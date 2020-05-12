Share this: Facebook

In this new video, pro photographer Joanie Simon shares how you can create your own DIY home photography studio using items you have around your house. Plus we’re doing an Instagram giveaway!

A home photography studio gives you the freedom and flexibility to create work out of the comfort of your own home. Building a photography studio at home doesn’t have to be complicated. Chances are, you already have all the tools you need to create your own home photography studio. Did you know that there are tools that are perfect for imitating reflectors, diffusers, and even studio lights in your kitchen and bathroom?

Creating a DIY Home Photography Studio with Pro Photographer Joanie Simon

Meet pro photographer Joanie Simon of The Bite Shot. Joanie’s a talented food photographer, Shutterstock Custom contributor, blogger, and YouTube creator based in Phoenix, Arizona. We wanted to know what she would do if she had to create her images using only items around her house. In the video below, Joanie shares her top tips on the items you need to create your own home photography studio.

What you’ll learn in this video:

How to create a reflector out of items you’re familiar with in your own kitchen.

How to use different fabrics as diffusers for household lamps, creating studio-like light.

How to fill shadows (and create shadows, depending on your style) in your frame.

We can’t wait to see what you create out of these incredible tips. Just because you’re shooting more work at home doesn’t mean you can’t create work that inspires. Use the tips in the video to create new work at home, and check out the Shot List for inspiration on what to shoot next. Whether you’re shooting still lifes, food, or portraits, we can’t wait to see what you upload on Shutterstock.

Top image by SpicyTruffle.

