How do we show realistic standards for feeding children in creative work? Let’s examine the message inherent in the way we portray kids food,

When my oldest daughter turned one, she started going to an in-home daycare, which meant that I started packing lunches. And, while I first attempted to make food that looked good, was colorful, and was perfectly balanced, I soon learned that I had to lower my goals. All I really needed to do was pack food that was easy for her to eat and that would sustain her until afternoon snack. It’s humbling to feed a small child because, as parents, we’re not mind-readers and their preferences can change daily. So, while I may have wanted her to live on a diet of kale chips and homemade chicken nuggets, she fell more squarely in the pasta, sandwiches, and bunny crackers camp.

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Kids’ Food Collection.

Back then, I wasn’t on Instagram because it hadn’t been invented. I hadn’t yet (inadvertently) become a food “influencer.” I was still a year away from starting my website Yummytoddlerfood.com. I was just a mom who was facing the fairly daunting realization that the rainbow bento boxes that I was seeing on Pinterest and in kids’ cookbooks weren’t going to fly with my toddler.

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Kids’ Food Collection.

It took me a few years to fully realize that we had many of the goals for feeding our kids all wrong. We’re far too worried about counting bites of broccoli and sneaking vegetables into everything from brownies to muffins, and we’ve lost the plot on the essence of feeding a family. Instead of How can I get the kids to eat?, I want people to consider How can I make mealtimes enjoyable for everyone at the table?

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Kids’ Food Collection.

This is where food visuals come into play. Kids need to eat more than plates piled with vegetables in order to grow and develop. Kids need to be served food that’s cut appropriately for their age to ensure that they can actually chew the food, in portions that won’t overwhelm them—or lead to piles of wasted food. Parents need a break from the steady stream of unrealistic expectations represented in the visuals they see every day.

And yet, so many of the “kids meals” we see focus on just those things. Yes, they’re pretty and colorful and full—an abundant, dripping sandwich is sexier than a quarter of a thin sandwich and two slices of apple, of course—but it’s completely unrealistic for kids to actually eat that food. Plus, they’re skewing parental expectations of what’s “normal” in terms of portion size, consumption, and normal kids’ food preferences.

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Kids’ Food Collection.

Parents are consuming content all day long, often while multitasking, and they don’t always read the captions. The first glance at a photo of food can either pull someone in or make them feel excluded. Images have the power to make us feel like successful parents . . . or total failures.

That might sound like a stretch if you don’t spend time in this corner of the internet, but as someone who’s on the receiving end of emails, dms, and text messages all day long in my work with parents, I can tell you that this is real. Here’s a recent message from a mom: “I recently had to unfollow every other baby/toddler account since their photos made me feel like a terrible parent.”

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Kids’ Food Collection.

Feeding kids is hard. The logistics of actually making and buying the food are, of course, a challenge. But, it’s actually the emotional relationship with food that I—and legions of other parents—find trickier to navigate. We’re so quick to compare and contrast, to judge and to feel guilt, to immediately think that we’re a horrible parent because we didn’t feed our kid the right snack.

We have to do a better job of showing realistic images of kids’ meals, snacks, kids eating, being together in the kitchen, and family meals. And sure, photos can’t solve every issue our society has with food, but there are a few ways that they can help.

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Kids’ Food Collection.

When feeding babies, the food must be age appropriate in order to be safe. That means that when showing food for the popular method known as baby-led weaning, it needs to be large enough (and soft enough—i.e., no large pieces of raw carrot or apples) to not be a choking hazard.

Portions of baby food should be an ounce or two, not a giant jar that would likely spoil before the child has a chance to eat it. More is not always better when it comes to this age group—and we might help more parents actually decide to make homemade food if it doesn’t look so darn intimidating from the outset.

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Kids’ Food Collection.

When showing a lunch for a small child, we need to avoid all common choking hazards including round foods like grapes, cherry tomatoes, and almonds, even when they’re bright and colorful. Food styling has to be more thoughtful when plating food for kids who are still learning to chew—kids cannot thoroughly chew until, on average, age four—and food may need to be cut up.

The concept of “portion size” is just that, a concept, and there’s a large range of what constitutes a normal intake of food for kids of all ages. (All parents know that some days kids eat more than us . . . and other days it seems like they only have air for dinner!) Respected feeding experts recommend that we start with small portions to avoid overwhelming the kids—and so we don’t waste food and money.

A plate with just a few French fries may not be as visually strong as a giant pile of fries, but the realistic portion for the age group helps parents learn how to plate food for their kids in a way that both helps the kids and their food budget. Plus, if we parents see smaller portions more often, it might help us worry less and trust our kid’s hunger more when they choose to eat just a few bites of food for dinner—which is normal for a toddler.

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Kids’ Food Collection.

When it comes to garnishes, the vast majority of little kids don’t need them or want them. (But they do like ketchup!) And the flood of “fun food”—you know, the images that flood Pinterest and stock image sites of food turned into underwater scenes of sandwiches shaped like fish, or a yogurt and granola beach scene—is not remotely helpful for a busy parent who just needs to feed their child before they rush out the door in the morning.

Food can be fun—I wrote a whole cookbook called Busy Little Hands: Food Play about it!—but the key is that it also must be EASY. We can show photos of fun food that’s straight forward and easy for kids to recreate themselves. There’s no need to reinforce the idea that parents need to become culinary gymnasts in order to get the kids to eat dinner.

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Kids’ Food Collection.

Feeding kids is messy and we can celebrate that for the fleeting phase of life that it is. There’s nothing wrong with showing what it looks like when a kid really eats pasta or yogurt . . . and it’s an easy way to capture a moment that parents will be able to identify with. We don’t need to always go to extremes and cover the wall in pasta, either. But, embracing these real moments is a simple way to help more people identify with the content.

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Kids’ Food Collection.

Parenting, especially this year, has been overwhelming. For those of us in the thick of it, seeing images that reflect our messy lives can help us to feel less isolated and less alone. Maybe it’s the mom with imperfect hair in her pajamas, or a kid who’s getting flour all over the table while she bakes with her dad. Or, maybe it’s simply a meal that includes more shortcut meals like pasta or pizza, instead of piles of lettuce and bell peppers. Family meals can look happy and abundant in so many ways without also looking impossible to make.

Curated images from Shutterstock’s Kids’ Food Collection.

Also, please, let’s let moms be shown eating more than just salad. Because they do and they should.

Food photos have the power to teach parents how and what to feed their kids. They have the ability to foster a sense of community, to empower a “Yes! I can do that too!” and to become a tool to build confidence in our efforts to raise a healthy family. There’s so much room to create and use beautiful, striking images that empower parents from all backgrounds to make this challenging part of life feel just a little bit more doable.

It seems like that’s the least we can do for parents after the year they’ve had.

Amy Palanjian is the creator of Yummytoddlerfood.com and the author of Busy Little Hands: Food Play.

Cover image via Elena Veselova.

