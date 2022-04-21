How to Make the Perfect Etsy Shop Icon

Etsy gives you a whole suite of options to brand your online storefront. And although your Etsy shop icon isn’t the largest or most prominent of these options, it’s definitely essential to a trustworthy and professional-looking shop.

Find out how to create an Etsy icon that’s beautiful and on-brand in the quick guide below. We’ll be covering everything you need to know:

Where your Etsy icon is displayed.

The most important design components.

How to make your own icon using an Etsy shop icon maker.

Practical examples of great shop icons.

Where Is the Etsy Shop Icon Displayed?

On Etsy, icons appear next to the store’s name.

On your Etsy store profile, your shop icon appears directly to the left of your store name in the upper-left corner. In the example above, the Etsy shop icon is the little green square next to the shop name, CraftCoffee. Your Etsy shop icon is also shown in search results for shop names.

One important note here, too: The Etsy shop icon should not be confused with the shop owner photo, which is also displayed at the top of the storefront page (only to the far right).

3 Must-Haves for a Dazzling Etsy Icon Design

For icons, simple is always better! Customize this Etsy template.

Etsy icons are small, rendering at just around 120 x 120 pixels on most browsers and screen sizes. Because they’re so little, the best Etsy logo icon will be one thing above all: simple.

Stick to these three essential design elements, and you can’t go wrong.

1. On-Brand Colors

The biggest impact you can make in such a small space will come through color. Of course, there’s no prescription for the “right” color for your Etsy shop icon, as it depends completely on your store’s vibe and existing brand identity.

As a good rule of thumb, stick with a color variation from your brand palette—whether it’s an exact match or a secondary color that adds some pop.

Pro tip: Check out these 101 color combinations to see which colors work best together.

2. Legible Text

Text is completely optional for an Etsy logo icon. If you do decide to use text, do so sparingly following these guidelines:

Length : Keep all text as short as possible. For example, instead of your full shop name, could you do an acronym or a single word? Maybe even just one letter?

: Keep all text as short as possible. For example, instead of your full shop name, could you do an acronym or a single word? Maybe even just one letter? Legibility : Use a font that’s easy to read even at small sizes. In most cases, it’s best to avoid using script fonts or complex display fonts.

: Use a font that’s easy to read even at small sizes. In most cases, it’s best to avoid using script fonts or complex display fonts. Contrast: Make sure the text and the background have enough contrast to be easily distinguished at a small size.

Pro tip: Even short text can be made more visually appealing when you pair fonts like a pro.

3. Cohesive Details

While you want to aim for simplicity above all, you can definitely add details, too. Just be sure to keep all of your details within the same mood and aesthetic so that your store makes sense visually.

Here are a few good ideas for attractive (but not distracting) design details:

Your logo, either as a main element or a watermark

A simple frame or border

A subtle background pattern

Light texturing

Background color gradient

Hand-drawn effects or paint splatters

An illustration or icon

A background photo

Pro tip: For the best-looking shop, reuse the same details (a.k.a. “design motifs”) across all of your Etsy branding, including your shop icon, your big shop banner, your mini banner, and even your product photography. A brand kit can help!

How to Make an Etsy Shop Icon in 3 Steps

Now that you know the three must-haves for your Etsy shop icon, you’re ready to jump into the fun part of designing and experimenting. And the process is as simple as the design basics we just covered.

Follow the steps below to customize and export the perfect Etsy icon in just a few minutes.

1. Open a Template

The quickest route is to start with PicMonkey’s Etsy shop icon templates.

There are tons of ways to create an Etsy icon, but if you’re looking for a tool that’s both easy to use and powerful, we recommend PicMonkey as your Etsy shop icon maker.

Because PicMonkey is part of the Shutterstock family, you’ll have access to millions of stock photos, illustrations, and graphics right from the editor.

You’ll also get beautiful templates sized specifically for Etsy, plus tons of pro-level photo editing and customization options.

To get started, go to PicMonkey’s Etsy shop icon templates and choose your favorite. If you prefer to start from scratch, you can instead click Create New > Blank Canvas and then choose Etsy Shop Icon. (Both routes will ensure your image meets Etsy’s icon size requirements of 500 x 500 pixels minimum.)

2. Customize Your Icon

Just a few clicks to add graphics, text, logos, and more.

With your template or blank canvas open, you can customize the design until your icon is on brand and beautiful. Try out some of these popular edits:

Upload your Etsy shop logo.

Add text for your shop name and/or tagline.

Create a quick DIY monogram.

Change the background color to a gradient, subtle pattern, or stock photo.

Insert amazing graphics, illustrations, and other design details with just a click.

Pro tip: Transparent backgrounds are awesome for many web uses, but not for Etsy! Any transparency will be rendered as black within Etsy, so it’s best to keep a filled background.

3. Download Your Etsy Icon PNG or JPG

Click Download to get your Etsy icon PNG.

With your design perfected, click Download from the top toolbar and then choose JPG or PNG. That’s it—now you’re ready to upload your shop icon to Etsy!

What about other file types, you ask? Well, Etsy technically accepts the GIF file type but not in its animated form, so there’s really no reason to choose a GIF.

For an Etsy icon, vector files (SVG) are not accepted either.

10 Simple Yet Creative Etsy Shop Icon Ideas

Need some inspiration to get started? Then take a look at these ten Etsy shop icon examples. If you find one you love, click on it to customize the template in PicMonkey’s super-easy Etsy shop icon maker.

1. Logo Only

A simple logo works wonders in this Etsy icon template.

2. Initials

3. Etsy Shop Name

Your shop name is always a good choice. Add yours to this Etsy template.

4. Creator Name

To be seen as an individual, feature your own name as your Etsy shop icon.

5. Charming Illustration

Why not skip words altogether? Get this Etsy icon aesthetic by customizing the template.

6. Background Photo

A nice photo showcases the shop’s products alongside its name. Make it your own.

7. Logo on Photo

In this Etsy icon template, a darkened photo is the perfect logo backdrop.

8. Paint Splatters

Gold looks rustic yet refined. Customize this Etsy icon to get the look.

9. Subtle Background Detail

A subtle floral element reinforces the shop’s name. Make it your own in PicMonkey.

10. Simple Frame

This Etsy icon template calls attention to the store name with a basic frame.

While you’re in Etsy design mode anyway, why not create a matching shop banner or mini banner? The more cohesive your entire storefront branding is, the more professional you’ll look and the more trust you’ll naturally build with customers.

And, as your brand grows, so will your Etsy shop engagement.

Cover image via Undrey and Olga Bolbot.