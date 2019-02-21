Share this: Facebook

Explore these tips for capturing diversity in stock photography, and learn how a diverse image portfolio can make a difference.

Diversity in stock is a conversation that needs to happen. When I started working for Shutterstock Custom, I was the only contributor Portfolio Reviewer. As a photographer myself, I felt very fortunate that my daily responsibilities were dedicated to overseeing the stunning imagery submitted from contributors around the world.

During my time in that role, I’ve seen every type of image you could imagine. From cute and quirky shots of animals and pets to beautifully lit interior images. Inspirational travel inducing landscapes, and more than anything, a vast array of lifestyle imagery.

However, despite the large volume of content I viewed daily, I quickly realized that there was a large gap missing in many portfolios: diversity.

We live in a diverse world, where there are so many beautiful and unique people. People with various ethnic backgrounds. People with physical and mental differences. LGBTQ+ communities, as well as single parents and mixed families. People also have different body types, ages, hair colors, and tattoos. There is not a single person in the world who has the same DNA, personality, belief system, and culture as another.

Yet, it was rare to see these differences included in the contributor portfolios I reviewed or in the images they submitted.

Diversity in Stock at Shutterstock

Shutterstock customers and marketers globally want to use content that reflects real, diverse individuals and communities. Currently, diversity in stock exists but it takes some digging to find it. One of the reasons we are unable to support more representation is because there is a lack of content being submitted to our marketplace that features these different groups of people. As photographers, illustrators, and videographers, we can do better.

The amount of content we consume is rapidly increasing every single day, which means that this is the optimal time to photograph underrepresented communities.

Diversity in stock is an issue that is both personally and professionally important to me. As someone who identifies as a person within the LGBTQ+ community, I understand what it feels like to have a lack of representation. Of course, I see the odd marketing campaign that might depict a same-sex marriage. Often Caucasian and often staged.

It leaves me with the question, where are the mixed-ethnicity, same-sex couples? Where are the real moments of what their life looks like when they aren’t perfectly posed in front of the camera? Do they go for walks in a park? Do they have families? Where is the content that shows LGBTQ+ youth? There is so much opportunity and market demand for images and footage of authentic scenes that represent diverse people around the world.

At Shutterstock, we value diversity and inclusivity, and we are committed to providing these collections on our platform.

Shutterstock Contributors Have Power

This is my call to action for Shutterstock Contributors! We are looking to you to further build a collection that showcases, highlights, and celebrates diversity. Remove your idea of the conventional, or of the typical. The “type” of people that sell. Release all the limitations you have. Highlight the people who you don’t typically see in all of the current ads. Be ahead of the game, and create the content that you want to see in ads around the world. It’s time we celebrate diverse people and communities and create more visibility for minorities.

If you aren’t a Shutterstock contributor yet, click here to join and upload your diverse stock imagery to our marketplace.

4 Tips on Shooting Diversity in Stock Images

Diversity is More than Race, Gender, or Sexual Orientation

Harvard Business Review outlines three types of diversity that shape our identities. These include demographic, experiential, and cognitive diversity.

Demographic Diversity: Examples include gender, race, or sexual orientation.

Examples include gender, race, or sexual orientation. Experiential Diversity: Examples include affinities, hobbies, and abilities.

Examples include affinities, hobbies, and abilities. Cognitive Diversity: Examples include how we approach problems and think about things.

Keep these things in mind when you’re creating diverse content for Shutterstock.

Unique People are Everywhere

They are your neighbors, your local barista, colleagues, family, and friends. Take your camera everywhere you go and have model releases readily available in case the opportunity to shoot arises.

Authenticity is Crucial

We aren’t saying that diverse content doesn’t exist. However, authentic, day-to-day images that showcase real moments are what’s missing. Pick a beautiful location, and spend the day photographing your subject doing different, day-to-day things. Do your best to keep it looking as candid as possible. This type of content performs really well, content that shows real moments in appealing settings.

Capture the Everyday

Simple sells on Shutterstock and images that can be used for a wide variety of purposes perform well. Although the everyday scenario might seem mundane to photograph, it’s what we need in our collection. LGBTQ+ and mixed-ethnicity families enjoying dinner. People with different body types and ages exercising. People with various abilities in a range of workplace settings that challenge existing stereotypes. Take the every day, and diversify it.

We can’t wait to see the diverse content you upload to your collections on Shutterstock! Click here to download the Shutterstock Contributor Success Guide for more tips in your language today. For more inspiration on diversity, check out 5 Offset Photographers on the Importance of Diversity in Photography.

