Design personalization is taking a new, dramatic turn. Explore the forces in control of design personalization, and how it affects us.

Back to the Future is the best film ever made. Don’t @ me—it’s a simple statement of fact. In the second film, there’s a scene where our enigmatic protagonist, Marty, presses a button on his jacket and the sleeves retract to the perfect length for his body. Another button press, and—swhooooop!—his sneakers suddenly fit perfectly. This kind of design personalization, based on individual preferences, rather than the preordained decisions of a monolithic brand, is the kind of thing dreams—and sci-fi films from the 80s, apparently—are made of.

But, hang on just a minute. Back to the Future II was set in what was then a future date of 2015. So, given we’re already six years past that fantastical world of make-believe, is it that design, without even realizing it, is already there in reality?

The Way of the World

When the stuff of the world is designed—be that a brand, a building, or a piece of technology—chances are the way it was initially conceptualized is the way it’ll continue to look and work until its demise. For all its creativity, design has always been a fairly linear process, with a determinate start and endpoint. You come up with an idea, you conceptualize it, you choose the concept you like best, you design it, and then push it out into the world. There may be some back and forth, and maybe even a few cycles through those steps before you get to a satisfactory outcome, but nevertheless, that’s almost always how it happens.

Technology can now be as personal as the color of our eyes or the clothes we wear. Image via DedMityay.

If you’re in product design, then chances are every single copy of that original design also looks like the one you created originally. Sure, you may iterate on the design over time, and changes may occur throughout a product’s overall lifecycle. But again, the essence of that design, the thing that made it so to begin with, is intact right through to the end.

There’s good reason for this. First, it’s a matter of simple mathematics and time—designing one thing is easier (and quicker) than designing two things, or 102 things. Second, brand is incredibly important, and the enemy of a brand with any amount of staying power is a constant churn of aesthetics and values, as this leaves customers feeling unsure of what they’re buying into. Finally, inertia—it’s just the way things have always been done.

Recently, however, forces are having an effect on how we think about design, and the possibilities that are open to us.

An Unlikely Duo

Technology has a lot to answer for, and not all of it is pretty. But, as it advances, it brings into question the practices of the past. As computers have become smaller—first taking up entire rooms, then fitting on desks, next into our pockets, and now on our wrists—so the ability to personalize those objects has become possible. Now, watches and phones can be accessorized with a billion different straps and cases. And, though that may seem insignificant, what those choices say about people and their identities is incredibly important. Statements in the 80s came through the clothes we wore and the issues we protested against. Those things are still true, but now we can add the way we accessorize our technology to that list of statements.

Equally, new methods for creation have opened up. Digital tools—such as styluses and 3D printers—have opened up new avenues of designing. Again, this may seem like a small thing, but giving somebody the ability to directly translate their thoughts onto a screen through the use of a stylus, and have the ability to rectify any mistakes, or go back and change things in a second draft (literally at the stroke of a button) have opened up the ability to iterate through a million different permutations of a design without having to worry that it’s time poorly spent. Once you’re ready, hook up a 3D printer, and that design is instantly real. What once took months to create can now takes days.

Design is expanding as the tools available to us allow us to express ourselves more freely. Image via AngieYeoh.

Even the technology of social media is changing the landscape. In the early days, everybody had the same wall, the same feed, and the same abilities to represent themselves online. Fast-forward and we’re seeing entire platforms built on the back of intense personalization, with filters already feeling old hat, but the height of online personalization nonetheless. Not all of this will stick, but the direction of travel is clear—give us more personalization options.

The world is waking up to individualism and self-expression. Image via CarlosDavid.

Running parallel to that, and often overlapping it, is a world in which societies are becoming increasingly vocal about who they are and what they stand for. Recent uprisings around the Black Lives Matter movement and LGBTQ+ rights are just two examples of huge, societal change happening in realtime. People are no longer satisfied with the boxes we’ve created for them. Instead, they are focusing on themselves as individuals, and what that means to them. This intense personalization of who we are, and the freedom to express our identities, has unleashed a new way of thinking about individualism.

This confluence of both societal and technological advancement has thrust open previously closed doors on the way we think about design. As people awaken themselves and find their surroundings not being quite so finite as they may have once thought, so they want more personalized experiences. As incredibly personalized technology gets into the hands of these people, it’s hardly surprising that the results are unlike anything we’ve seen before.

Societal and technological advancements are giving rise to personalization and creativity on a scale never seen before. Image via kuzmaphoto.

Are We Living in the Future?

It’s no surprise that design personalization is making the most headway in fashion.

Nike now offers a “By You” service, where instead of having to be content with the sneakers on the shelves, you can customize the colors, detailing, and even the fabric of your next pair of shoes—matching your requirements.

Nike’s custom shoe design capabilities are just the beginning of personal design being taken seriously by big global brands. Image via Nike.

Avery Dennison can create intelligent labels for your garments, allowing your appreciation of that garment to go beyond the physical and into the digital, with fully personalized experiences and content, unique to you.

Outside fashion, Huf Haus allows you to design and build your own home from scratch, using parts and elements that you can tailor down to the materials and the tacks.

It doesn’t stop there. Designers are already thinking about how they can adapt current technologies so that it becomes feasible to create websites that shift and change on every visit, or, based on a set of preferences either previously known or intuited from the user, so that every experience is pertinent to the user themselves.

Brands both large and small are looking at themselves. Whereas before, they were thinking how they could make incremental changes to their brand, they’re now making wholesale shifts every three, four, or five years. Changeable branding, to fit the moment—and the customer—is just around the corner.

As we peek over the brow of a new decade, it’s commonplace to want to dispense with the old in favor of the new. Design personalization is springing up everywhere, forcing companies, businesses, and individuals alike, to consider who they are, what they want, and what their next phase of them is going to be. Creativity, it seems, just became more creative.

Cover image via Kirasolly.

