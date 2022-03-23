How to Make an Infographic in 5 Easy Steps

Aly is a full-time copywriter and content strategist. When she's not typing away, you'll find her caffeinating with her unreasonably large tea collection, cooking a new dish, or watching a mind-bending amount of true crime.

What if you could help your audience triple their success rate when engaging with information? That may seem like an impossible task, but people following directions with text and illustrations do 323% better than people following directions without illustrations. Text and images are truly a powerful pair.

In this post, we’ll explain how to make an infographic in minutes. Plus, we’ll share infographic ideas to give you inspiration before you jump into designing these assets for yourself.

Let’s see how it’s done.

How to Make Engaging Infographics with PicMonkey in 5 Steps

No design knowledge? No worries. PicMonkey’s online graphic design tools give you everything you need to create a professional-quality infographic that’s uniquely yours in just a few clicks.

1. Select a Template (or Go It Alone)

PicMonkey gives you access to templates and infographic inspiration, right at your fingertips.

In PicMonkey, click Create new > Templates and use the search bar to browse infographic templates. Choose the one you like best and you’ll be ready to customize.

Want to start from scratch? Just click Create new > Blank Canvas instead, then choose the dimensions you want or enter your own using the boxes in the top-right corner.

2. Select Your Fonts

The font you choose for your infographic has a significant impact on the experience the viewer has, and their ability to interpret information. Your focus should be on choosing fonts that are easy to read.

To change fonts, click the text layer you’d like to edit on your canvas. This will open the fonts menu where you can review the available options.

If you’re using more than one font on your design, be sure to select typefaces that complement each other instead of clashing.

Not sure what will look good together? Learn about font pairing to get inspiration.

3. Add or Import Graphics

PicMonkey already has example design elements in each template, but if they don’t match the theme of your infographic, you can change them out.

Just open the Graphics tab on the left-hand side. From there, you can browse through the available categories or use the search bar if you have something specific in mind.

You may also choose to add animation to create an infographic video.

4. Customize Colors

Infographics are a good way to share data and become a trusted authority, but to get people to understand the link between you and the data, you have to include branding and leverage color theory.

Choose a combination of colors that represent you or your brand and the topic you’re covering for the best results. All you have to do is select a layer, then click the change colors option on the left side of the editor.

5. Export and Share

Once you’re finished editing your design on this infographic website, you can share with your audience.

To download directly to your computer, click the Download button on the top toolbar, then choose your image format, JPG or PNG. PicMonkey Pro subscribers can also export designs as PDFs.

10 Modern Infographic Examples

Need some inspiration? Check out these infographic templates to inspire your work.

1. Right on Time

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

There’s power in acting on things in the right place at the right time. Show your audience that you have a plan to reach key goals with this infographic.

2. Bring on the Factoids

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Facts can engage readers just as much as fiction when you present them the right way. Choose a clean infographic to draw attention to the most critical pieces of information.

3. Here to Help

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Do you have a lot of information to share? Use an attention-grabbing combination of contrasting colors and relevant graphics to communicate your message effectively.

4. Small Space, Big Impact

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Looking at the numbers is important when you’re trying to make a choice. Skip the charts and spreadsheets to make those numbers easy to understand in this infographic.

5. Versus

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Need to compare and contrast options or sort out pros and cons? Use an infographic with two columns like this one.

6. Simple Steps

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Breaking a process down into steps can make even the most time-consuming processes seem like something that’s easy to tackle.

7. All in One Place

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Packing a lot of valuable information into a single graphic isn’t always easy. Use this organized design and bullet points to ensure that you can include everything you need to without overwhelming your audience.

8. New Classic

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

A recipe book is an awesome resource . . . but it can be a pain to flip through in a messy environment like a bar or kitchen. Give people everything they should know about making a dish or drink in a glance.

9. What Does Your Sign Say?

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Say goodbye to searching for horoscopes in a newspaper or magazine. Bring this fun concept into the modern age with an infographic.

10. See the Trends

Make this design your own in PicMonkey.

Trends may come and go, but you can keep your audience up-to-date by swapping out the details any time with this easy-to-use template.

You have important information to share. Use an infographic tool to design assets that your audience can scan and share with ease to spread your message even further.

Use this tutorial and the infographic design ideas and start getting knowledge out everywhere, from print to social media.

Cover image via Master1305.