This message was originally sent from Shutterstock CEO Stan Pavlovsky to all Shutterstock employees. It is shared here in its entirety.

Today, the United States Supreme Court ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer employees against employment discrimination based on sex.

We strongly support the Supreme Court’s decision – discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, or any protected characteristics goes against Shutterstock’s principles. Inclusion and protections for the LGBTQ+ community are good for our employees, our customers and contributors, and the world.

While we’ve been active in the fight for protections for LGBTQ+ employees and members of our community at large, including participation in multiple “friend of the court” briefs opposing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, we can’t stop here.

This year, we’ll be participating in the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Corporate Equality Index, in which we’ll receive a public rating on the inclusivity of our corporate policies and practices toward LGBTQ+ employees. By participating, we will set a benchmark and hold ourselves accountable to making meaningful improvements to create a more inclusive workplace. Later this week, I will follow up with steps we are taking in other areas to make Shutterstock a more diverse and inclusive company.

This Supreme Court decision is a big step forward for the justice and equality of the LGBTQ+ community. Yet as we’ve seen from the recent protests sweeping the US and the world, there is still so much work to be done to create a just and equitable society for all.

On this historic day, and every day, we stand with our LGBTQ+ employees and will continue to do our part as an organization to drive positive change.