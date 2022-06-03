How We Show It: Designing for 8 Billion Humans

Dona is the Director of Tech for Microsoft Accessibility. Multi-published author (turns out fiction writing is really useful in software!). Owner of the fashion brand Prima Dona Studios. Dyslexic but Dealing. Fast Company’s 100 Most Productive People and Cosmopolitan Spain magazine's Businessperson of the Year. Always ready to get on a plane.

Use these simple questions to ensure you are truly designing for everyone, and reach more people than you’ve ever reached before.

Nearly a decade ago, I worked on the HoloLens team at Microsoft. We were building the first version of the Augmented Reality/Mixed Reality device. Think early days of the Metaverse.

Some of my most exciting moments happened late at night, when we’d engage with astronaut Scott Kelly who was on the ISS, the International Space Station. He would send us stunning images of the earth at night. I would see lights from the almost 8 billion people on this planet that we’re so lucky to inhabit.

Those late nights always got me thinking—Microsoft serves over a billion customers. A lot of it happens by accident—people happen upon our products at work or school. But, what if we were proactively asking ourselves the question: How would X humans find or use my product?

Image via Huza Studio and Huza Studio.

If we proactively thought about that at the idea phase, even before the product development or design phase, I felt that we’d make better products and they’d be far more likely to delight our customers. This is true for Microsoft, but also for anyone working on or bringing a product to market.

These days, I head up the Accessibility tech team at Microsoft, working with every product team in the company to ensure their products are accessible and usable for people with disabilities, neurodiversity, and mental health concerns.

There are six categories of humans that I think through daily, and that every brand and marketer can utilize to deliver better products for the market.

Of course, there are hundreds, but by reducing the number to six, it keeps me from getting overwhelmed.

Still working on that long list!

1. People with Disabilities

When most people think of someone with disabilities, they think of someone who’s blind or deaf or uses a wheelchair. They think this is a small minority of people.

What if I told you there are over a BILLION people with disabilities in the world? These are people who were born with a disability, but also people who’ve had an accident and become disabled (like my friend Patricio in Colombia who’s paralyzed from the neck down after a mountain biking accident).

Or, people who will age into disability (like my mother who had to have carpel tunnel surgery for her right, dominant hand).

Images via Gorodenkoff, Pixel-Shot, Lenar Nigmatullin, Olesia Bilkei, and AnnGaysorn.

This also covers the MANY people who live with a neurodiversity (dyslexia, autism, ADHD, etc.), as well as those who live with some sort of mental health condition.

As one of my colleagues who lives with cerebral palsy says, “Everyone will become disabled someday . . . just some of us beat you to it.”

Often, you’ll find that a product that was built for and by people with disabilities benefits everyone. One example is audio books, which were originally created for the blind, but now almost everyone listens to them at the gym or while commuting.

Image via dotshock.

2. Different Power and Connectivity Standards

Contrary to the belief of many people who live in highly-populated Western countries, not everyone has constant electricity or constant internet. The concept of “occasionally connected” is a real thing, especially when you’re building products that need to be available offline and not internet connected.

Google Maps and Translate are good examples of products that work without internet connectivity, especially helpful in foreign countries.

Images via Pressmaster, Pressmaster, dodotone, and dodotone.

3. Country/Language/Culture

Making and selling products in various countries is something that people are familiar with, but what about culture?

When a fashion house wants to design fashion for a global audience, they should keep in mind modest fashion—something that women love to buy—not just in the Middle East, but in many conservative Western religions, as well.

Images via Tolga Sezgin, Burcu Ergin, Burcu Ergin, and workshot.

4. Race/Gender

There are lots of conversations about race and gender during product development, but the main thing to keep in mind is to not harm any identified race or gender.

For example, cameras should recognize all different skin colors from very light to very dark, and video software should adjust for that.

5. Age Range and End of Life

Companies tend to be obsessed with Gen Z, but what about the audience with the most money—Boomer women?

And what about an end-of-life scenario? What happens to your service-based product when someone passes away? How can a next-of-kin cancel your service?

Images via Rawpixel.com and Nina Lishchuk.

6. Economic Condition and Tech Literacy

It’s natural to assume that everyone has the same financial means as we do. But, what about customers who don’t have a credit card? Bank-to-bank transfers via mobile are much more common than credit cards in Kenya (and most of Africa and Asia).

What about refugees who have recently lost their homes and identifiers?

Images via i_am_zews and Gorodenkoff.

Ask the Right Questions

While I initially used these principles for my day job at Microsoft, I now apply them daily for my fashion line, Prima Dona Studios.

In our design work, we keep in mind the six categories of humans above and ask ourselves three questions when we’re building a new piece of clothing:

Who am I INTENTIONALLY excluding? It’s absolutely okay to decide that you’re not building for a specific group. It’s important to be intentional about it. Who am I UNINTENTIONALLY excluding? This is the real money question—who are you leaving out because you haven’t thought it through? How can I shift one step in my creation process to keep these people in mind? Remember the phases ideation, design, development, and shipping. So, if I include people with disabilities in my design phase, how can I bring them into my ideation phase?

Since we started implementing these principles, we’ve designed for a customer with autism by factoring in her desire for textiles that wouldn’t irritate her extremely sensitive skin. Then we offered that textile to all of our customers, because who wants irritating textiles anyway?

By thinking outside the mainstream and really considering the needs of billions of people, we’ve been able to design for and delight so many more customers. And, we have the profits to show for it.

The question we lead with is: What is the main unsolved problem you have with fashion today? For you, replace fashion with your product or service. Turns out, inclusivity is a profitable business.

#DoTheThing

Cover image via Huza Studio x2.