The History of Calico

Learn how calico, often associated with American pioneers, made its journey around the globe—we’re talking about the print, not the cat.

Calico fabric is named after Calcut, the English word for the state of Kozhikode, India. Calcut is where calico was woven at least as early as the 12th century.

The fabric calico is woven from cotton, which in the 1100s did not grow well in Mediterranean or European climates. However, the crop flourished in India and local artisans developed many cotton textiles, including calico.

Calico, in its early days, referred to the textile itself, not the floral print it came to mean later. It was a durable Indian fabric, not as thick as canvas but quite sturdy.

It came from the same material as muslin (both inexpensive), but the calico weave was more opaque. Calico was unbleached and it came off the loom an off-white color, with tiny black flecks from pulverized cotton seeds in its structure.

Indian calico was often printed with a pattern of lotus flowers. These would be inked, or block printed, onto the textile. Swaths of calico hung in numerous Indian palaces. When calico hung in temples, it was painted with religious themes.

From India to Europe

European traders came upon Indian calico in the 17th century and, soon after, brought it to Europe. The East India Company officially began importing it in 1631. By 1680 it was widely used in France, Holland, and England.

The Englishman John Ovington went to India in 1689 and marveled at the vibrant dyes Indian artisans used on calico. He wrote, “In some things, the artists of India out-do all the ingenuity of Europe, viz., the painting of chintes [sic] or callicoes, which in Europe cannot be paralleled.”

Seeing that calico was durable and cheap, Europeans used it for everyday items like aprons, napkins, tablecloths, and carry bags for groceries. While Indian patterns on calico had been of lotus flowers, foreigners turned to different inspirations—pine cones, geometrics, tiny flowers, or stripes (which became mattress ticking).

Once a house’s calico cloths were discarded, the remnants were often sewn together by workers who turned them into clothing. Although calico’s profile was utilitarian, it was important to many people’s lives—as it soon would be in the burgeoning United States.

The Westward Expansion of Calico

Calico was imported to the U.S. from England in the 1700s. The nation was new and, as such, many things were reinvented. So, it was that the name calico turned from one referring to the textile, to one referring to the printed pattern on top of the textile. It was a wholly American redefinition. In the U.S., calico meant a tiny allover motif (usually floral).

In 1771, a Philadelphia merchant sent a package of goods to another merchant in Illinois. Included were “calicoes.” In 1797, U.S. vendors offered ready-made shirts of calico (not just yardage) to those who were interested.

Calico was popular for the same reasons it had been in Europe: it was inexpensive, it withstood a tremendous amount of wear, and was printed in a dense pattern that hid stains. These traits became especially valuable to U.S. frontierspeople during the Western Expansion.

As pioneers prepared to venture through uncharted states to set up lives in the west, packing for their journeys was serious business. They couldn’t bring all their earthly possession in covered wagons, traversing dust and heat and untold interruptions, so whichever items they included had to be versatile.

Calico was often among them. It could be sewn into clothing for either gender, made into household aprons and kerchiefs, and cleverly recycled into quilt squares.

The calico-printed prairie skirts Hollywood popularized more than 150 years later (in Little House on the Prairie), were based in history—calico was commonly worn by frontierswomen. It was then possibly what denim is to us now: sturdy, casual, and non-gendered.

In 1804, calico was being woven in the U.S. but not abundantly, so it was still sometimes imported from Europe. An 1804 announcement, sharing the arrival of a ship with goods to be sold, boasted of “trunks of printed calico.”

Lewis and Clark, the famed explorers who traveled from St Louis to the Pacific Ocean on their 1804 expedition, had forty-eight calico shirts in their bags (some of them ruffled). In the supply list Lewis constructed for months leading up to his journey, alongside camping gear, scientific instruments, and medicine for the trip, there was listed his desire for calico shirts.

Politics, Class, and Calico

Forty years later, American citizens would no longer have to wait for imports. Textile mills in the established eastern states of America wove and printed calico prodigiously. Families bought it in bulk and turned it into matching clothing, table linens, and mattress coverings. As it remained inexpensive, its status remained lowly.

However, among high society in 1860, calico became popular in a different, decidedly snobbish way. In New York and Philadelphia, society families began to hold calico balls. These were costume balls where upper-class men and women dressed in calico clothing (normally unheard of), which they left at the ball as a donation for the needy.

The balls additionally functioned as fundraisers, using admittance fees for donation. One advertisement for a calico ball in Kansas (1860) writes, “The women are to wear calico dresses, and look as wash-dayish as possible, and the men are to dress a la fireman—no coats, no vests.”

In St. Louis (1855), the local newspaper shared, “The ladies of St. Louis are about to imitate the example set them by the ladies of New York and have a ‘calico ball’ for the benefit of the poor of the city.”

About a calico ball in D.C. (1861), it was written, “After the dance is over, the calico dresses are to be left in the dressing room to be distributed, in connection with the money received for tickets, among the poor of the city.”

A Kansas publication a few years later (1869) writes, “We have heard it reported that the gentlemen will dress in bed ticking, with the stripes running round.”

Continuing this classist tradition for decades, calico balls were still being put on twenty years later. Calico didn’t hit neutral political territory until much later, in the 20th century. Slowly, it lost its deprived status.

In the 1970s and 80s, Laura Ashley used calico in her designer dresses, and finally we see it had no negative association (more of a nostalgic one). Once calico became mainstream, it never lost ground again.

