How to Make High-Impact Email Headers for Digital Marketing
Two Easy Ways to Make High Impact Email Headers
How to Make High-Impact Email Headers for Digital Marketing

By on

When it comes to making a memorable first impression, your email header is like a warm smile or a firm handshake—it’s incredibly important, yet a lot of people just don’t put in the effort.

The thing is, email headers are unmatched when it comes to growing brand recognition because they can establish consistency for your audience. Plus, they boost the attention paid to your emails, as they inform the reader of the email’s content and encourage them to read, share, and shop more.

Ultimately, email headers are a fruitful, low-cost way to draw in readers and convert them to customers, so it’s essential to learn how to make your email header stand out.

In this blog post, we’ll discuss: 

  • What are email headers?
  • Why are email headers important?
  • 10 examples of email headers.           
  • How to make your email header.

Let’s get cracking.

What Are Email Headers?

Email header template with gray background featuring pink and golden brown and light brown digital paint behind text that says “new arrivals” in bold black font above text that says “this month” in small black font
Make this email header template your own with PicMonkey.

Your email header is the horizontal banner that goes under your pre-header. While your pre-header is just a brief snippet at the top of your email, your email header is easier to see. It stretches wide above the rest of your email, including the body and footer. 

Why Are Email Headers Important?

Email header template with photo background of woman using laptop while sitting on picnic blanket with burgundy stripes under watermelon berries and silver soda cans and wine glass behind box of text that says “summer trip review” 
Make this email header template your own with PicMonkey.

Your email header is the first visual your recipients see when opening your email. Unlike the subject line and pre-header, your email header isn’t limited to text. Since we process visuals 60,000 times faster than text, emails with graphics deliver a higher CTR.

So, email headers can have a major impact on whether a recipients reads, keeps, or deletes your email (not to mention the links they click on therein).

Plus, ever since the most recent Apple privacy update made it harder to gauge how many recipients opened emails, your email open rate is not as strong of a KPI as it used it be.

However, the number of clicks the content in your email receives—and the click-through rate (CTR) it produces—are better KPIs for determining how effective your email is.

10 Examples of Email Headers

Here are ten examples of email headers to inspire your next DIY email design:

1. Thank You for Subscribing

Email header template with white background and pink text that says “thank you” in large font behind smaller text that says “for subscribing” in black font
Make this email header template your own with PicMonkey.

When a potential customer subscribes to your newsletter, offer emails, etc., use this template to show them your gratitude and increase their odds of retention.

2. Ladies Luncheon

Email header template with photo background of hands holding and clinking cocktails together behind white text that says “ladies luncheon” in large font and smaller white text that says “the W hotel | saturday at 11 a.m.” 
Make this email header template your own with PicMonkey.

Take note of how this email header template tells you what the rest of the email is about. It cuts to the chase and makes an upcoming hotel event feel even more official, which fosters as much excitement as it does transparency.

3. Newsletter Header

Email header template with white background behind round blobs of green, white, pink, orange, and turquoise behind black text that says “news” in larger font and smaller black text that says “the weekly update”
Make this email header template your own with PicMonkey.

Email newsletters are usually sent on a weekly or monthly basis. Most should stick to one email header with a centered logo icon and wordmark to establish consistency while reinforcing the value being delivered to subscribers. 

4. Gameplan Greatness

Email header template divided into two columns and first has photo of woman smiling and looking up and away while the second column has white background behind purple text that says “10 steps to upping your social media game” above black text that says “by Michelle Jones” 
Make this email header template your own with PicMonkey.

Newsletters are one of the best ways for thought leaders to educate their audiences. By showing the audience that this email reads like mini blog posts, this email header template hits a home run.

The combination of the self-portrait and title proves you don’t have to sacrifice brand recognition to be informative and entertaining. 

5. Deal Sweetener 

Email header template with marble countertop background behind two candy canes and small gift box tied with small string and snow globe and brown tea behind white box of red text that says “free holiday shipping” above black text that says “use code: hohoholiday”
Make this email header template your own with PicMonkey.

Of course, this holiday email header cracks the code for shoppers without using a nutcracker. The fun candy canes and seasonal colors appeal to readers during the holiday season, and entices customers who are seeking a discount code.

6. Photo Finish

Email header template with background of someone dressed in long sleeve top and denim overalls holding wheat in their hands while standing in front of rural wheat field behind white box of black text that says “Mickey May Photography” 
Make this email header template your own with PicMonkey.

Photographers know better than anyone that if you use a beautiful photograph in your email header, your emails will perform better.

The neutral logo colors juxtapose the vivid imagery while promoting the brand’s creative talents for prospects and clients.

7. Day of the Red

Email header template with background divided in two columns and first includes photo of woman in white top wearing lipstick looking to the side and second column has red background behind white cursive text that reads “Sinclaire” above white text that says “makeup artist” 
Make this email header template your own with PicMonkey.

Is red a dangerous color for an email header? Not if it’s on-brand and relevant for your audience.

Many cosmetic brands feature red in their logos and brand colors because of how easily it gets attention, as well as its association with lipstick. 

8. The Best Things Are Free 

Email header template with white marble floor background under laptop next to blue notepad and pair of heels and plate of pretzels behind white box of black text that says “who loves free shipping?” above black text that says “use code 040564” 
Make this email header template your own with PicMonkey.

Email headers aren’t always the best place to personalize your email, but this template makes it a simple and easy way for you to reward customers on-the-fly. 

9. A-List Real Estate

Email header template with background in three columns - the first column has gradient blue and white colors, while the second has a photo of living room with a lamp and wall painting and the third has Carolina blue background behind white text that says “new listings added daily”
Make this email header template your own with PicMonkey.

Letting your visuals talk louder than your text is a pro move, especially with email headers.

And, in an industry like real estate, which is all about big moves, this template is likely to attract future homeowners. 

10. Product Pros

Email header template with orange background behind black text that says “the complete guide to” in larger font above white text that says “product design” between mobile phone icon and clipboard icon
Make this email header template your own with PicMonkey.

If you plan to school your email recipients in your area of expertise, you might be compelled to leave photos out of your email header. Instead of displaying text on its own in your header, pair them with icons that serve as a symbol for your subject matter. 

How to Make Your Email Header with PicMonkey

Step 1: Choose Template

PicMonkey design tool canvas titled “Your PicMonkey Masterpiece” shows email header with a photo background of a coffee shop interior with brick walls, wood shelves, a cash register, and a kitchen behind text that says “coffee lovers guide to Seattle”

In PicMonkey, click Create new > Templates. Search “Email Header” in the Templates sidebar. Select your template to preview it in the Editor.

Prefer to start from scratch? In PicMonkey, just click Create new > Blank Canvas instead. Choose the dimensions you want or enter your own using the boxes in the top-right corner.

Step 2: Add Fonts

PicMonkey design tool canvas titled “Your PicMonkey Masterpiece” shows email header with photo background of coffee shop interior with brick wall and wood shelves and register and kitchen while text in Gogoia and cursive fonts says “coffee lovers guide to Seattle”

Scroll through the Fonts menu to choose a text font. If you have a font you want to upload, click Add Fonts at the bottom of the menu.

Step 3: Swap Photos 

PicMonkey design tool canvas titled “Your PicMonkey Masterpiece” shows an email header with photo background of the downtown Miami skyline and Biscayne Bay, while text up in left corner says “Cafecito Kings,” and pink cursive text says “A Miami Newsletter” next to the logo icon

Click Photos and Video > Add photo or video. Choose where you want to pull images from, including your computer or the stock image library.

Step 4: Make a Call-to-Action Button

PicMonkey design tool canvas titled “Your PicMonkey Masterpiece” shows email header with photo background of downtown Miami skyline and Biscayne Bay while bold text up top says “Vice City” and red call to action button with text says “stream” next to a play icon

Click Graphics to browse thousands of graphics from the drop-down menu. Choose a shape from the list.

With the shape still selected, click on the circle under Fill Color in the menu on the right side of the window. A palette of colors will appear. Select a color that will stand out from the background.

Customize your text by clicking on Font to see a list of available typefaces you can use.

Click on the circle underneath Fill Color to choose white for the text. Now just center the text in the button and you have a CTA.

5. Download and Save

PicMonkey design tool canvas titled “Your PicMonkey Masterpiece” shows download dropdown menu to right of email header with photo background of downtown Miami skyline and Biscayne Bay while text up top says “Vice City” and red CTA play button with text says “stream”

Click Download on the top toolbar and export your email header as a JPG or PNG.

In the end, email headers keep email relevant with winning visuals. When you consistently tie brand elements into your email header, you’re creating a pattern that your audience picks up on.

After you see which ideas produce better results, decide on what you want to include in every email header you send.

Make sure to track the performance of each email you send, and revamp your email headers as needed. It could be the difference between a campaign that ends too soon versus one that transforms your future.

Cover image via mentalmind.

