comes with adulting.

Still, featuring the right physical activity infographics at health and wellness centers on college campuses goes a long way in leaving students less sore the next morning.

9. No Cape Required

Design by Harry Fowler.

Nothing is funny about cyberbullying and the stronghold it has over students. Victims of cyberbullying have reason to wish for a hero to swoop in and save the day—even if it doesn’t wear a cape.

With this cyberbullying infographic example, students are offered an opportunity to discover how their creative superpowers can be used to fight for a good cause.

10. Number-Gatherer

Design by Tristan Goodfellow.

When there’s a need to better understand problems in education, this infographic example for students powers through with numbers.

Statistics, monochromatic color-coding, and a global snapshot lend a global breakdown of cyberbullying victims.

How to Make Infographics for Students

Make this infographic template your own with PicMonkey.

Choosing the right topic for your infographic makes it more likely to resonate with your class.

Consider making a statistical infographic if you need to synthesize data to get your point across. Statistical infographics are nice when you have at least one page or a slide with lots of numbers.

If you’re more focused on highlighting a sequence of ideas from beginning to end, list infographics can share your findings with timelines and processes. List infographics make a good fit for many English and History projects.

However, when you have to compare and contrast different ideas, comparison infographics analyze them best.

Here’s how to make an infographic for students with standard classroom equipment:

Quick Steps to Make Your Infographic

1. Open PowerPoint or Google Slides.

2. Browse Templates. Select your layout.

3. Set background color, filters, and textures for one slide.

4. Swap out text, images, graphics, and borders.

5. Not printing your design? Download and export your infographic as a JPG or PNG.

How to Print Your Infographic

Printing your infographic? Show bleed marks on your canvas so that 100% of your design will appear correctly on paper.

Download and save your infographic as a PDF. You can print it at home or a local print shop.

Cover image via Bahau.