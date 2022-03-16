10 Impressive Certificate Design Ideas

Everyone loves a winner. But whether we win or lose, we appreciate having our efforts recognized on a certificate. In other words? You don’t have to spend over $1 million for a Nobel Peace Prize medal to show someone you care about them.

Sure, certificates are easy on your budget. Yet, what’s more impressive about them is that they leave a winning impact on our relationships. Certificates motivate workers to stay with their employers longer. And, they turn around the learning outcomes of struggling students with a single message that cements how much they matter.

So, not only do we need certificates to celebrate people for being themselves and coming out on top. We need them to spark pivotal comebacks that change our lives.

In this blog post, we’ll discuss:

Why is your certificate design important?

10 certificate design ideas and elements

How to create and print a certificate

How to choose a frame for a certificate

Why Is Your Certificate Design Important?

Make no mistake—the design of your certificate reinforces how important and official this honor is. So, if you want this acknowledgment to spark a greater commitment from your peers and those you serve, then your certificate design needs to be appropriate for the occasion.

If you overdo it and dole out too much praise, you teeter toward cringe-worthy territory. Meanwhile, if you downplay this moment, you miss out on tighter bonds with people you care about.

Choose wisely, and remember, there are ways to strike a balance.

10 Certificate Design Ideas

Explore these ten certificate design ideas to inspire your project. You can easily make certificates with photos, logos, trendy color schemes, and more.

1. Small Business Surprise

It’s one thing when you own a small business and deliver out this gift certificate template to add a bow to sales efforts you present. And, it’s another when you add a personal touch by using it to surprise them and drive more foot traffic to your store.

2. Summertime Sports

When the clock runs out at summer basketball camp, send your players off with one last hoorah and score big with this game-winner of a participation certificate.

3. Just for Kicks

How does the rain tie its shoelaces? With a rainbow. Just look in the background of this item discount gift certificate. Pastel colors and Instagrammable tints paint a vivid visual that shines light on customers and pours in the rewards.

4. Training Day

One easy way to grow brand awareness and thought leadership is by placing your logo across more of your business collateral. Put it front and center on this course certificate.

You’ll be pleased to discover that your trainees grow more confident in their search for new skills.

5. Social Proof

The path to sound thought leadership starts with having expertise. Where’s the first place to become an expert in anything? Square one. Promote beginners with this template once they complete your first course.

6. Smell the Roses

Most luxury boutiques serve smaller customer bases with deeper pockets. Whether or not wedding season soars sales, they’ll finally stop and smell the roses after delivering this gift certificate to shoppers.

7. Credit Where It’s Blue

Don’t be fooled because this program completion certificate dons a false royal blue. You can count on it when your goal is to earn trust and gain credibility.

8. Greens to an End

Despite its lack of warm colors, this certificate proves money talks loudest in one color family. Sprinkle these greens into your daily marketing diet and power up your sales performance with Popeye strength.

9. Cinematic Classic

Crown your resident Scorsese as a rising cinematic sensation with this film certificate. After they direct a masterpiece, watch them crank out another classic instead of letting fame get to their head.

10. Lifetime Legacy

Pen this certificate for an outstanding individual whose presence and success are worth more than 24K of gold. Is their feel-good story worth sharing with your group? If so, then you might be sitting on compelling award announcement material.

How to Create a Certificate with PicMonkey

Alright. You’re ready to do the honors and create your certificate with PicMonkey.

With PicMonkey, you can customize a 4 x 6 certificate template or design a blank canvas from scratch:

1. In PicMonkey, click Create new > Templates.

2. Type “Certificate” into the search bar and select your favorite layout.

3. Design with text, colors, images, graphics, and borders.

4. Not printing your design? Click Download and export your certificate as a JPG or PNG.



Prefer to start from scratch? Click Create new > Blank Canvas. Scroll to Print Sizes or type your own dimensions into the dimension boxes in the top-right corner of the blank canvas screen.

How to Print Your Certificate with PicMonkey

Printing your certificate? You can show bleed marks on your canvas so that 100% of your design will appear correctly on paper.

Click Alignment and select Show bleed marks to add an extra ⅛ to your canvas.

Download and save your certificate as a PDF (PicMonkey Pro feature). You can print it at home or a local print shop.

How to Choose a Frame for Your Certificate

Once you finally print your certificate, there’s one last thing left for you to do. Before you hand over the certificate to a lucky recipient, give it an appropriate frame to call home.

As you kick off your search for a frame that fits your certificate, decide on what material you want it to come in. There are affordable and high-end frames available in most materials.

Wood frames work well on traditional certificates that feature conservative color schemes. When in doubt, choose a black frame.

Keep in mind that thick frame borders tend to place greater significance in receiving the certificate.

Compare the dimensions of your certificate with the frame you want. Confirm the frame is at least as long and wide as your certificate. After that, research or measure how wide or narrow the frame border is.

Project how thick it should look on your certificate. Just subtract the width of the frame border from the length of your certificate. Then, subtract the width of the frame border from the width of your certificate. And voilà—that’s how much visible space your certificate will keep.

Consider yourself one step closer to certifying yourself as a certificate connoisseur.

We may not be closer to buying a Nobel Peace Prize medal. Nevertheless, we do need to set the record straight and debunk a big myth.

It’s not just the thought that counts when you create a certificate for someone. It’s about being bold and personable enough to combine the best of what your creativity and humanity have to offer.

What do you get when this harmony ends on a high note? A couple of G’s worth more than face value: Gratitude and gratuities.

