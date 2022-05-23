How We Show It: Allyship

Asia Ewart is a New York City-based journalist covering all things lifestyle, culture and general news. Her work as a reporter and editor has appeared in Refinery29, Bustle, Gothamist, and the New York Daily News, among other publications.

Allies are an important part of their queer friends’ journeys. Here’s how to show the true, authentic, and supportive allyship that’s needed.

Fact: being a tried and true ally to the queer community isn’t for the timid. It requires action. LGBTQIAP people, like other marginalized groups, have been considered an “other” in mainstream society for centuries. Religion and personal morals often kept queer people on the societal sidelines.

Through allyship, heterosexual people can make it their mission to assist queer people in making everyday life easier. In recent years, the role of an ally has admittedly become a running gag on social media and in popular culture.

To be an ally, as far as these jokes are concerned, is to eat, sleep, and breathe the rainbow flag. It means to become a walking, talking billboard for “gay rights!”

In all seriousness though, allies can be an important part of the self-exploration and coming out journey for fledgling queer people. A queer person can feel less like an “other” when they know they’ll be accepted by someone who isn’t like them in a fundamental way.

Images via Aspects and Angles, Oda Images, Chris Allan, Disobey Art, and MandriaPix.

Representation remains important for people coming into their personalities. So, how can a burgeoning ally properly support the LGBTQIAP community? How should an ally make themselves a port in a storm for queer people in need?

They look to proper representation, of course.

Image via CarlosDavid.

What Does Queerness Look Like Today?

To be queer in 2022 is similar to the comedy and tragedy theater masks. On one hand, there’s never been a time in history when you’ve been so loved, accepted, and well-represented:

7.1% of adults in the U.S. identify as queer, according to a 2022 Gallup poll.

Same-sex relationships are becoming the norm on television and in movies.

Getting acquainted with a person’s gender identity in personal and professional spheres has become commonplace.

And, simply put, who doesn’t love a Pride parade?

Images via JLco Julia Amaral, giuseppelombardo, shapovalphoto, MPH Photos, and Geartooth Productions.

On the other hand, we live in a world of the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” which bans Florida students from discussing sexuality and gender identity. Homophobia and transphobia are global, with politicians insulting and criminalizing queer adults.

In some parts of the world, being gay can get a person targeted. They can lose their jobs, their loved ones, and their lives.

Images via Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Shutterstock, CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock, and John Raoux/AP/Shutterstock.

Queerness is a double-edged sword. It’s a seemingly never-ending fight. It’s an identity which, in a perfect world, we’d be celebrating.

The Fight for LGBTQIAP Rights and the Beginning of Allyship

The 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City is considered a turning point for the fight for gay rights in the United States. Despite this turning point, the Stonewall Riots, the Compton’s Cafeteria riot, the die-ins responding to the HIV/AIDS crisis came decades after the first effort to get the world to see queer people as human.

Germany’s Scientific-Humanitarian Committee was created in 1897. It was the first gay rights organization in the world and advocated for the societal recognition of queer people.

The U.S. had some catching up to do. It wasn’t until 1924 that the Society for Human Rights in Chicago was created. The Society had a brief existence, publishing the LGBT-interest newsletter “Friendship and Freedom.”

It would be another twenty-five years before another prominent group, The Mattachine Society in Los Angeles, was created.

The “homophile movement” of the 1950s and 1960s is considered the lead-up to the Stonewall Riots. Social groups created across the U.S. gathered to seek social acceptance. They stressed community rather than sexual identity. They asked to be seen as people, not the sexual deviants society had labeled them as.

Once the Civil Rights era of the 1960s began, advocates for change recognized the effects protests and demonstrations had on society.

Images via Mario Cabrera/AP/Shutterstock, Frankie Ziths/AP/Shutterstock, Mario Cabrera/AP/Shutterstock, and Frankie Ziths/AP/Shutterstock.

What Is an Ally? What’s an Ally’s Role?

An LGBTQIAP ally is a person who supports the queer community with their words and actions. Despite queer representation in culture, professional spaces, and taught in schools, the LGBTQIAP community is still marginalized.

Allies use the heterosexual privilege they have to be advocates for queer people. This could look like:

Speaking up against hate and prejudice

Normalizing the usage of gender pronouns online and in real life

Showing support in other ways, throughout a person’s life

The role of an ally is to be a support system for the LGBTQIAP people. They educate people who may not be familiar with the queer community. Allies show—through their words and actions—that queer people are worthy of human rights.

While anyone can call themselves an ally, it’s a role that requires one to “walk the walk and talk the talk.”

An ally wouldn’t sit quietly if homophobia was present in a friend circle or at a family gathering. They’d stand up for the LGBTQIAP community and shut down hate speech.

An ally would offer their ear to listen and shoulder to support should the situation call for it.

Images via GreteMiller, Vane Nunes, shapovalphoto, Sangiao Photography, and fizkes.

Among the most important qualities of being an ally is knowing when not to center yourself. Your voice doesn’t always need to be heard and a queer person may not need you to jump to their defense.

That’s why communication is important. A conversation between a queer person and an ally can establish what’s needed from the latter and what isn’t.

What Does Effective Allyship Look Like?

Because queer people aren’t a monolithic group, they’re not going to need all of same things from an ally. Someone may need you to take a back seat, while another person may need you to use your privilege to vocalize and showcase support. Certain people may not need anything from you at all.

Because everyone is different, it’s important to show a baseline of support in a way that labels you as the human version of a safe space.

How, then, does being an ally—with its various levels of action—translate into visuals and media? To show effective allyship from behind the camera, you should showcase safe space traits in everyday life.

Be Proactive with Sharing Your Pronouns

It has become a regular practice online to add one’s gender pronouns to their social media profiles. Websites like Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Twitch have the option to add pronouns like “she/her,” “he/him,” “they/them,” “she/they,” “he/they” and even neo-pronouns like “ey/em” to user profiles. This makes representation and gender expression easier than ever.

Asking a person what their pronouns are has also become a regular practice. Instead of assuming a female-presenting person uses “she/her” pronouns, asking a person what their pronouns are prevents misgendering them. It also teaches us not to assume someone’s identity, based on how they look.

Attend Events Open to Allies . . . and Know the Gathering Isn’t About You

Allies can, and should, attend LGBTQIAP-centered events and gatherings. While straight people aren’t barred from attending, they must understand that these events are created with queer people in mind.

At these events, allies should take a backseat and let queer friends and attendees shine. They should listen and learn during discussions. They can use that newfound knowledge to continue being of assistance to the LGBTQIAP community, when the time calls for it.

Images via Erendira Elizabeth, Luigi Morris, Vane Nunes, and Perception of Reality.

Speak Out Against Bigotry

Homophobic, transphobic, biphobic bigots will exist every day for the rest of human existence. As an ally, when encountering a bigot speaking hatefully about the LGBTQIAP community, you need to speak up and rebuke their words.

Queer people need to know that anyone who calls themselves an ally will defend their existence. They need to know that you’re fighting for them and their humanity. Putting a prejudiced person in their place by shutting down hate speech is an important move.

Images via Jordi Calvera and Jacob Lund.

Attending Safe Zone or Ally Training

Though originally intended for schools and college campuses, The Safe Zone Project was created in 2013 to assist educators in learning to be better LGBTQIAP allies. It has since become a go-to resource for anyone wanting to become a better ally, thanks to the help of sexuality, gender, and LGBTQ+ education sessions.

Organizations like The Trevor Project and the Human Rights Campaign have produced their own ally training programs. Programs like these prepare allies to be a listening ear to those who need it and be of assistance to LGBTQIAP people, should it be necessary.

Images via Cast Of Thousands, John Arehart, Sabrina Bracher, and Dusan Petkovic.

Don a Pin. Wave a Flag. Wear a Shirt.

Wearing rainbow pins and waving rainbow flags makes way for visibility. This visibility is an effective move for allies. It lets LGBTQIAP friends and acquaintances know that all is safe. Seeing a rainbow in the wild lets a queer person know that the business it hangs over, or the person who dons it, has their safety in mind.

Images via Erin Deleon, Aspects and Angles, Shawn Goldberg, Shawn Goldberg, and AlessandroBiascioli.

The fight in support of human rights is a battle the LGBTQIAP community is prepared to defend themselves against. In a perfect world, anti-gay laws and practices see beyond our sexuality. Until that day, the support of allies is appreciated when needed.

It’s the friends and acquaintances who have our backs during the tougher moments that make allies an important part of the fight for equal rights.

Cover image via Jacob Lund.