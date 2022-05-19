How to Make a Product Label That Sells

Whether you’re launching your first product or rebranding a classic, a well-designed, informative label is an essential component of your sales strategy. In fact, 72% of shoppers buy a product based on its label design.

So, how your product label looks and feels can make a huge difference in the success of your business. If your product label design is unattractive or uninformative, you’re going to miss out on major sales opportunities.

Another benefit of a well-designed label that supports your marketing efforts and helps you meet regulatory requirements (like specifics on food labels) is that it gives your products a consistent brand identity that customers will come to rely on.

With the right tools, you can learn how to make a product label design in minutes. Ready to get started?

In this blog post, we’ll discuss:

How to design a product label

Types of product label designs with examples

3 product label design styles

Let’s go!

How to Design Your Product Label

Make this product label design template your own with PicMonkey.

What do well-known businesses and DIY hustlers get wrong about product label design? The process.

They either spend too much time on certain stages of the process, or they skip out on it altogether. But, if they know which steps are practical and worth following, they can save time and money without sacrificing quality and functionality.

Here’s how to make a product label design that counts:

1. Know Your Audience

We assume we know more than we do—especially when it comes to our customers. Be sure to talk to them and get feedback on their brand experience.

Then make buyer personas to break down demographic data from your target audiences—not the other way around.

2. Pick Your Materials

Before you dive into design ideas, you should decide what label materials you’ll use. Consider how your label materials complement your product packaging by asking questions like:

Does your label material come in a size that fits on your product package?

Does your label contain materials that shorten your product lifetime?

Which label materials are sustainable?

What colors can you display on your label material?

Can you print your label out and stick it onto your item with ease?

How durable is your label?

3. Pick Your Colors

Once you confirm your label materials, pick up to three colors for your product label design.

With Shutterstock Create, you can make your product label design with a template. Feel free to swap colors if your brand already has an aesthetic or color palette you want to follow.

Monochromatic, complementary, analogous, and triad colors are always a good idea.

4. Select Font

Got your colors all set? Select up to three fonts that juxtapose your product label background. If you have a logo with text, pull your first font from there.

If not, explore font families like Aileron, Serif, Sans Serif, and Script to find one that suits your business. The rest are up to you.

5. Print Your Label

Printing your label? Show bleed marks on your canvas so your design appears correctly on paper.

Click Alignment and select Show bleed marks to add an extra ⅛” to your canvas. Download your product label as a high-resolution JPEG or PDF (PicMonkey Pro feature).

Types of Product Label Designs with Examples

Now that you know how to make a product label design, go ahead and explore these three types of label designs with examples:

1. Cosmetics Example

45% of people are concerned about the safety of unregulated cosmetics. Clean rectangles, sharp lines, and right angles generally look more trustworthy than free-hand drawings.

Plus, like this example displays, structure can position your product as a premium item with a luxury feel.

2. Skincare Example

Make this product label design template your own with PicMonkey.

When you use body scrub, it does more than just perform as a cleaning agent—it rejuvenates your skin as well as your spirit. This product label template channels a refreshing orange background to remind the customer of the holistic experience the product offers.

Oh, and the floral pattern? It’s there to reduce stress.

3. Cologne Example

Design by Ashley Chien.

Fragrance products bet big on their bottles because shoppers can’t smell the products online, so their labels have to do a lot of the heavy-lifting.

This example channels the outdoors with a charcoal gray next to a cylinder package covered in leaves.

Food and Beverage Product Labels

Food and beverage businesses must not only produce and sell healthy products, but uphold a high standard of ethics, as well.

They need to meet legal and regulatory requirements with features like nutritional labels, all while keeping their brand image intact.

Here’s how their product label designs find a way to have their cake and eat it too:

1. Coffee Example

Design by Pritam Kanon.

Red and yellow are two of the most popular colors on food and beverage product labels. They foster a sense of urgency and make you want to eat.

The high level of energy this example brings makes it a good fit for mornings when you need a pick-me-up (and an extra cup of coffee).

2. Tea Example

Design by Samo_ creation.

When it comes to communicating health and nutrition to your customers, green is always your best bet. This example goes a step further by using an image of tea leaves straight from the farm for an extra-organic aesthetic.

3. Water Bottle Example

Design by Irene López Martínez.

Does a clear water bottle guarantee the water is clean? No. But shoppers will think so when a transparent product label is wrapped around one.

While using this type of label can establish your brand as trustworthy, you’ll need to be upfront about the minerals and ingredients your beverage is made of on the back of your bottle.

Candle Product Labels

Much like fragrance bottles, candle product labels need to accurately represent their scent with the right visuals.

By using colors that show how different candles are supposed to smell, it becomes easier for consumers to predict what to expect.

1. Soy Candle Example

Design by Tayyabah Irfan.

What happens when we see lavender? We start to feel at peace. This candle label gives off a sense of simplicity and spiritual healing, which is something everyone needs right now.

2. Elegant Candle Example

Design by Asif Suleymanov and Choppy Agency.

The orange sun, in this example, is too strong to burn out. Below the graphite black packaging that mimics ashes, the light tan product label symbolizes the wood you burn to start a fire.

Since candle scents change our moods, this label can mark the beginning of a personal transformation.

3. DIY Candle Example

Make this product label design template your own with PicMonkey.

Sure, your product labels can surf by with imagery that captures the essence of your candle. If waves come crashing at a high tide and into your entire product label background, just make sure the rest of your message stays on board.

The Geo Sans Light font family is all this example needs to display copy in every section.

3 Product Label Design Styles

Design by Jaqueline Zanini.

Why does a simple style work on so many product labels? The answer: Speed. You save more time and money if you make a simple product label design instead of one with a complex layout. It costs less to create, and shoppers read your product label faster if fewer elements are in its design.

If you want to pull off this style, stick to two colors (or fewer) on your product label design. Remember to leave extra space—but not too much. And, use brand fonts to display print text.

Minimalist product label design styles follow the same principles and enjoy the same benefits. However, they feature even fewer elements in their designs, so what does appear in your product label receives more emphasis. And, you’re able to stay on budget.

Meanwhile, a modern product label design style is more complex. A busy label layout can create awe-inducing art, reinvent product label conventions, and stand out on the shelf.

So, which one will you choose?

Cover image via indra-east x2.