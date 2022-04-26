Get 10 free images today. Use code PICK10FREE at checkout. Get started!

Trends in AI: Healthcare and Medical Industry Trends
Trends in AI: Healthcare and Medical Industry Trends

The healthcare industry seems to always be growing. Here’s how to make the most of your healthcare ads, according to data.

In the US alone, the market size for the healthcare industry will increase by $808 billion according to the latest estimates. The thriving health insurance industry and rising healthcare expenses are the key contributing factors in is growth.

As a result, investment in US healthcare marketing has also grown extensively in the past two decades, with healthcare marketers now spending around $30B per year on advertising.

Even with all that money funneling into the healthcare marketing industry, it’s a competitive landscape and marketers need to ensure that they’re maximizing the ROI on click-through rates (CTRs).

That’s why we utilized Shutterstock.AI to help understand what type of content will get the highest ROI for marketers specifically in the healthcare and medical industries.

Medical worker smiling at child sitting in mom's lap at healthcare facility
Image via Drazen Zigic.

Casting Is Crucial for Healthcare Ad Performance

Artificial intelligence discovered that, when it comes to healthcare ads, casting really impacts performance.

In its analysis, AI found that:

  • Content with no text overlays is 4% more-clickable than content with text.
  • Babies have the highest CTR of all people cast. 
  • Men and women are tied as the second most clickable people in ads.
  • Dogs are 400% more clickable than cats for this industry’s audience. (Sorry, cats! But, hello Golden Retrievers!) 
Mom handing baby to healthcare worker at home
Closeup of senior woman's hands folded in her lap
Father holding infant and kissing his little hand
Closeup of a white puppy gently taking a toy from his human's hand

Data has determined that these folks make the perfect families for healthcare ads. Images via Monkey Business Images, fizkes, Anatta_Tan, and belefront.

Interior Design Is Important in Healthcare Ads

Interior design is a critical aspect of image creation and important for ad optimization. Shutterstock.AI found that interior design is the seventh most clickable image content for this industry, with several top-performing image tags supporting this.

In general, interior design-focused images have seen CTR rise 160% over the last year. This is normal in periods of calamity where people find stylized home interiors soothing.

Within the subfield of interior design, we learned that:

  • Desks have seen their CTR rise 173% over the last year. 
  • Posters / Wall Art have seen their CTR rise 46% over the last year.
  • Flower arrangements have also seen their CTR rise 138% over the last year.

A key way to comfort and connect with your audiences and ensure higher content clicks is to focus on images that include desks, wall art, and floral arrangements. (You might want to consider daisies and tulips, in white.)

Interior living room with green and gray accents
Closeup of plastic flowers in vases in modern living room
Stylish living room interior with green, blue, and gold accents
White vase with bouquet of white daisies on split green and yellow background
Living room with dark green couch against dark green wall and gold accents

Green happens to be this year’s most clickable color, too! Images via Photographee.eu, Supavadee butradee, Photographee.eu, Lika Mostova, and Followtheflow.

Include Imagery of Hobbies

Those going to medical websites are also inclined to click on images that showcase or highlight hobbies. Photos of people reading magazines is clickable for this audience, and their CTR rose 85% over the last year.

Senior woman reading a magazine at cafe
Casual young Asian man wear glasses and reading magazine in front garden
Portrait of a girl in a summer cafe drinking coffee for breakfast and reading a glossy magazine

Audiences are more likely to click if people in ads are reading a magazine. Images via Jacob Lund, QBR, and 1stockphotopro.

Hiking and walking images have historically performed well here, too. Even though their CTR has dipped some, “Walking Paths“ are still the twelfth most clickable image for this industry’s audience. 

Guitars have also seen their CTRs rise 200% over the last year. These at-home or near-home leisure-based activities are synonymous with our pandemic era preferences.

Woman playing guitar with dog sitting next to her out in nature
Lone hiker walking down deserted road lined with green fields
Group of friends hiking at sunset
Senior couple laughting while on a hike
Family on a hike in the mountains
Hiker in Sequoia National Park

The expression “go take a hike!” can be a good thing. Images via Osadcha Olga, encierro, IMG Stock Studio, Halfpoint, Jacob Lund, and Noah Lang.

Select Video Set Around the Home

Audiences in the healthcare industry also interact with video content that’s set around the home. Not surprisingly, that combines their affinity for interior design with an interest in hobbies observed in the research on single image-based content.

Gardening is the fifth most clickable video content item for this industry’s audience, with a CTR that’s risen 525% over the last year.

Those videos shot in the yard see an 874% increase in CTR. What’s more, garden tools are more clickable than ever at a 520% increase.

Senior Asian gardener using smartphone take photo of tree and botany in an indoor garden
Young woman watering her indoor plants
Mother and young daughter planting flowers together
Top-down view of a person's hands planting an herb in a pot
Grandparents showing granddaughter how to plant flowers
Closeup of a man's foot pressing on a shovel in the dirt

Gardening is a great choice for this audience. Images via Bangkok Click Studio, ilona.shorokhova, Odua Images, Shyntartanya, Halfpoint, and Konstantin Zibert.

Additionally, water-loving families are clicking on images of swimming more than ever. Swimming videos have seen their CTR increase 757% this year.

AI also suggests adding a Golden Retriever (iconic for their swimming skills) to your videos, too. This specific breed is the fourth most clickable video content item in the healthcare industry. Their CTR has risen 645% over the last year.

Kids jumping off a pier into a lake
Little girl underwater with her dog in a pool
Senior surfer in action in the ocean
Golden Retriever shaking after swimming in the ocean

Surf’s up! At least in healthcare ads. Images via Juice Dash, Denis Moskvinov, Rawpixel.com, and Jaunrade.

Outdoor Videos Always Win

Moving beyond the home, customers for this industry are also inclined to click on outdoor activities. In fact, people running is the most clickable video content for this group. This might be due to the fact that people running is generally a healthy activity, and healthy living is the target goal of people seeking out medical and well-being products.

Beyond outdoor running, people feel more connected to the outdoors in general:

  • Forests have seen their CTR surge 1,018% over the last year.
  • Tree trunks have seen their CTRs rise 218% over the last year.
  • Leaves have seen their CTR rise 292% over the last year.
  • Birds have seen their CTR rise 336% over the last year.
Closeup of a bird eating berries from a tree
Woman with binoculars watching seagulls fly at the beach
Thermos and coffee cup at the base of a moss-covered tree
Lone runner on a foggy trail lined by trees
Woman birdwatcher with binoculars in the forest

Whether it’s running or bird watching, this audience resonates with wilderness. Images via aaltair, a454, encierro, Sander van der Werf, and soft_light.

The top lesson here? Audiences visiting medical or healthcare sites want to find images that soothe their anxieties and promote a vision of healthy lives and a healthy planet.

Cover image via Monkey Business Images.

Business Inspiration Marketing
