Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

As stay-at-home orders and closures begin to ease up, here’s how to capture images of outdoor activities responsibly during a pandemic.

Many outdoor enthusiasts have spent the last few weeks confused and frustrated by a lack of reliable information on what is and isn’t allowed when it comes to outdoor recreation due to COVID-19.

A month ago, The Surfrider Foundation’s answer was simple and straightforward: Stay home, shred later. The nonprofit has historically championed ocean recreation, surfing, and beach access for all, but with more than one million cases of COVID-19 across the globe and surges in visitation to beaches around the country, the group made a bold statement to discourage surfing with their #stayhomeshredlater initiative. Outdoor groups such as the Access Fund and American Whitewater released similar guidelines for responsible recreation during a pandemic.

Stay-at-home orders are lifting. What outdoor activities are you excited for? Image by Mavo.

Now that some stay-at-home orders are easing up and trail and beach closures are coming to an end, the question remains: what solo outdoor activities are safe to participate in and photograph during a pandemic? As quarantine restrictions begin to lift, customers will be searching for images that represent safely participating in outdoor activities during this new normal.

Capturing images and participating in outdoor activities safely

The Outdoor Alliance recently hosted an online panel discussion on the topic, with representatives from access groups spanning multiple outdoor sports sharing their common-sense approaches to getting back outside safely and respectfully.

Keep healthy by keeping your groups small and staying close to home when possible. Image by Ladanivskyy Oleksandr.

The general consensus is this: While participating in outdoor activities, keep it as close to your physical home as possible. Try to avoid driving if you can, and know the status of all closures and re-openings. If you have any doubts, follow the lead of local outdoor groups (they will usually have up-to-date information on their Facebook pages). This is to keep yourself and others healthy, but also to avoid relapses in closures. If officials see an overpacked trail or beach, we’re all at risk of losing access.

Photographers play a pivotal role in how companies use imagery to depict outdoor activities. Image by Johnie Gall.

Photographers play a pivotal role in relaying visual messages about responsible recreation, so here’s advice on how to approach capturing your solo outdoor activity of choice.

How to Represent Outdoor Activities in Images in this New Normal

Get Creative To Keep Your Distance

For some outdoor sports, there’s safety in numbers so long as you can keep your distance from your partners. For kayaking, budget time so you can run or bike back to your put-in spot and avoid needing to shuttle in the same car. While hiking, make sure you can stay six feet away from other hikers without damaging fragile ecosystems by stepping off the defined trail.

Find creative ways to maintain social distancing outdoors. Image by Dudarev Mikhail.

Todd Keller, Director of Government Affairs for the International Mountain Biking Association, suggests getting a bike bell for your mountain bike before hitting the trail. “Let people know you are behind them if they are hiking or walking their dog,” he says. “The feedback so far has been ‘Thank you for letting us know you are behind us!’”

Limiting outdoor activities that require close contact

Rock climbing is rarely a solo activity — you’ll likely be sharing gear and touching the same rocks as someone else. At the very least, you’ll have spotters who need to be ready to make physical contact.

“Some climbers even put gear in their mouths sometimes,” says Access Fund’s Policy Analyst Katie Goodwin. “If you can climb with people in your household, check in with local guides and land managers before heading to the crag.” Since most climbing destinations involve a drive and close contact, you may want to wait for more information before climbing or posting photos of your climbs. Here’s the list of guidelines from Access Fund right now.

Limit the outdoor activities that require close contact with others. Image by sportpoint.

Refrain from Visiting Indigenous Communities

The infection rate within Navajo Nation has been disproportionately high compared to any other place in the country, so it’s imperative for recreationists and photographers to avoid tribal communities or public lands surrounding them. “Navajo Nation accounts for 50 percent of [New Mexico’s] COVID cases, and to risk more infection would be irresponsible,” explained Gabe Vasquez, Outdoor Alliance Board of Directors and a city councilor in Las Cruces. “These communities don’t want to see tourists right now.”

You should also avoid small rural “gateway” communities, such as those outside of national parks, because they don’t have the resource capacity to deal with a surge in infections.

Avoid Not Just Crowds, But The Impression of Crowding

“Figure out new places to park,” says American Whitewater’s National Stewardship Director Kevin Colburn. “Instead of parking at your normal put in, park at a friend’s house or in a random pull-out.”

Spreading out parking helps with the impression of crowding as well as actual crowding, which could cause officials to shut down parks and public lands. In Northern Virginia, for example, most trailhead parking lots are closed to cut down on illegal parking and clogged streets, so call around to see if local bike shops will let you park there. According to Keller, if you head to the trail at 2 PM on a 70-degree Saturday, it’s going to be impossible to keep your distance.

Embrace the sunset and sunrise hike, bike, or paddle — the light is better for shooting anyway.

Embrace the sunset and sunrise adventures for better light and smaller crowds. Image by Johnie Gall.

Tips on Creating and Sharing Imagery of Solo Adventures and Responsible Distancing

As an outdoor photographer, I’ve heard the same direction from brands for years: “Show people interacting, we don’t want shots of people alone on summits!”

But times have changed, and during this pandemic it’s imperative to show examples of responsible outdoor recreation on social media and in your stock portfolios. If you are lucky enough to live with outdoor athletes, get them to pose for you. If not, you can shoot yourself. Here are a few quick tips for taking self-portraits outdoors:

Tip #1: Use a Tripod

While you can use a rock or ledge to balance your camera for self-portraits, you’ll save time and stress (and potential equipment damage) by using a tripod. If you’re outdoors and it’s windy, search for a tiny hook under the ballhead of your tripod. Attach a bag with some weight in it to the hook to help cut down on vibrations and camera shake.

Use a tripod to help you take selfies outdoors. Image by Breslatev Oleg.

Tip #2: Nail Your Focus

When shooting manual, take time to make sure your focus is sharp by using a backpack or your bike to mark the desired focus spot. Use a stick or rock to mark the spot for when you return to pose.

Nail your focus (or take the classic selfie shot). Image by Mavo.

Tip #3: Try an Interval Timer

Self timers are easy to use, but you’ll exhaust yourself running or biking back and forth for the shot. Instead, set up your remote shutter (most new cameras can connect right to an app on your phone) or try the interval timer. Interval timers ask your camera to shoot a photo at designated increments of time, allowing you to move constantly and resulting in more natural frames.

Use an interval timer to help you take images when adventuring solo. Image by marekuliasz.

Tip #4: Embrace the Blur

Shooting self portraits is difficult, so reframe potential blur and missed focus as ways to evoke movement. Throw dirt, splash water, and experiment with creating silhouettes to emphasize the joy of being outdoors and just see what happens in-camera.

Embrace the motion blur when capturing images alone. Image by T.Den_Team.

Tip #5: Shoot the In-Between Moments

For sports like surfing, self-portraits can be a stretch. Instead, focus on the in-between moments or detail shots, like waxing your board. If you aren’t nailing the in-motion running shot, shoot your muddy shoes or yourself taking a break from a unique angle. If you normally only shoot the action, use this time to create a more robust and well-rounded portfolio.

Shoot the unexpected angles and moments. Image by Johnie Gall.

We hope these tips help you capture and share images that depict outdoor activities in this new normal. As we all try to adjust to our various restrictions and regulations, we hope you stay creative and inspired to create great work.

Top image by Breslavtsev Oleg.

Looking for more inspiration? Check out these articles: