The year is winding down. Mariah Carey is playing on loop. What better time to take a look back at our holiday content?

We went a little hard on holiday content this year. That’s in part because we saw that you were searching for it—and we’re big believers in giving the people what they want—and in part because we thought you, like all of us, could maybe use a little cheer.

In the hopes of spreading that cheer even further, here’s all of our holiday content, including festive freebies and seasonal design articles, in one place.

Freebies

Uber-talented Shutterstock contributor Grace Fussell designed this Scandi-inspired seasonal font. Bookmark it for 2022—the year you’re going to design your Christmas cards on time for a change (for real!).

For the Facetiming grandparents in your life or that friend who can’t get through a dinner without Shazamming the background music, a pack of greetings cards that embraces the power of technology.

Sure, winter brings chapped lips and 5 o’clock sunsets—but, it’s not all bad. Shutterstock superstar Sabina Kencana reminds us of just how peaceful the season can be with this set of snow-blanketed illustrations.

Shadow overlay via Nuchlyee.

Another perk of winter? Beautiful botanicals.

The Scandi trend is showing no signs of slowing down—and you won’t catch us complaining. This chic collection is perfect for creating clean, modern holiday designs.

Is there anything cuter than a polar bear in a scarf? How about a fox in a scarf? A bunny in a scarf? Sabina Kencana is back at it with this adorable collection of winter-ready animals.

Shadow overlay via Kwangmoozaa.

For a more traditional collection of winter illustrations, check out this pack of cozy, cold-weather symbols, including a fireplace, ice skates, mittens, and a snow globe.

Design + Marketing Inspiration

Color outside of the red-and-green lines with Grace Fussell’s acid-bright twist on traditional holiday palettes.

Shutterstock’s brilliant Bridget Johnson uses Shutterstock.AI, our artificial intelligence program, to analyze which holiday images will perform best.

Who among us doesn’t have an awful photo with Santa from our childhood? In this enlightening piece, Shutterstock contributor Eliza Thompson—our resident historian—offers a surprising look at how St. Nick became a marketing ploy.

Thompson strikes again with this piece on how Christmas tree design has evolved through the years. Come for the facts, stay for the photo of a tree worth $1.5 million. It’s not even pretty!

. . . and to all, a goodnight.

Cover image via Valeri Potapova.