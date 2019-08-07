Share this: Facebook

Follow these simple steps to convert EPS to JPG in Illustrator in order to use your image in desktop publishing applications.

This post has been updated for Adobe Illustrator CC 2019.

The EPS file format has been around for ages, and for good reason. It’s a vector format that also contains raster information on an image, so it can be opened in many different design applications. Sometimes people want to use an EPS file in a document or a webpage, but run into trouble converting it into a suitable format. Many desktop publishing programs like Microsoft Word and PowerPoint do not support EPS files, so you’ll need to convert your file into raster format, like a JPEG, in order to use it in your document.

Here’s how to convert EPS to JPG using Adobe Illustrator.

Step 1: Open your EPS file in Illustrator.

Step 2: Go to File > Export > Export As…

Alternatively, you can select Save for Web (Legacy), which will give you detailed control of the image quality and file size.

Step 3: Name your file and choose where you want to save your JPEG.

If your dialog box looks like this, you can click the arrow next to the “Where” dropdown. This will expand the box so you can see more information about your files.

Step 4: Click on the Format dropdown bar and choose JPEG (jpg).

You can also select PNG, which is an alternative to JPGs that retains more image quality at the cost of a bigger file size. Learn more about PNG vs JPG in our breakdown.

Step 5: Select “Use Artboard” so that your JPEG will be the only image on your artboard. Then click the Export button.

Step 6: Use the JPEG Options dialog box to select the color model and image quality. When you’re done, hit OK. Your EPS will be exported and saved as a JPEG.

The Quality slider lets you decrease or increase file size. You can also use the Quality dropdown to easily select an option. For Color Model options, select CMYK for print applications, and RGB if your JPEG will appear only on screens.

