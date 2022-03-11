How to Make a Poster That Grabs Attention

Andrea Hattox is a Texas-based writer, graphic designer, and lifelong traveler who has lived in a half dozen countries over the years and now runs a web agency with her husband. Outside of the home office, she's a hand embroidery artist and yoga enthusiast. Her favorite spot in the world is at her grandmother’s table in Tokyo.

What separates a forgettable poster from one that stops people in their tracks? It’s presenting the right design with the right words to the right people. Simple.

Okay, maybe it doesn’t sound simple—but it can be, even if you have no design experience. By following the simple guide below, you’ll know how to make a poster that’s as eye-catching as it is effective.

All you need to get started is a message to share.

Planning Your Poster Design: Purpose and Aesthetics

Before worrying about the nitty-gritty of how to make a poster, start with some strategic planning around two essential pieces of the puzzle—purpose and aesthetic.

First Uncover the Purpose

Even simple messaging begins with a purpose. Image via Alex Yeung.

Some posters are designed to inform. Some to inspire. Some to raise questions, and others to raise a laugh. Whatever your particular purpose or goal might be, it’s important to be 100% clear about it before you start designing.

To understand your needs for your poster, ask yourself these questions:

In one or two words, what should this poster do? (Educate, alarm, provide directions, drive sales, etc.)

In one sentence or less, what’s the core message?

Who’s the target audience?

Where will this poster be hung or distributed?

What should someone do after seeing this poster?

How can this poster combine print and digital marketing for greater effectiveness?

Your answers to these questions will inform how large your poster should be, how much text you should include, and even what paper you should print on.

Then Think About the Aesthetic

So many vibes from a single search result.

Now that you’re clear on the purpose of your poster, there’s just one remaining question to ask: What aesthetic will best serve that purpose?

For instance, if your poster is meant to comfort kids, then grungy Tartan punk may not be the best look. By the same token, if you’re an activist organization that intends to shock people into making change, then a feel-good stock photo probably won’t fit the bill.

The bottom line is this—aesthetic reinforces purpose. To make sure your poster is effective and memorable, the overall look should mirror your core message.

So, how do you brainstorm the perfect aesthetic? Here are some tips:

Check out other poster designs for inspiration—especially posters with a similar purpose as yours. Shutterstock’s library is a good place to start.

As you browse, make note of features you like and don’t like, such as color combinations or fonts. Notice how certain colors evoke different emotions.

Create a mood board of your favorite posters to compare what you like and to identify patterns in font, layout, or color.

Check out the creative poster templates just below. (Better yet, don’t just view them—make them your own!)

How to Make a Poster in 4 Hassle-Free Steps

1. Get Started

Whether you have design experience or not, poster templates are generally the quickest way to go from concept to execution. (If you design in PicMonkey, there are many more templates than those shown above, too.)

You can start with a curated selection from the poster template library or view all templates by opening PicMonkey, clicking Templates, and searching “poster.”

Give yourself a helping hand by starting with a template.

If templates don’t catch your eye, or if you already have a particular look in mind, perhaps a blank canvas is more your style. Click Create New > Blank Canvas.

A blank canvas provides limitless creative opportunity.

2. Lay the Foundation

Don’t worry about how it looks. Just get the core pieces in place.

To make sure your poster achieves its purpose, forget about the design details and finishing touches. And, don’t even think about how the poster might look in the end!

Instead, start at the beginning by placing the most critical pieces of information on the page:

The main headline

Supporting paragraphs or lines of text

Contact information (a phone number, address, email address, QR code, etc.)

Time, date, and location (if it’s an event poster)

Company name, logo, and other brand assets

3. Add the Pizzazz

With just a few customizations, this poster template is now way more tropical.

With all of the must-have content and imagery on the page, it’s time to unleash your creativity. Use PicMonkey’s user-friendly tools to start experimenting with your poster design:

Move, rotate, and resize your text freehand, or insert a creative text layout and fill it with your own words.

Try out different fonts to see which vibe best reinforces your message (while remaining easy to read at a distance).

Love your design but “meh” about the color? Use the color changer to selectively change the hues in any photo.

Add depth to your poster by laying text over images or adding cool graphics on top of photos.

Use the graphics tab to insert illustrations, icons, and animated GIFs—perfect for a digital poster.

If an artsy vibe would connect with your audience, create an interesting double exposure or even a Warhol-esque pop art piece.

There’s no wrong way to customize your poster, and it’s easy to undo or redo an action at any time. As you work through your customizations, just be sure to ask yourself: Does the aesthetic I’m creating help achieve my poster’s goal?

4. Download Your Files

Get all the web-ready and print-ready files you need.

All done designing? Click Download and then choose your preferred file type.

Anyone can download a PNG or JPG, while PicMonkey Pro subscribers can also get a PDF, which is the preferred file type for professional print. (By the way, if you’re printing professionally, don’t forget to turn on the bleed setting to avoid unwanted white margins.)

Not sure which file type is best? Here’s a guide to PNG, JPG, and PDF files.

10 Customizable Poster Templates to Achieve Any Look

The designer-made poster templates below are from PicMonkey, a go-to resource for online photo editing and graphic design. Notice how each design has a unique vibe but still conveys key information? That’s how you make an effective poster.

By the way, if you see a poster you love in the list below, click the link in the caption to start customizing it.

1. Information Rich

By distilling text into bullet points, this poster template says a lot in very little space.

2. A Warning You Can’t Miss

A super-saturated red makes the message of this safety poster 100% clear.

3. All About the Sale

Hands down, there’s no mistaking the purpose of this sale poster.

4. Text Pizzazz

The vertical text of this poster template adds just enough surprise to delight.

5. Clear Call-to-Action

Made to drive reservations, this restaurant poster provides clear booking info.

6. Beige Beauty

This bridal show poster exudes the laid-back elegance of its target audience.

7. Prepared to Party

8. Active and Energetic

To inspire movement, this poster template has a high-energy photo with geometric details.

9. Perfectly Balanced

This real estate poster has plenty of text but still gives prominence to stunning imagery.

10. Wide-Open White Space

Generous white space captures the feel of a lazy summer day in this poster template.

4 Poster Design FAQs

1. What Are the Most Common Poster Sizes?

Inches Metric/International Pixels 8.5” x 11” Roughly A4 (210 x 297 mm) 2550 x 3300 pixels 11” x 17” Roughly A3 (297mm x 420mm) 3300 x 5100 pixels 18” x 24” Roughly A2 (420 × 594 mm) 2250 x 3000 pixels 24” x 36” Roughly A1 (594 × 841 mm) 3000 x 4500 pixels

If you’re designing in PicMonkey, most poster templates are 8.5” x 11”. But, you can also start with a blank canvas and enter your own dimensions.

2. How Do I Print a Poster Without White Margins?

To avoid margins, you’ll need to account for something called bleed, which is essentially extra space around the edges of your poster. (Think of it as wiggle room for a printer.)

In PicMonkey, all you need to do is turn on bleed and then extend your imagery to fill the new space.

Keep in mind, though, that not all home printers are able to print to the edge of the paper, even if your file contains the correct bleed settings.

3. What Are Some Beginner Design Tips for Posters?

For an effective poster, keep these pro tips in mind:

Make sure your text is easy to read from a distance (and avoid these typography mistakes).

When in doubt, use fewer fonts and leave more white space.

Think carefully about colors and their varied global meanings.

Don’t be afraid to experiment. Trial and error is an everyday creator’s best friend.

4. Are Posters Difficult to Make?

Not with PicMonkey! The PicMonkey editor is intuitive and user-friendly, and offers many of the same features as professional graphic design software—just with way less time spent scratching your head.

You do not need to be an expert in graphic design history to create a poster that looks good and achieves its purpose.

The best way to learn how to make a poster is by playing around with the PicMonkey editor and following the basic guidelines above.

For an even faster way to kick off the creative process, why not start with a poster template?

Cover image via PicMonkey x2 x3 and SurfsUp.