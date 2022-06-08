Get 10 free images today. Use code PICK10FREE at checkout. Get started!

Tips for Shooting Gritty Street Photography
Tips for Shooting Gritty Street Photography

Here’s how to capture a gritty, authentic look at everyday life that challenges aesthetic perfection behind the lens.

At the heart of street photography is this idea of authenticity and realism. The streets, the characters, and the landscapes offer an authentic glimpse into our daily lives. It is, perhaps, a welcome change from a society obsessed with perfectionism and self-presentation (as we often see on social media).

Rather, street photography focuses on shooting imperfections. It’s raw, authentic, and unapologetic. To mirror this sentiment, photographers have adopted styles that evoke grittiness—finding focus among brooding shades, dark contrast, shadows, and so on.

We’ll discuss tips for creating gritty street photography that will help captivate your viewers.

Black and white photo of a man walking down the streets of Chinatown after dark
Street photography evokes candid realism. Image via DeShaun Craddock.

Go to the Heart of the Action and Observe 

Quality candid photography often requires you to be in the right place at the right time. However, being on the move means a special moment might pass you by in the blink of an eye.

Rather than pacing the streets hunting for the perfect shot, pick a spot where there’s a lot of action. Consider a busy street corner or interesting streetscape, then observe.

Focus all your energy on watching people and your surroundings from afar to anticipate your shots. You’re much more likely to catch those fleeting moments as they occur if you’re in a position to capture them.

Additionally, choosing a spot and sticking to it means your subjects are entering your space rather than you entering theirs. This makes capturing your subjects less invasive and easier for everyone.

A fruit merchant with his bicycle basket full of fruit waiting for a customer to buy
Black and white image of performers wearing traditional masks and costumes prior to Bangkok parade
Identical Japanese twins stand on the street in fashionable attire during Milan's Fashion Week
Street vendor in Thailand serving food at night

Anchor down and observe on a busy street corner. Images via Chris Singshinsuk, PiercarloAbate, Creative Lab, and CHALERMPHON SRISANG.

Find Life in Scenes Without People 

While most photographers abide by the old-age rule that street photography must contain people, it’s a rule that doesn’t necessarily ring true.

A commonly accepted definition of street photography may refer explicitly to capturing candid human moments, but scenes that suggest hints of life make for striking street photography, as well. 

Shop window displaying speck, hams, and salami arranged in such a way as to attract customers
A variety of mask displayed at a shop in Seoul
Closeup on architectural elements of a building's facade
Empty storefront in the Chinatown District of Hawaii with remnants from a former business including two mannequins and a table
Vintage black and white photo of train time table
Closed cafe sidewalk with stacked chairs and tables

Find life in scenes without people. Images via Massimo Parisi, sekitarief, Uino, Theodore Trimmer, Zoe Scripter, and Wirestock Creators.

Humans leave their mark wherever they go. This could look like cars lining a desolate street or footprints in the snow.

Countless details suggest a story centered around people—without the need to feature people in front of the camera explicitly.

Practice Photographing Where You Live 

You don’t need to travel far to capture striking street photography. In fact, you only need to step outside your door to discover a world of opportunities behind the lens.

You know your neighborhood the best. Photographing the streets where you live gives you an opportunity to practice your skills and be more observant of your immediate surroundings.

Street photography is a visual treasure hunt. Take a walk and train your eye to notice the extraordinary in the seemingly ordinary.

Black and white street photography of pretty girl flipping her hair in the wind
Men eating at a restaurant along Jalan Alor, Kuala Lumpur's famous food street
Black and white photo of people walking down into the subway in New York
Overhead view of kids playing checkers in the park

You don’t need to travel far to capture compelling street photography. Images via Andrewshots, Tim Martin, Kits Pix, and Cavan Images.

Pay Attention to Body Compositions and Reactions 

Turn your attention to the body language of people passing by on the street. Their eyes, facial expressions, body postures, and gestures tell a story.

Be on the lookout for any interesting body compositions or reactions that hint at how your subject might be feeling as they go about their day.

Man playing the trumpet on top of old broken down building
Look out for body language that reveals the emotions of your subject. Image via Papaskiri.

Incorporate Perfect Imperfections 

Lean into the candid nature of street photography by incorporating grain, noise, and blur into your shots. Life isn’t perfect, and visual imperfections add another element of authenticity to your photography by suggesting the moment or photo was unplanned.

Embrace this chaos and find beauty in visual flaws.

Young man dances in the street as part of the Aurillac International Street Theater Festival in France
Blurred photo of a man riding a bike with red brick wall background
Masked performers parade in the Guelaguetza festival in Oaxaca, Mexico
Woman carrying an umbrella crosses the street in blurred traffic

Incorporate photographic flaws to add another element of authenticity. Images via Alain Lauga, Angel Santana Garcia, Bisual Studio, and Christine Keegan.

Shoot in Black and White 

A black and white high-contrast aesthetic lends itself to the grit, soul, and emotion you can experience on the street.

When shooting on the street, it’s always best to shoot RAW. Crank up the ISO to high—3500 or higher—to add grain that will give your images that dramatic, gritty feel you’re striving for.

For an aperture-range sweet spot, set your camera to f8 for optimal depth of field.

An unidentified actress applies make-up backstage at a Chinese street theater
Dogs inside a New York City cigar shop
Waiter serving customers at traditional outdoor Parisian cafe
Senior men playing cards in the street in winter
Female hairdresser cutting client's hair while both wearing masks


Black and white photography lends itself to the grit, soul, and emotion you strive to evoke. Images via Pattani Studio, Peter Karasev, Elena Dijour, D. Ribeiro, and Laplands.

Take Thousands of Photos

While this advice can be applied to any form of photography, the stakes are much higher in street photography due to its candid, fast-paced nature. You’re required to think quickly on your feet to secure the perfect shot.

To improve your chances of success, you’re much better off shooting thousands of photos before going home to select one good photo.

Businessman walks through Harajuku alleyway
Muse statue vandalized with graffiti near Palais de Tokyo building
Black and white photo of the unique laneways of Melbourne
Black and white photo of a tattered brick wall with the words "No Standing" painted and worn away
Stylish woman stands in front of wall of graffiti
Black and white photo of people's feet crossing the street
Black and white photo of giant teddy bear with one foot on a table relaxing at a cafe in Paris

Take risks again and again. Images via Ramji Creations, Elena Dijour, Inspired By Maps, Mary-Ann Flegg, AS photostudio, Renata Apanaviciene, and Anastasios Mousas.

Tap into Your Emotions 

Lastly, be emotionally available when you shoot. Compelling street photography evokes your thoughts, feelings, emotions, and soul. These feelings are revealed from the expressions on your subjects’ faces or the scenes that you shoot.

Empathize with them. Feel the emotions they do before you click the shutter. People or scenes that move you will translate in your photography—which will drive a deeper connection with your audience.

Girl looking at handmade ornaments at the Christmas market in Hamburg, Germany
Woman making noodles at market in Kashgar, China
Men buying slices of watermelon from street vendor in Kashgar, China
Vendor selling juices at market in Marrakesh, Morocco
Man carrying double bass on tricycle in colonial street, Trinidad de Cuba

Be in-tune with your subjects. It’ll show in your final shots. Images via Renata Plaice, Scott Turner, Scott Turner, Bisual Studio, and Angelo Cavalli / Image Source.

Cover image via PiercarloAbate.

