How to Jazz Up Your Instagram Post with Music

While Instagram is primarily driven by photos, now that users have the ability to add songs to their Reels and Stories, the app is becoming a go-to place for sound, as well.

Why should you create your Instagram post with music? Music can tell our stories better than our words alone, and humans can feel up to 13 emotions when they listen to it.

Not only does your Instagram post with music tap into emotional storytelling, it also helps to strengthen your brand voice, meaning you’ll be more likely to stand out on Instagram’s algorithm.

By learning how to create your Instagram post with music, you’ll further set yourself up for success on the platform.

When Should You Create Your Instagram Post with Music?

Image by Camila.

We know that music can set the tone for your Instagram post, but that doesn’t mean you should include a song every time you share content on the platform.

So, when should you create your Instagram post with music?

Reasons to Create Your Instagram Post with Music

When You Need to Switch Up Your Instagram Content

If a lot of your Instagram posts in the past year were without music, adding songs to your Stories and Reels can make your content more dynamic.

How do you know if you posted a lot of music? Just visit the Instagram accounts of your competitors and check if they posted more songs on Instagram than you.

When Your Instagram Post Needs More Context

At times, your Instagram posts may need more context. A song might be a perfect fit for the theme and focus of your messaging on a post.

Reasons to Not Create Your Instagram Post with Music

Meanwhile, it’s important to know when you shouldn’t create your Instagram post with music.

When You Only Want More Views

Of course, a lot of us would like to get more views on our Instagram posts. But music isn’t the secret sauce you need to go viral. Why?

Because you cannot preview music for an Instagram Story or Reel before you open them. Music makes no difference in how many views your Instagram posts receive.

When You Follow Trends Without Goals

Make no mistake, following trends on Instagram can keep your brand relevant. However, you give up your brand’s authenticity when you follow trends without goals, and you might not get the most out of your experience on Instagram.

Try not to follow trends that aren’t a match for your brand personality, your campaigns, or your followers.

Where to Find Songs for Your Instagram Post

Image by Ilaria.

Okay. You got a grasp of when to add or leave out music in your Instagram post. But, how do you go about finding and choosing music in the first place?

Facebook Music Library

Facebook Sound Collection lets you navigate a music library with songs that are either licensed or not copyrighted. You can pull songs from here for your Instagram post as long as you’re not using it for an ad (if you find a song that’s copyrighted in this music library, you might not have permission to feature it in Instagram ads).

Instagram Post with Music Copyright Guidelines

Remember that Instagram delivers you a warning notification if you post music that’s not approved. Before you share a song on the platform, brush up on what guidelines the platform has for sharing music.

Instagram removes posts that lack visuals but have music.

You can only share clips of songs that run up to 15 seconds long. The shorter your song clips are, the more likely Instagram will not deliver you a warning notification.

You can post a live performance to your Instagram Story.

How to Add Music to Your Instagram Post

Image by bea☾.

Only two types of IG Posts can have music: Stories and Reels.

For Stories

To get started, open Instagram. Tap to create a new story. Then, upload Image or Video. To add music, tap the Stickers icon. Choose a sticker that says Music. Now, search tracks and select song.

Once you’ve created your story, press Send Story.

For Reels

If you want to add music to an Instagram Reel, upload your video, then search tracks or import your own.

Select the song, and trim the clip to 15 seconds or fewer. You can adjust sound levels, as well.

Finally, write the caption for your Instagram post and press publish.

Summary

In the end, creating an Instagram post with music does more than put on a show for your followers. By capturing your personality in a new medium, you get to highlight your brand’s identity and evaluate how it’s displayed on the platform.

And, you end up with a more vivid understanding of who you are as an individual or a business.

Cover image via SpicyTruffel and Oleksii2.