How to Make Your Own Instagram Highlight Covers

Alex is a passionate graphic designer from Texas. She grew up captivated by the world of color, typography, and print design.

Aaron is a 15 year graphic design veteran and lives in Denton, TX. He likes road trips, cameras, and complex concepts in design a whole lot.

Instagram highlight covers (a.k.a. Instagram story covers) are those snazzy circles that live under your IG profile, inviting followers (and would-be followers) to check out your brand’s saved stories.

They’re useful for organizing content and giving customers a snapshot of what your business has to offer, whether that’s a product, service, sale, or even a vibe.

Image via Shutterstock’s Instagram page.

Instead of expiring at the twenty-four-hour mark like regular stories, highlights last until you take them down. Given their prime real estate and potential for longevity, you’ll want to make those highlights count. The right story cover will help.

Tips for Designing Your Instagram Highlight Covers

You may not be able to judge a book by its cover, but an IG highlight? You most certainly can—and your followers most certainly will. With that in mind, check out these strategies for maximizing your story-cover potential.

1. Stick to a Look

Aesthetics are everything on Instagram, and in order to establish a strong aesthetic, you have to be consistent. Rather than use, say, a photo for one cover, an illustration for another, and an icon for the next, stick to the same style across your Instagram story covers.

Doing so will make your collection easier to follow and more visually appealing.

Image via Stasher Bag’s Instagram page.

2. Be Clear and Precise

Each highlight cover has only a small viewing window, so it’s essential to make the designs clear and easy to read. Icons and other simple designs are ideal for highlight covers because they’re easy to see at even the smallest sizes.

Image via New York Botanical Garden’s Instagram page.

3. Organize Your Highlights

It’s up to you how many highlight covers you want to include on your IG page. Some accounts feature only a handful, while others have upwards of ten.

The more content you have, the more story covers you may need—but, keep in mind that too many covers can quickly become overwhelming. Curation counts.

Image via ClassPass’s Instagram page.

4. Incorporate Your Brand Voice and Style

IG highlights are an extension of your brand, which means their cover designs should go hand-in-hand with your brand style—color palette, fonts, etc.—and voice.

If your brand is vibrant and cheerful, for example, your highlight covers should reflect that same energy.

Image via Thinx’s Instagram page.

The Right Way to Size Your Instagram Story Covers

Instagram story covers are small, and it’s crucial to have the correct file types and dimensions. Starting off with the proper height and width ensures you don’t need to crop any of your design.

Image via dolararts.

The Instagram story cover dimensions are the same as Instagram stories: 1080 pixels by 1920 pixels or within a 9:16 aspect ratio. Only a small portion of the highlight cover will be shown on the profile page, so you need to keep all your cover designs the same dimensions for consistency.

When you’re ready to export your design, it’s also important to know which file types to use. Highlight cover designs are ideally exported as a JPG or as a PNG. While JPG files are smaller in size and are ideal for online uploads, PNG files can also work because they retain image quality.

How to Make Instagram Highlight Covers Using PicMonkey

Now that we’ve gone over the basics of IG highlight covers, it’s time to create your own. To start, check out Shutterstock’s vast (huge! enormous!) collection of images, icons, and backgrounds for inspiration. Or download and browse our FREE pack of 145 highlight cover elements.

Then, head to design app PicMonkey, where you can create highlight covers easy-peasy.

Here’s how:

1. In PicMonkey, hit Create New in the upper-left corner and choose Blank Canvas.

2. Scroll down to the Instagram section and click Instagram Story Highlight Cover. This will automatically set your canvas size to 1080 x 1920 pixels.

Scroll down to Instagram Story Highlight Cover.

3. Once your canvas is open, click on one of four icons in the upper-left: Text, Photos & Video, Graphics, or Draw. For purposes of this tutorial, we will select Graphics and scroll through the section menu for high-quality iconography choices. (You also have the option to add your own graphics, just as you have the option to add your own photos/video or text in those respective sections.)

4. Now that your graphic is selected, you can click on the image and drag the corners to resize or move it. If you do this, however, you’ll need to re-center the image by moving it around until you see the red guides illustrated below. These lines indicate your image is centered on the horizontal and vertical plane, as it needs to be for your highlight cover to be a success.

Scroll to find the perfect graphic for your cover.

5. Want to adjust the colors of your image so that they align with your brand palette? No problem. Click on your icon and select Change colors in the menu on the left. From there, your existing palette will pop up and you can alter the colors of your image element-by-element. Just select the circles at the top of the menu (below Change Colors and above Solid and Gradient) to isolate an element and change that color only.

Now, choose a color.

6. Looking to change the background color, too? Click in the canvas area around the icon and the Background color picker will automatically activate, allowing you to choose a swatch from the list.

You can also select Gradient to add a gradient background, or click Transparent to make the background, well, transparent. But, keep in mind that your cover should feel uncluttered, easy to read, and in keeping with your brand colors and aesthetic.

7. When you’re happy with your colors, hit Download in the upper-right corner of the screen. Choose your file type from the list under Web—and voila! Your cover is ready for uploading.

Download! Upload! And, you’re done!

A Quick Guide to Uploading Your Cover

Now that you’ve created your own Instagram highlight cover, let’s add it to your Instagram profile.

1. First, save your image to your phone, if you haven’t already.

2. Then, go to your profile and tap the + button shown beneath Edit Profile > Story highlights. Note: If the + button is hidden from view, hit the carrot symbol to the right of Story highlights and the option will appear.

3. Tap one of the stories shown, and hit Next in the upper-right-hand corner of the screen.

4. Hit Edit Cover, select your image, adjust it as needed, and click Done.

5. To name the highlight, tap in the Highlights field where the cursor is flashing. Then, hit Add, and that’s it. Your Instagram highlight cover is live.

Want to update or scrap a highlight? Tap and hold the circle, and a menu will pop up prompting you to Delete the story, Edit it, or Send it to another user.

Happy ‘gramming!

Cover image via GaudiLove.