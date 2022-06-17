How We Show It: Childfree Women

Asia Ewart is a New York City-based journalist covering all things lifestyle, culture and general news. Her work as a reporter and editor has appeared in Refinery29, Bustle, Gothamist, and the New York Daily News, among other publications.

Let’s discuss the difference between childfree and childless, what society thinks about childfree women, and how to portray this in images.

Rocking a newborn to sleep. Tending to a toddler’s scraped knee. Carting the kids off to ballet and soccer practice. For many women, the urge to care for and surround themselves with children comes so naturally, it almost seems genetic. But for other women, the urge to have children is either shrouded in ambivalence or not present at all.

Thankfully, we live in 2022, and women who are childless by choice are no longer looked down on or maligned. In fact, some might argue that choosing to not have children is one of the most empowering choices a woman can make.

Images via Line By Line Vectors and Mountains Hunter.

In 2022, it makes sense that childfree by choice is going mainstream. The United States’ birth rate is currently the lowest it’s been in 35 years because many women are concerned about the impact of climate change on future generations, the exorbitant cost of childcare, and/or the effects and implications of systemic racism.

And others just don’t feel like having children is a good choice for them, which is as valid as any other reason a person can have.

This new generation of women is unbound by regressive societal expectations, and with the power of social media, they’re able to see a new reality of what a woman without children looks like. Gone are the days of childfree women being stereotyped as lonely cat-ladies or power-hungry careerists.

Today, childfree women are traveling, laughing, volunteering, showing up as friends and aunties, and enjoying their romantic relationships without the worry of such escapades leading to parenthood.

And so, as we talk about childfree women, we should make sure to choose visuals that represent the full spectrum of their lived experiences.

Images via Vovatol, Makistock, Rawpixel.com, and shurkin_son.

What Does It Mean to Be Childfree?

“Childfree” is shorthand for a person who is childfree by choice, i.e., they’ve decided that becoming a parent isn’t for them. Differentiating the title childfree from childless is a pretty recent event.

Since at least 1972, a woman or couple without children were referred to as “childless,” as it seemed like children were somewhat inevitable. That changed over time as the understanding of being involuntarily childless—when women want children, but are unable to have them—became more widespread, and the need to have a separate word for women who are neither trying or desiring of children became necessary.

Still, a woman who doesn’t want children can evoke an array of human emotions, depending on who you talk to. Envy, anger, confusion, and pity can all run the gamut of how society views a woman who sees motherhood as optional. But the only thing that really matters, of course, is how that woman sees herself.

Images via Bartek Szewczyk / Westend61 and NOVODIASTOCK.

With motherhood being so inextricably tied to what it means to be a woman throughout the history of the world and in our culture at large, to be childfree may be unnatural to some.

A simple Google search for the term “childfree” brings up related questions like: “Is it normal to not want kids?” and “Do people often regret not having kids?” That’s where an abundance of communication and clarity come in handy—both online and in real life.

To be childfree, in part, is to be honest and self-observant, and accept the fact that feeling ambivalent or uninterested in becoming a mother doesn’t mean you’re failing as a woman.

What Society Thinks About Childfree Women, Then and Now

For most of history, a “woman’s place” was in the household, tending to its upkeep and the many babies she was expected to bear. Centuries before women were allowed to have jobs, their own bank accounts, or even wear pants, they were only wives and mothers thanks to systemic gender roles and organized religion.

And, while the world has progressed enough to the point where women have their own independent lives beyond those titles, because of the lasting effect of sexism, it’s still considered odd when they choose to opt out of parenthood.

In the eyes of a patriarchal society, a woman’s self-worth will always lay in her procreating, and women who don’t want children will always be seen as “selfish” and “rebellious,” and will eventually “regret” their decisions.

Ironically, choosing to be childfree is not a new phenomenon. At least one in five American women born between 1885 and 1915 never had children. Many women leaned towards being single in the 1800s, during the women’s suffrage movement. It was during this time that women began to forgo having children, even if they were married.

That trend continued into the 20th and 21st century, and as of 2021, nearly one in six adults aged 55 and older don’t have children, and that number is expected to increase as time goes on.

Images via Christina Falkenberg / Westend61 and Veam / Westend61.

How Childfree Women are Portrayed in Media and Visuals: Controlling the Narrative

Luckily for childfree women, social media platforms like TikTok, Reddit forums like r/childfree, and childfree Instagram influencers are showing the world—and other women who may think motherhood isn’t for them—that a life without children can be exciting and meaningful.

The “rich auntie” character (online and in real life) playfully depicts the childfree woman who jet sets around the world using the money she’s saved from not having children. Rich aunties love their nieces and nephews, and often bring them fun, expensive gifts from their travels.

Images via Clovera, Arthur Bargan, Lucky Business, MDV Edwards, and Giorgio Fochesato / Westend61.

Influencers like Childfree Millennial revel in the fact that they made the choice that was best for them—her videos showcase skits where she gleefully sneers about being childfree in a world that tells her she should’ve chosen motherhood.

Thanks to the ability to own your own narrative, childfree women can now choose what their life looks like instead of falling victim to the tired “cat lady” stereotype. Today, childfree women can be adventurous, stylish, generous, understanding, and carefree. And yet, they haven’t quite escaped the narrative that their choice is temporary or misinformed.

In author Suzanne Collins’ The Hunger Games novels, protagonist Katniss Everdeen is staunchly against motherhood until she falls in love with the male character Peeta. The series ends with the pair having a family.

The character Bernadette Rostenkowski on The Big Bang Theory chooses to focus on the science career she worked so hard for until she weds engineer Howard Wolowitz.

Portrayals like these make childfree women look indecisive, and boil down being childfree by choice to a “temporary stop” on the road to adulthood. As any childfree woman will tell you, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Trends Associated with the Childfree Image: How to Depict Childfree Women in Visuals

To successfully depict what the modern childfree woman looks like, it’s all about deviating from stereotypes.

Childfree women are often believed to dislike children, and while that may be true for some, that preference doesn’t speak for the entire community. There are childfree women who love having children in their lives, whether those children are their nieces and nephews, or their best friend’s kids. Show childfree women with children—it’s not like they live in a world where kids don’t exist.

Images via TONL and Philippe Degroote / Addictive Creative.

Childfree women aren’t all rich jet-setters, either. While there’s a fun element to being known as the free-wheeling auntie with time to spare, that’s not how every woman without kids spends their time.

For some childfree women, fun might mean a day at the library, baking at home, walking their dog, and drinking tea instead of wine (media loves to show a generous glass of red glued to the hands of childfree women).

Images via Mariia Korneeva, PR Image Factory, sutlafk, Canna Obscura, Julien McRoberts, and GaudiLab.

Showing childfree women looking joyous is another trend that visuals should embrace. The narrative that women without children are somehow miserable isn’t accurate, so depicting them as over-the-moon, laughing, and shining brightly in their element solidifies that they’re living the life they want.

Childfree women don’t exist to be debated. They exist to live their lives in a way that works best for them. Whether they choose to spend money on diapers or plane tickets, every woman should have the final say on who she is and wants to be—it’s her life, after all.

Cover image via GalacticDreamer.