Visual localization is key to competing in a global market. Here’s how Shutterstock API can help you give your users the locally-relevant images they need.



We all know the stereotypical stock images. Think two people in suits shaking hands in an office or someone happily eating a salad with no dressing.

But as a collective including you, your users, and myself, we don’t care for these stereotypical images anymore. Today, we respond to authentic images that reflect how our workplace, home, and lives actually look like.

This means that images need to be relevant to the local market which is why localized search is becoming more and more important.

In fact, research by the CMO Council shows that over 25% of marketing executives choose localization as the leading strategic focus to drive higher engagement and deeper customer relationships.

However, localized search can be difficult since each market is a unique mix of cultural, linguistic, and geopolitical context. To resolve this challenge, Shutterstock is constantly refining search localization.

The good news is, we’re doing this work so you don’t have to.

Instead of building image search localization from scratch, you can integrate our API to use Shutterstock’s localization capabilities.

Here are some ways the Shutterstock API can help deliver relevant content for your users.

What is the Shutterstock API?

Image by Blue Planet Studio

API stands for application programming interface which is simpler than it may sound. At its core, APIs allow applications and systems to exchange data and functionalities quickly and securely.

Because APIs only return raw data in a machine-readable format, the exchange is close to instantaneous. For example, our mobile phones make thousands of API calls daily to keep our calendars, emails, location, and other information synced to the cloud.

In short, APIs make the current digital exchange possible so that we can stay connected and up-to-date with the fast-moving world around us.

The Shutterstock API is designed for technology solutions that need to provide their users with images, videos, and music. Beyond assets, it also allows partners to offer Shutterstock’s media search, licensing, and other capabilities to their users.

Common use cases include advertising platforms, video makers, website builders, and print on demand companies. In general, our API is a strong fit for marketing technology solutions that allow their users to create content on their platform.

Geo-ranked image search

Image by greenbutterfly

The search experience is a critical part of localization. A search that returns irrelevant results creates a bad user experience that makes it difficult and time-consuming for the user to complete their task. Plus, the frustrations users feel can cause some to leave your platform.

Geo-ranking allows you to return the most relevant images based on the user’s geographic location. Geographic information useful because it allows us to extrapolate a user’s linguistic, cultural, and demographic context to deliver the most relevant results.

To deliver geo-ranked image search results, we track top-performing images for users within a specified region based on the number of interactions.

For instance, if images of macaroons are licensed more often when users in France search for “dessert”, macaroons will be boosted higher in the search results for other users in that region searching for the same thing. Alternatively, if Turkish users license Turkish delights more frequently when searching for “dessert”, then Turkish delights will be higher in search results when other users in the region search for “dessert”.

You can leverage the geo-ranking mechanism we have implemented for search in your application by using the regions parameter. The parameter accepts a two-character country code or an IPv4 address.

See the documentation for additional information

Image search in 21 languages

Image by N K

Most users intuitively search for content by typing words into a search bar in their native language.

This is why we made it possible for users to search in 21 languages. These languages include Spanish, French, German, Japanese, Norwegian, Chinese, Russian, Korean, Finnish and more.

In addition to accepting keywords in 21 languages, the API also returns metadata in multiple languages. These metadata properties include categories and keywords so you can provide a better search experience for your users.

For additional information and code samples regarding language support in the API, please refer to our documentation.

Show images from a specific location

Image by StevanZZ

Showing images of a local scenery helps marketers and businesses build a sense of familiarity. To help your users find local images, you can filter image search results by contributor country.

This filter refines search results only to images submitted by photographers and video producers from a defined country or set of countries.

For example, a user in South Korea and another user in Germany both conduct a search for the keyword “business”. By specifying the contributor country, you can return images that reflect the workplace in their country.

Nicole Kwiatkowski, API Partner Manager, recommends two strategies for making the most out of this filter.

Include multiple countries to surface images from a region



The API allows you to pass multiple country codes for each search. You can stack these codes to surface content limit search to a region which could encompass more than one country. For example, instead of restricting search to Denmark, you can set the contributor country to Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden to expand the search to include all Nordic countries.

Give users the option to conduct local or global image search



Create an option to let users choose between all results or local results only. This way users can still enjoy a localized image search experience while keeping the option to browse images from Shutterstock’s global contributor network.

Filter search results by country for editorial images

Image by CatwalkPhotos

Editorial images are unique in that licensing restrictions vary by country. Due to the licensing variation, the Shutterstock API provides a country filter that allows users to quickly search our editorial library for images available for specified countries.

In addition to accelerating search, filtering editorial images by country helps publishers avoid legal issues with editorial licensing which varies by country.

For code samples in cURL and PHP, or more information on editorial content, visit our API documentation.

Bonus: how to personalize search

Image by Fascinadora

Beyond localization, the Shutterstock API also provides additional options to help you personalize search.

The best practice for search personalization is to build smart recommendations based on known information about your users. Our API allows developers to automatically set search filters and keywords for different user segments.

For example, a pet store owner in France is trying to create a digital ad with your ad creation platform.

To provide the most relevant images for their search for “dog”, you automatically add related keywords to dog such as “pet store”, “pet supplies”, and “pet food”. Moreover, you can exclude irrelevant keywords from the user’s search results such as “hot dog”.

On the localization side, you can set the language to French so that if the user searches for “chat” (cat in French) they’ll get cat pictures back and not ones of people having a conversation (chat in English).

For additional details on customizing user search, please refer to this blog post which includes detailed code samples.

Conclusion

Image search localization relies on a sophisticated search mechanism, accurate metadata, and content variety. Shutterstock offers you all three in an API that is easy to integrate.

Additionally, we’re always improving search localization so that you can offer a search experience in your product that helps users spend less time searching and more time creating.

Cover image by Yulia Grigoryeva