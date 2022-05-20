How We Show It: “Flyover Country”

Bridget is an Indianapolis-based Shutterstock staffer with a background in journalism, education, marketing and artificial intelligence. Her work was featured in museums around the world before she led marketing for Pattern89’s AI, which was acquired by Shutterstock. She has written content for C-SPAN and The Marketing Artificial Intelligence Institute, and she has created educational content in conjunction with NASA, National Geographic, Disney and Nickelodeon.

“Flyover Country” is a reductive term for the middle of the United States. Here’s how to show off the true beauty and diversity that exists between the East and West coasts.

If you live in the United States, you’ve likely heard the phrase “Flyover Country” to describe the 30-40 states that aren’t on the East or West Coast.

Why “Flyover Country?” Well, the (very wrong) thinking is that these states are pointless, you just fly over them to get from one coast to the other (if you really think that, bless your heart . . .).

The stereotypes of folks from Flyover Country are in abundance and, of course, they’re inaccurate. While some flyover states are trending to become increasingly conservative, others are becoming more progressive, as young and diverse populations are choosing to call the Midwest their home.

This shift in population is ushering in a new take on politics and culture in states that have been long overlooked.

So, what does Flyover Country really look like in 2022? Let’s delve into how photos can tell the real stories and the rich histories of an incredibly beautiful, interesting, and valuable part of the United States.

We’re More Diverse Than You Think

As with the rest of the country, the American Midwest was first inhabited by Native people. Native tribes, like the Sioux, Illinois, Dakota, and Miami, were among the largest tribes within the Midwestern region.

There were certainly others, though, as the soil and climate made for perfect conditions for agriculture and hunting.

Tragically, European settlers literally changed the Midwestern landscape to establish their own farms, and their brutal efforts forced Native people further Westward.

Still, the societies, traditions, and voices of Midwestern Natives can be seen throughout the region today. Some examples of these are Ohio’s Miami burial mounds, the Sioux protest of the Keystone XL pipeline, or the statewide presence of Wisconsin’s eleven native tribes.

Over time, people continued to emigrate to the Midwest in hopes of economic security and prosperity. In the late 1800s and early 1900s, immigrants of German, Irish, and Scandinavian descent packed the plains and prairies.

The Midwest juxtaposed this allure of agricultural promise with several boomtowns like Chicago, Detroit, and Cincinnati, which offered glitz, glam, and industrial opportunity.

This allure continues today. The Midwest is home to many immigrant populations—nearly 61% of whom are Latino—and certain states, in particular, have become havens for large communities from every country.

Minnesota has been welcoming large numbers of African immigrants since the turn of the millennium, and Indianapolis is home to one of the largest populations of Burmese refugees in the world.

All this is to say that the Midwest is not—and frankly, never has been—a monolithic, white culture. Photos of the Midwest should be representative of all the people who live here, not just the stereotypes outsiders have of us.

It’s More Beautiful Than You Can Imagine

Of course, the Midwest has a ton of flat land, pastures, and prairies, and you’ll see a lot of that when flying coast to coast. However, there’s an almost infinite amount of geographical diversity in the Midwest.

Obviously, we must advise you to show off The Great Lakes in your photography. Chicago and Milwaukee’s skylines border Lake Michigan, as does the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Tiny lighthouses dot the edges of Lake Superior. Michigan and Ohio look across Lake Huron and Lake Eerie toward our Canadian neighbors.

These lakes are full of legend, biodiversity, and of course, beer-soaked weekend boating trips. They’re perhaps the Midwest’s most beautiful asset.

Beyond natural beauty, the Midwest offers some of America’s most interesting architecture. The world’s greatest skyline belongs to Chicago. It boasts a huge diversity of architectural styles in its sprawling skyscrapers.

Cincinnati is chock full of gilded wonders from the Art Deco era. Pierre Charles L’Enfant, the architect who designed Washington D.C., designed Indianapolis’ beautiful downtown, as well.

When including cities in your photo collections, there’s no shortage of charm in any Midwestern metropolis.

We’re Serious About Politics

Despite how Midwestern folks tend to vote in Presidential elections, Middle America can be pretty darn progressive. Whether it’s steel strikes that earned fair pay in Pittsburgh or modern-day protest movements like the Chicago Teachers Strike, the Midwest has always shown support for social movements and collective bargaining.

In the face of discrimination, Midwestern folks aren’t as mild-mannered as we’re stereotyped to be. Hundreds and thousands of protestors marched in the streets of our cities and towns to show support for causes like Black Lives Matter, the Women’s March, and LGBTQI+ equality.

So, don’t paint us with broad strokes—the Midwestern population is politically active, and many of us are progressives who just don’t get represented very often. That’s why it’s imperative to include our political diversity in conversations and creative assets about the Midwest.

Our Food Is Good . . . Really Good

When you’re from the agricultural heartland of the country, your food is bound to be fresh and delicious. Corn and soybeans are two major Midwestern crops, but we also produce wheat, apples, grapes, cherries, pumpkins, and so much more.

The seasonal changes, rainfall, and warm sun make it perfect for growing nearly anything. Plus, the Midwest also farms large portions of American dairy and livestock. Obviously, all this agricultural beauty is easy to photograph, and even prettier to look at.

When you take perfect conditions for cultivating fruits and vegetables, and combine them with centuries of cultures blending together, you arrive at today’s Midwestern food phenomenon.

This region offers delectable, calorically-dense dishes. We have strange mashups of regionally-inspired food favorites (Cincinnati chili is my personal favorite), as well as high-brow cuisines (the competition for Midwestern James Beard Award-winning chefs is increasingly steep).

Showing off this variety of food in your photography will certainly delight your audience.

Midwestern food lives on a spectrum. It ranges from the casual to fancy, and much like the folks who live here, none of it should be dismissed.

