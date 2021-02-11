Share this: Facebook

With COVID-19 affecting every community across the globe, let’s discuss how we, as a society, understand the many faces of grief.

In October 2020, I stood socially-distanced outside in the growing cold and watched strangers light candles and place flowers around a small COVID-19 Memorial that I’d created in downtown Manhattan. Around me, some people cried, others stood stoic, some laughed, and others spoke in reverent whispers. I would notice this pattern repeat on Zoom calls held over the next several months with the COVID-loss community, and at other vigils and events throughout the country. There is no common face for grief.

Image via 578Foot.

Our responses to grief are as nuanced as the ways we can lose someone are many. The true face of grief is anguish. It’s the tears of someone who has lost a loved one. The true face of grief is anger. It’s millions of people marching down a street demanding justice. The true face of grief is laughter. It’s a merry wake before a service where drinking is encouraged and celebration more so. The true face of grief is silence. It’s sitting on low chairs, mirrors draped, while a loved one talks to God, relishing their relationship with the one they’ve lost.

Image via Alex Marakhovets.

Image via K.Kyere.

The many faces of grief. Image via AlessandroBiascioli.

When I began creating public memorials to those lost to COVID-19, I wasn’t grieving a specific death. I was grieving the small losses to my daily life, grieving our society’s failure to respond to mass suffering. I was doing what I felt other—more powerful, more accomplished—people should have done. I wanted to show my sadness and disappointment, but I wanted to do so in a way that did not weaponize those deaths for political aims. I wanted to show grief in a way that gave reverence to the lives lost and that evoked emotional responses in others without creating anger. I wanted to create space to grieve without political judgment about the reason for the loss. My memorials began as simple floral garlands, laid anonymously in the shape of a heart.

Flowers are a traditional gift for those who are mourning. They are a reminder of life in the midst of loss. And, hearts are an easy way for others to understand that we are reaching out in love, sympathy, and kindness. Neither are novel. Flowers and hearts have been typical funeral and memorial symbols for centuries. As early as 62,000 B.C, flowers were placed on burial sites in the Shanidar Cave in Northern Iraq. Hearts have been used as symbols of love dating back to the Greek and Roman eras, possibly before. The symbols endure as ways to support people who grieve. Grief is love deprived of a destination, so it makes sense that when we grieve, we employ our normalized symbols of love.

Image via AFTERMOON.

Individual grief is hard to understand. It’s the complex byproduct of personal relationships against a backdrop of a society’s views on death and dying. No emotion happens in abstraction entirely, but grief is the expression of the most concrete universal human experience framed within the environment in which it occurs. When we lose someone to COVID-19 in a world in which people believe the virus to be a hoax, that death isn’t only about the loss, but about the complex politics in which the death occurs. Grief is never ours alone. It’s ours as experienced within our society. And that makes grief a challenge to visualize.

As artists, photographers, visual identity makers, businesses, and citizens, we have a responsibility to create an environment that is conducive to grieving, not antagonistic to it. While we can weaponize the reasons for loss, we should not use our political beliefs to belittle or complicate the lives of those grieving. And, one way to help those who are grieving is by showing the many faces and expressions of grief.

Image via Lindsay Helms.

Image via Lithiumphoto.

Image via Glynnis Jones.

Image via Wang Sing.

Grief can be displayed through many emotional outlets. Image via eldar nurkovic.

How do we show grief? Any way we possibly can. We cannot categorize grief. We cannot describe it in universal terms. Grief is too deeply nuanced. To show grief, we must do our best to understand the context in which it has occurred, and to respond with openness, acknowledgment, and compassion. We show grief in photographs of loved ones, in art that is dark and angry, in tears falling off the face of a child gathered at a vigil, in flowers laid on a street in the shape of a heart.

If all else fails, show grief and sympathize with grief by showing love. And know this: However we show grief is less important than the fact that, by showing it at all, we are attempting to wrestle with our biggest questions. Do our lives matter? And, how can we mark our own significance?

Image via Kristina Libby.

Cover image via Dubova.

