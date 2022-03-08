How to Make a Flyer, Even with No Design Experience

Andrea Hattox is a Texas-based writer, graphic designer, and lifelong traveler who has lived in a half dozen countries over the years and now runs a web agency with her husband. Outside of the home office, she's a hand embroidery artist and yoga enthusiast. Her favorite spot in the world is at her grandmother’s table in Tokyo.

Whether you’re promoting a grassroots movement or want to bring more shoppers in the door, you can’t go wrong with flyers. Sure, flyers may not be the shiniest new thing on the block, but there’s a reason this tried-and-true marketing tool continues to dominate!

Learn how to make a flyer of your own, and you’ll be ready to get the right message in front of the right people—no matter what you have to say.

To help you create a professional-looking flyer without a pro design background, this guide has you covered:

Tips for planning your flyer design

How to make a flyer in 4 simple steps

10 creative flyer templates you can use

Top FAQs about flyer design

3 Essential Tips for Planning Your Flyer Design

If flyer design seems shrouded in mystery, fear not. With just a little strategic planning, it’ll be easier than you think.

1. Understand the Purpose

First be clear on who will read your flyer and why. Image via Hadrian.

Before you start thinking about eye-catching color combinations or hilarious visual puns, start by getting clear on the goal of your flyer:

Who is the target audience?

How will you distribute this flyer?

What is the single most important message on the entire flyer?

In an ideal world, what would someone do as a result of seeing this flyer?

What emotions do you want to evoke with this flyer?

What questions might a viewer or recipient have?

2. Brainstorm the Content

Even the most minimalist flyer should be carefully thought through. Image via Archiwiz.

Use the answers you just developed to build out your list of flyer essentials. These will vary from flyer to flyer, but most designs should contain the following elements:

Large headline text

Supporting paragraph text

Date, time, and location (for event flyers)

Contact information

Some kind of photo or imagery

Brand elements—like that amazing logo you created yourself, perhaps?

Some flyers will have tons of text, and some will have very little. It all boils down to what you have to say and how you want viewers to feel.

3. Find Flyer Inspiration

Search “flyer” on Shutterstock and let the inspiration unfold.

You’ve probably heard the apocryphal phrase, “Good artists borrow, great artists steal.” And it’s true! Even the most talented designers start their projects by browsing other people’s work and taking the ideas that they like.

Ideal places to grab a little stolen flyer inspiration would be Google images, Pinterest, or Shutterstock’s massive asset library.

Of course, you shouldn’t actually steal a design outright. Instead, take the ideas and elements that most inspire you, such as:

Orientation (landscape or portrait)

Layout

Color palette

Shapes, patterns, and textures

Fonts and text effects

Illustration styles

Photos and photo effects

Now, with your plan, your content, and your inspiration in hand, congratulations—you’re ready to make your flyer!

How to Make a Flyer in Just 4 Steps

1. Start with a Template (or Not)

If you want a pro design in the quickest time frame, start with a flyer template from PicMonkey, who recently joined the Shutterstock family.

This approach is so easy that it’s like you’re stealing someone else’s work—except you totally aren’t! You’re starting with an awesome template and then making it 100% your own.

Click Templates and search “flyer,” or start from the flyer template library.

If the blank page inspires rather than terrifies you, start with a blank canvas instead.

Open PicMonkey and go to Create New > Blank Canvas.

2. Place the Essentials

It’s easy to insert or upload your flyer must-haves.

Whether you started with a blank canvas or a ready-made template, the next step is to add your must-have content—you know, all the stuff you brainstormed earlier.

With just a few clicks, you can:

Add or edit text boxes to type in your header, paragraph text, and supporting details.

to type in your header, paragraph text, and supporting details. Replace the template’s images with your own photos , or choose from millions of stock assets.

, or choose from millions of stock assets. Upload your logo and other brand elements.

and other brand elements. Increase or decrease the font size depending on how your flyer will be distributed and viewed.

depending on how your flyer will be distributed and viewed. Upload a QR code for a foolproof link to your website or social media platforms.

3. Personalize to Perfection

You don’t have to be a designer to create pro flyers!

With all your content placed on the page, it’s time to perfect it. Refer back to your inspiration pieces and use the PicMonkey editor to make any and all customizations.

It’s incredibly easy to recreate a design you love, or to create something totally new:

4. Export the Right Files

Print or web? Why not both?

To get your flyer out in the world, simply download all the files you need:

Digital : For online distribution, choose any web-friendly file type—JPG, PNG, or PDF. Oh, and there’s GIF, too, if you’ve animated your design .

: For online distribution, choose any web-friendly file type—JPG, PNG, or PDF. Oh, and there’s GIF, too, if you’ve animated your design Print: For home printing, PNG or JPG will work nicely. for professional printing, PDF is the best option (and is available to PicMonkey Pro subscribers). If your flyer design extends all the way to the edge, be sure to turn on bleed, and then fill the newly-expanded area to avoid unexpected white margins when you print.

That’s it! Your flyer is now ready for posting, hanging, passing out, stacking, and generally spreading the word.

10 Outstanding Flyer Templates with Very Different Vibes

Still wondering how to make a flyer that achieves the right look and feel? See how different elements come together in the ten flyer templates below. (And click on any link to customize the template!)

1. High-End Elegance

A subtle drop shadow and gold letters make for a classy flyer design.

2. Artsy and Dreamy

Glitter scribbles and exaggerated hues create a surrealist flyer template.

3. Minimalist and Hip

For this festival flyer template, a simple font + lots of space = chill vibes.

4. Numbers and Stats

Customize this infographic flyer with your own facts and figures.

5. Awe-Inspiring

This camp flyer relies on a dramatic photo to set the mood.

6. Active and Cool

7. Lightly Cyberpunk

This flyer template rocks a squarish font and light neon glow for a cyberpunky look.

8. Understated Editorial

Yellow on black and white gives this flyer template a stark editorial vibe.

9. Vibrant and Fun

Extreme colors and a cool paper texture make this flyer template an eye-catcher.

10. Instagram Worthy

With its flat-lay photo, this flyer template says, “Why yes, I am a foodie influencer.”

Top 5 Flyer Design FAQs

1. What Are the Standard Flyer Sizes?

The most popular size for print flyers is the size of a standard piece of computer paper:

8.5” x 11” in the United States (a.k.a. U.S. letter size)

A4 internationally (210 x 297 mm)

Other popular flyer dimensions include:

Rack cards : 4” x 9” (roughly 102mm x 229mm)

: 4” x 9” (roughly 102mm x 229mm) Half sheets : 5.5” x 8.5” (roughly A5, or 148mm x 210mm)

: 5.5” x 8.5” (roughly A5, or 148mm x 210mm) Large format: 11” x 17” (roughly A3, or 297mm x 420mm)

If you’re planning to share your flyer online (Facebook announcement, anyone?), then any size works. Refer to this guide to social media image sizes for specific pixel dimensions.

2. Can I Share My Flyer Digitally?

Definitely! With PicMonkey, it’s so easy to export files that you might as well get one for both print and web. You can upload a digital file to your website, send it by email, or post it to social media.

3. Can I Add My Own Branding and Photos?

If you’re designing in PicMonkey, yes. Simply click Add Image from the top toolbar to upload your logo, photos, and other brand assets.

Import images from your computer, various cloud drives, or even Instagram.

4. What Are Some Good Flyer Design Tips?

Here are a few quick rules of thumb:

Leave plenty of white space—probably more than you think necessary.

Stick to one or two fonts max.

Make sure your main call-to-action is concise and clear.

When in doubt, choose colors that evoke emotion.

5. Do I Need to Be a Designer to Make a Flyer?

Nope! PicMonkey’s tools are easy enough for anyone to master, whether you prefer to start with a flyer template or a blank canvas. Those without design experience can absolutely create something amazing from scratch, just as pro designers can save tons of time with a template. There’s no wrong way.

Just follow the creative process outlined above, and you’ll know how to make a flyer in no time. The only question left will be what to create next.

Cover image via howcolour.