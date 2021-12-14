Blog Home Design Shutterstock’s Holiday Freebies and Seasonal Design Articles Roundup

The year is winding down. Mariah Carey is playing on loop. What better time to take a look back at our holiday content?

We went a little hard on holiday content this year. That’s in part because we saw that you were searching for it—and we’re big believers in giving the people what they want—and in part because we thought you, like all of us, could maybe use a little cheer.

In the hopes of spreading that cheer even further, here’s all of our holiday content, including festive freebies and seasonal design articles, in one place.

Freebies

Winter Wonderland Font

Winter Wonderland Font

Uber-talented Shutterstock contributor Grace Fussell designed this Scandi-inspired seasonal font. Bookmark it for 2022—the year you’re going to design your Christmas cards on time for a change (for real!).

Holiday Cards with a Tech Twist

Polar Bear Family

For the Facetiming grandparents in your life or that friend who can’t get through a dinner without Shazamming the background music, a pack of greetings cards that embraces the power of technology.

Winter Landscape Backgrounds

Winter Landscapes Backgrounds

Sure, winter brings chapped lips and 5 o’clock sunsets—but, it’s not all bad. Shutterstock superstar Sabina Kencana reminds us of just how peaceful the season can be with this set of snow-blanketed illustrations.

Winter Botanical Clip Art Pack

11 Illustrations
Shadow overlay via Nuchlyee.

Another perk of winter? Beautiful botanicals.

Scandinavian Christmas Clip Art Pack

Scandinavian Christmas Clip Art Pack

The Scandi trend is showing no signs of slowing down—and you won’t catch us complaining. This chic collection is perfect for creating clean, modern holiday designs.

Winter Animal Clip Art Pack

Winter Clip Art Preview

Is there anything cuter than a polar bear in a scarf? How about a fox in a scarf? A bunny in a scarf? Sabina Kencana is back at it with this adorable collection of winter-ready animals.

Winter Clip Art Pack

Winter Clip Art Preview
Shadow overlay via Kwangmoozaa.

For a more traditional collection of winter illustrations, check out this pack of cozy, cold-weather symbols, including a fireplace, ice skates, mittens, and a snow globe.

Design + Marketing Inspiration

10 Holiday Color Palettes with a Neon Twist

Neon Holiday
Images via ABEMOS, Maples Images, and Anna Vershynina.

Color outside of the red-and-green lines with Grace Fussell’s acid-bright twist on traditional holiday palettes.

10 Tips for Choosing a Clickable Holiday Image

Red Christmas Tree Ornament
Image via Ilona Titova.

Shutterstock’s brilliant Bridget Johnson uses Shutterstock.AI, our artificial intelligence program, to analyze which holiday images will perform best.

History of Mall Santas in Marketing

Santa Claus with Child
Image via Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection/Shutterstock.

Who among us doesn’t have an awful photo with Santa from our childhood? In this enlightening piece, Shutterstock contributor Eliza Thompson—our resident historian—offers a surprising look at how St. Nick became a marketing ploy.

A Brief History of Christmas Tree Design

Depiction of a 1910 Christmas Tree
Image via our-planet.berlin/imageBROKER/Shutterstock.

Thompson strikes again with this piece on how Christmas tree design has evolved through the years. Come for the facts, stay for the photo of a tree worth $1.5 million. It’s not even pretty!

. . . and to all, a goodnight.

Cover image via Valeri Potapova.