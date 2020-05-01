Share this: Facebook

Learn from nine photojournalists from around the world as they share their experiences photographing first responders on the frontlines against COVID-19.

“This pandemic is clearly the biggest global story that my generation of news gatherers has been tasked to document,” the London-based photojournalist James Veysey tells us.

“Still, what helps us with all this uncertainty is the camaraderie we share with our colleagues. We are trying our best in difficult circumstances to cover this story—so we are all ready to help others in need.”

He and his colleagues around the world are on the frontlines, documenting the story through the eyes of some of the first responders working every day to save lives. They’re covering small hospitals and large ones, donning masks and gloves to protect themselves and others. They’ve captured moments of heartache and fear, but they’ve also witnessed interactions that give them hope and speak to the resilience of the human spirit.

Like healthcare and sanitation workers, photographers are finding motivation and inspiration in one another—and in the people they encounter along the way. We asked seven photojournalists working around the globe, from Rome to Jordan and cities in between, to tell us about just a few of the heroes they’ve met throughout the ongoing pandemic.

*Editor’s Note: Shutterstock does not recommend that people go out and photograph the pandemic. Please follow the health advice of your local government. For ideas and inspiration on how to stay busy during the pandemic and practice social distancing, here are some tips on how to create imagery that represents disease outbreak.

Image © CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/ EPA-EFE/ Shutterstock. Gear: Canon DX MkIIcamera, Canon 28mm USM lens. Settings: Exposure 1/5000 sec; f2; ISO 500.

What’s the story behind this photo?

Christophe Petit Tesson: When it comes to our companions and life partners, we tend to believe we know everything about their lives, but that’s often not true. In my case, my wife Suzanna is a homecare nurse. I knew her job was important and hard, but before the virus, the idea of documenting it hadn’t occurred to me.

When she told me that some of her patients might be affected by COVID-19, I was afraid at first, but I decided to ask if I could shadow her at work. Suzanna works in the 19th district of Paris — a working class area in the city’s northeast. Some of her patients are elderly and isolated people, and a nurse’s visit is sometimes the only contact they receive in a day.

Nurses do so much more than just a medical job. Photographing Suzanna made me realize that this job is full of humanity and compassion, despite the heavy burden that’s on nurses and doctors these days.

After weeks at the hospital, one of Suzanne’s patients who had first been affected died. It was a difficult day for her, but nevertheless, she made the commitment to wake up every morning at 5:00 AM to fight the disease. Sometimes she’s tired, but she has never shown any hesitation in this regard.

Learn more about Christophe Petit Tesson: Website. Instagram. Twitter.

Image © A Perez Meca/ Shutterstock. Gear: Sony a9 II camera, Sony 70-200mm 2.8 GM OSS

Lens. Settings: Focal length 118mm; exposure 1/200 sec; f2.8; ISO 8000.

What’s the story behind this photo?

Angel Pérez Meca: I made this photo during one of the tributes to healthcare workers in Spain.

Every day at 8:00 PM since this crisis began, the people have given thanks to healthcare workers, applauding from their windows and balconies. The police and emergency services also visit the hospitals to cheer them on.

Often, the hospital workers come out to give thanks as well. As soon as I knew that this was going to happen in a hospital in my city, where there are many COVID-19 patients, I did not hesitate to take my camera and go photograph it.

What most caught my attention was the emotion of the healthcare workers. I believe this regular tribute has given them the strength to fight each day against the coronavirus. The patients also hear the applause and the sirens, and that encourages them as well.

What stayed with me was the courage of the medical personnel. Even without sufficient protection or resources, they fight to save lives. Above all, I was stuck by the solidarity of the people, with everyone helping however they could. In Spain, whenever something bad happens, it seems that everyone comes together to support each other.

It was a very emotional moment. This crisis is hurting so many people, and finding a story that speaks to hope is like finding an oasis in the desert. Still, if you know how to look, they are there.

Learn more about Angel Pérez Meca: Website. Instagram. Twitter. Facebook.

Image © FABIO FRUSTACI/ EPA-EFE/ Shutterstock. Gear: Canon EOS 1D-X camera, Canon 24-70mm lens. Settings: Focal length 40mm ; exposure 1/125 sec; f4; ISO 4000.

What’s the story behind this photo?

Fabio Frustaci: The nature of my work means that I almost never know in advance what event I will cover on any given day, and that was the case for these pictures I took at one of the COVID-19 centers in Rome. I knew I wanted to document the preparation of the nurses and doctors before entering the COVID ward, so when I received the call requesting I get there in just twenty minutes, I did not think twice.

The nurse in this photo, Enrica, was the first one to arrive in this area of the hospital to get ready.

This was also a rare occasion in the sense that there was no one else from the press but me, so it was easier to establish a relationship with her. She went through all the protections and protocols in a precise order, and throughout, we were in a good mood.

She was even joking around, and it struck me to see how the heroes of this war against the coronavirus prepare to enter the trenches. They maintain a kind of lightness, hopefulness, and professionalism before they go in there and save lives.

In this shot, Enrica was putting patches on her face to try to mitigate the marks left by the protective glasses. I think perhaps she did not want to have to show her family the signs of her daily struggle against the virus.

Learn more about Fabio Frustaci: Instagram

Image © Simone Bergamaschi/ IPA/ Shutterstock. Gear: Canon 5D Mark IV camera, Canon24-70mm f.2.8 lens. Settings: Focal length 24mm ; exposure 1/400 sec; f3.2; ISO 1600.

What’s the story behind this photo?

Simone Bergamaschi: I took this photo in front of the airport in Malpensa, Milan, during the arrival of a team of Cuban doctors who came to Italy to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

It was a beautiful moment and also an intense one because the doctors greeted us journalists with so much enthusiasm. You could feel their desire and willingness to help our country. In that moment, I felt I understood the solidarity that can unite people across different nations.

Learn more about Simone Bergamaschi: Website. Instagram.

Image © AMEL PAIN/ EPA-EFE/ Shutterstock. Gear: Canon 5D Mark IV camera, Canon 24-70mm lens. Settings: Focal length 24mm ; exposure 1/200 sec; f4; ISO 800 .0

What’s the story behind this photo?

Amel Pain: This photograph was taken around the ninth day after curfew was announced in Jordan. Jordan is a small country that relies heavily on small industries, tourism, overseas remittances, and international aid. The arrival of COVID-19 constitutes an even larger challenge when combined with the other problems in the region, especially when compared to other countries with more resources.

When I headed to Jordan Hospital, the biggest private hospital in the area, I was surprised that I was allowed in, as long as I was masked and gloved and did not stand in the way of the healthcare workers. They had set up a triage area where they could quickly identify any possible coronavirus cases, who would then transfer to the Prince Hamza Hospital in Amman, where they would receive dedicated treatment.

The nurses working in triage were clad in protective clothes, proud of the work they were doing but also a little worried as the new reality was slowly sinking in. The fact that a member of the media was there was also a reminder that their job was going to be more dangerous now.

This specific photo was taken in the ER ward next to this small triage area. The nurse wanted me to see it and introduced me to the doctor in the background. Everyone was extremely shy but touched that someone from the media would come to see what they were doing.

This photograph does not show confirmed COVID-19 cases or dozens of coffins, as some photos of the pandemic do, but I thought it accurately conveyed the atmosphere of the people working on this pandemic in this country. They are waiting and hopeful that things will not get worse—just like the country as a whole.

Images of heroism are always nice, but I think most people who are seen as heroes believe they are just doing their job or duty. I am not sure they see themselves as heroes. Healthcare workers, like journalists, just want to do their best and stay safe. I am not sure if our role is necessarily to speak to hope and heroism; I think it’s more about conveying to the public what’s happening—whether it’s good or bad.

What has it been like for you to document this crisis?

Amel Pain: In most counties, protective measures have taken some time—so much so that photographers have not always understood initially that they should wear protective gear. In areas where life seems normal, it can be hard for the danger to sink in.

Being a mother myself, and having a husband who is also a photographer, means that we try to keep ourselves as confined and isolated as possible. We go out shooting in turns, making sure we do not bring the virus home. Every time I go out, I put on my mask and my gloves, and I take extra gloves, wipes, and liquid sanitizer with me.

Learn more about Amel Pain: Instagram. Facebook.

Image © WALLACE WOON/ EPA-EFE/ Shutterstock. Gear: Canon EOS-1D X Mark II camera, EF 70-200mm 2.8 IS II lens. Settings: Exposure 1/350 sec; f2.8; ISO 500.

What’s the story behind this photo?

Wallace Woon: As it happens, I made this photo while covering another story about a parade commemorating the Lunar New Year in Singapore. It was the end of January, and the coronavirus story was still in its infancy.

We had a handful of cases, but in the wake of the 2003 SARS epidemic, a lot of cautionary health measures were already in place. Even early on, you could sense that same anxiety amongst the community. Aesthetically, this image is very direct; it’s tight on the face, and it has two very obvious elements—i.e. the mask and thermometer.

I’ve made many more photos since then, as I’ve been covering the pandemic. I’ve photographed people with masks, the widespread closures, etc. Still, I think this image serves as a reminder of how fast things can change. These days, we can no longer take anything for granted.

What’s it been like for you to document this crisis?

Wallace Woon: For the most part, keeping safe is the priority, and, in making photos, I also think it’s important to show what’s being done to combat the virus. There’s only so much that government messaging can do, and news images have an immediate and irrefutable power in these times.

Some people might consider lockdown measures, or the circuit breaker measures as we have in Singapore, to be heavy-handed, and all I can do is try to show them that an abundance of caution is the best approach, as this pandemic is evolving and changing every single day.

Learn more about Wallace Woon: Website. Instagram.

Image © Márton Mónus/ EPA-EFE/ Shutterstock. Gear: Nikon D5 camera, AF-S Zoom-Nikkor 17-35mm f/2.8D IF-ED lens. Settings: Focal length 17mm ; exposure 1/1600 sec; f5.6; ISO 800.

What’s the story behind this photo?

Márton Mónus: I took this photo more than a month ago at the Keleti Railway station, one of the main train stations in Budapest, as the workers for the railway company disinfected the trains and the whole area. This was one of the first situations where I was faced with the seriousness of the pandemic.

What’s it been like for you to document this crisis?

Márton Mónus: I am lucky because I haven’t lost my job. As a photojournalist, I have to show the public what’s going on, even if I risk my own health sometimes. Safety always comes first, so I work in a facemask and gloves.

Do you have any tips for photographers right now?

Márton Mónus: Beyond my work as a photojournalist, it was so inspiring for me to document my own family celebrating Easter—facemasks and all. Stay home if you can and try to find new, creative ways to develop your photography skills while you’re safely indoors.

Learn more about Marton Monus: Website. Instagram. Facebook .

Image © James Veysey/ Shutterstock. Gear: Nikon D5 camera, Nikon AF-S 70-200mm f/2.8

lens. Settings: Focal length 200mm ; exposure 1/640 sec; f 3.2 ; ISO 800 .

What’s the story behind this photo?

James Veysey: The rainbow idea originated in Italy and has seemingly spread across the world as a way to lift the spirits of children stuck inside during the lockdowns. As with most days when I go out to look for images, luck has a lot to do with it, and I happened upon this household who had gone a little further and also included a message of support for our NHS (National Health Service).

We are apparently a notoriously reserved nation, and it is touching that families are making efforts to lift spirits like this in a public way, and also show their support for the services dealing with the crisis.

What tips do you have for other photojournalists documenting this crisis?

James Veysey: Documenting this pandemic can be quite testing, physically and emotionally, and I’ve found it important to pace myself to ensure that I can function at the best of my abilities. Eating well and sleeping well has also become more important to keep energy levels up.

I would also encourage young photographers to seek out stories local to them that may have national relevance. Through social media, I found a local group of 3D Printer hobbyists making face-visors for NHS workers, and their efforts speak to the ingenuity that people have shown to help us get through this crisis.

See what people are tweeting about, follow leading journalists, plan ahead to predict tomorrow’s headlines and the type of images they will need to accompany the news. Most importantly, buy papers and magazines, or subscribe to them online to see what pictures get used and how they get used. Understand that different media outlets have different styles.

Treat everyone with respect and dignity, particularly in these fraught times. And always be looking. There are pictures everywhere.

Learn more about James Veysey: Website. Instagram.

Cover image via James Veysey/ Shutterstock.

