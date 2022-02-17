Download 10 FREE Images now with a risk-free trial. Start your free trial!

Idioms in Imagery: What Do They Look Like?
Design

Idioms in Imagery: What Do They Look Like?

By on

Learn about the origins of common idioms—and get ideas on how to express them in photos. We’ve got a dog in this hunt.

What is an idiom? Let’s set the groundwork here. An idiom is a phrase with a figurative meaning that’s different from its literal meaning. These figurative meanings are understood within culture, and they often change over time. A lot of idioms have debated origins, all of which impact their current definitions. 

In this piece, we’ll examine a few of the idioms we’re all familiar with and show how their meanings can be conveyed through photography.

Portrait of middle aged Caucasian businessman sitting at desk putting ducks in a row
A row of yellow rubber ducks all facing in the same direction

Idioms are figurative language, but they usually originate from something in the real world. Images via iofoto and Danielle Balderas.

Okay, enough geeking. Let’s get to the fun stuff.

A duckling stands in the way of a row of ducks on a white background
Image via Eric Isselee.
Closeup of fake teeth biting a silver bullet
Image via Victor Moussa.

Bite the Bullet 

This idiom means to endure pain or strenuous effort in a process. Back in the olden days—before anesthesia—soldiers who needed immediate surgery were given a leather strap or bullet to bite down on, as a distraction while enduring pain. It was recorded first as an idiom in 1891 in Rudyard Kipling’s book The Light That Failed.

Here’s the excerpt: 

“‘Steady, Dickie, steady!’ said the deep voice in his ear, and the grip tightened. ‘Bite on the bullet, old man, and don’t let them think you’re afraid.”

So, what does “biting the bullet” look like in photos? Of course, you can literally show someone biting a bullet. But, beyond this literal interpretation, biting the bullet is conquering a struggle, fighting through a trial, and never giving up.

It looks like breaking through the wall in a marathon or conquering a fear of public speaking.

Closeup of microphones with blurred background
Nervous female lecturer stands at podium wiping sweat from her face
Athletic running and jogging track
Senior man in yellow athletic attire jogging at midday

Many things we accomplish in life require us first to endure hardship. Images via Nejron Photo, LightField Studios, ensadyota, and Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB.

A row of stop signs
Image via Lev Kropotov.

Pull Out All the Stops

Any classically trained musicians reading this? Pulling out all the stops means to put in whatever effort and detail required to reach a desired ending. 

The phrase refers to organ playing. In a pipe organ, sets of the pipes within it are called “ranks.” To control the level of air flow through the ranks, “stop knobs” were introduced.

When all the stop-knobs are pulled, air would burst through the organ, creating a blast of sound! The functionality and timing of it all is pretty complex, hence the effort involved to make an impactful sound.  

Beyond organ playing, “pulling out all the stops” could look like working late. It can also look like relentlessly pursuing a passion or completing a task with a high level of detail.

Little girl playing a pipe organ
Talented female artist working on oil painting
Baker decorating a chocolate cake with flowers
Young Asian businessman sitting at his desk working on a laptop late at night

Pulling out all the stops requires a high level of effort and concentration. Images via Stanislaw Mikulski, Gorodenkoff, Rawpixel.com, and mavo.

Five bedbugs in a row on a white background
Images via D. Kucharski K. Kucharska x2.

Sleep Tight (and Don’t Let the Bedbugs Bite)

Before we had memory foam and remote-controlled mattresses, people slept on sacks stuffed with hay, corn husks, or feathers. (Bonus: This is also how the idiom “hit the hay/sack” came about.)

Depending on your status in society, you may have even had a bed frame (lucky!). Rather than resting on a frame of wooden slats, though, old mattresses would sit on ropes.

If you were of high status, a servant would tighten the ropes prior to you going to sleep. They would also bid you “sleep tight,” meaning to rest safely and soundly. 

Creepy bedroom scenery, cracked walls and wooden floors along with a religious atmosphere
Dimly-lit messy boy's room
Luxury posh bedroom interior in deep blue with antique expensive furniture and gold elements in Baroque style
Young woman in bed with eyes open suffering from insomnia

“Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” refers to the bugs attracted to any and all mattress stuffing. Bedbugs don’t care about class! Images via Peter Dedeurwaerder, Erica Richardson, PinkyWinky, and Sergey Mironov.

There is some debate as to the validity of “sleep tight,” as it wasn’t recorded until after springs and beams were introduced into bed-making. The theory is that the phrase focuses entirely on the meaning of the word “tight,” which means to feel safe and secure. 

Ultimately, when showing this idiom in a photo, it’s all about safety, closeness, and care. But, who would have guessed it all started with some shoddy rope?

Cheerful young African American mother sitting under duvet in bed and reading fairy tale to son
Pretty mother and daughter watching cartoons on digital tablet in an indoor tent
Elderly couple sleeping on a bed
Loving male couple sleeping in bed at home

The “tight” in this idiom is similar to how we describe people who are personally close—a.k.a. when people are tight with one another. Image via Pressmaster, Dragon Images, Rawpixel.com, and Monkey Business Images.

Cracked raw chicken eggs and broken shells composition
Image via timquo.

Egg on Your Face 

To be “caught with egg on your face” means to look foolish over your behavior or something you said. There’s a theory that it all started in old theater. When a bad performance took place, audience members would throw vegetables and eggs at poor performers. 

There’s also a theory that it came from farm dogs getting into the chicken coop. You’d know which canine is guilty, because he’d have crusted yolk and shells around his mouth. 

Either way, having egg on your face boils down to a feeling of shame and embarrassment, rooted in your own foolishness. 

Young man hiding behind black frying pan with fried eggs
Three chefs holding pies for a food fight in the kitchen
French and American sailors having a food fight
Girlfriend holding phone out asking for explanation of her boyfriend while sitting on a couch in the living room
Couple on a date at a restaurant - man looks annoyed while woman looks chatty
Studio portrait of stressed lady cringing at mistake
Portrait of embarrassed dog hiding face with paw and looking at camera

When people get caught with egg on their face, they often respond with a non-verbal reaction to shamelike looking down or covering their face with their hands. Images via Evannovostro, Everett Collection x2, Antonio Guillem, Prostock-studio, Studio Romantic, and SeventyFour.

Skeleton heads at various angles and a full skeleton body
Images via Coffeemill and Philipp Nicolai.

A Skeleton in Your Closet 

Throughout life, we never stop learning and pursuing our passions, even if those passions involve a cadaver! (Let me explain before this blog gets flagged.)

Before the UK passed the Anatomy Act in 1832, there was a huge need for corpses. Doctors needed access to cadavers to advance surgical studies.

Somewhat unfortunately, people weren’t dying fast enough and families weren’t donating bodies. This led to rampant grave robbery. Grave-robbers would secretly sell corpses to medical students and doctors. But, when authorities came a-knockin’, medical professionals would hide the “skeletons” in their closets.

Fortunately, I’m not going to grace you with any images of real corpses or skeletons. Still, this idiom depicts keeping secrets and feeling shame.

Figurative skeletons we keep in our closets often stay hidden because we don’t want to hurt the people close to us—or ourselves.

Artificial human skeleton model in closet
Portrait of astonished woman on orange background
A young girl closes her lips with her index finger, making it clear to the viewer that you need to observe silence
Stressed man staring at his ceiling trying to sleep in his bed at night
Black and white photo of a man's silhouette in front of a window

Unfortunately, it’s common for closet skeletons to revolve around societal beliefs on sexual orientation or substance addiction. Images via New Africa, Roman Samborskyi, Shchus, tommaso79, and freemind-production.

Six men and women with their backs turned to the camera
Image via Krakenimages.com.

Give the Cold Shoulder

This looks like ignoring someone and having a cold demeanor toward them. It means to no longer offer warm communication or hospitality, and it derives from travelers overstaying their welcome.

At dinner, unwelcome guests would be served a cold, less-desired cut of meat, like the shoulder. This would be an indicator for the guest to scram as soon as possible.

This type of discomfort for confrontation is common. Because we sometimes lack the ability to verbally communicate confrontation, we rely on our actions.

This can look like ghosting someone (a modern idiom) after a few dates or even changing your locks. 

Two phone notifications of missed calls
Senior man with dissatisfied look on face because of the food he's eating
African American couple sitting separately after quarrel on couch at home
Domestic lifestyle with two lesbian women at home eating breakfast, partner chatting on mobile telephone
Angry teen hipster girl disappointed about being alone as her friends are active on social networks
Unhappy young woman sitting at table in cafe looking at phone

Today, this often means not answering calls or textsor even intentionally avoiding inviting people to events. Images via ninefotostudio, Quality Stock Arts, fizkes, Diego Cervo, GaudiLab, and pathdoc.

Two wooden back scratchers and one plastic back scratcher on white background
Images via Yellow Cat x2 and Soraya Plaithong.

Starting from Scratch and up to Scratch 

These idioms are paired together, because one folds into the other. To “start from scratch” means to go back to the beginning. The word “scratch” here refers to a line drawn on an impressionable surface to define a starting point.

We’re familiar with this practice in sports like foot races and boxing. In boxing, if a fighter was approaching his breaking point, he would have to stand at the scratch line, in order to stay in the match. If he could still stand, he was considered “up to scratch.” In turn, the scratch line became not only a starting point, but also a standard to uphold and maintain. 

Black and white photo of boxer in corner with trainers
Closeup of female athletes at starting line
Black and white photo of a female running toward the camera during competition

These are some more idioms that got their start in sports. Images via Everett Collection, sirtravelalot, and Everett Collection.

Starting from scratch means starting over, with a new beginning. This can be exciting, like pivoting into a new career, going on a first date, or moving to a new city. 

Farmer's hand planting seed in soil
Portrait of happy young family with little son posing in new home with cardboard boxes around
Couple reading the menu at an outside cafe
Little girl with backpack and books on first school day holding her dad's hand
Woman holding a job interview with a man in an office setting

Starting from scratch isn’t always up to you, but you do have some control over getting up to scratch. Images via amenic181, fizkes, Rawpixel.com, Andrew Angelov, and mentatdgt.

Five hourglasses side-by-side with red sand
Image via Chones.

Meeting a Deadline

Anyone in a corporate setting is familiar with this one. Of course, we know it means completing a task in a certain amount of time. Initially though, it was a tangible boundary for prisons.

In the 19th century, prisons created boundary lines around their properties. If prisoners made their way on or over that line, guards could shoot them.  

Thankfully, office workers won’t get shot for missing a deadline. Meeting a deadline today simply looks like personal goal setting or getting college applications submitted. 

Top-down view of hard-working business people at a shared conference table
Double exposure of little African-American girl doing homework and illuminated city in evening
Businesswoman staring at computer screen at her office at night
Businessman working at his computer at night
Large vehicle rolling asphalt at night with headlights

Meeting a deadline feels a lot better today than it did a couple hundred years ago. Images via Roman Samborskyi, Pixel-Shot, TZIDO SUN, Tijana Moraca, and Andrew Ostry.

The top of a bush hedge
Image via BK foto.

Beat Around the Bush

This idiom means to avoid the main point or event. It came from a literal practice in bird hunting. Medieval bird hunters would rustle bushes to awaken their prey. This would make birds easier to poach during their hunt.

We’re all culprits and victims of this idiom, and it most often comes up in confrontation. If a moment of confrontation isn’t very direct, a person might “beat around the bush” by offering a few compliments prior to delivering difficult advice or criticism. Ick. 

Woman speaking during a group therapy session in brick office building
Back view of a young child speaking to his father in concern
Horizontal shot of an attractive young couple talking in the living room

It’s always best to not beat around the bush. Images via DC Studio, Olena Yakobchuk, and bbernard.

Cover image via Victor Moussa.

Design Inspiration
