Fresh and full of life, green has the power to soothe and energize. Make the most of green’s versatility with creative insights from AI. 

Green is everywhere. From gorgeous outdoor landscapes to vegetables from the garden, this shade represents growth, freshness, and energy. At the same time, green can also represent feelings of envy, greed, and materialism. Out of all the colors in the rainbow, this one offers the most versatility, by far. 

With that versatility in mind, it’s no wonder that green is having a big year in advertising. 

So, how can marketers make the most of it? Shutterstock.AI has analyzed billions of data points, and thousands of green shades, to determine: 

  • Clickable Colors: What are the hex codes for the most engaging shades of green?
  • Photo Settings: Where should photos be set, in order to achieve their highest click-through rates (CTRs)? 
  • Green Photo Elements: Which green animals, foods, and accessories are most likely to boost the clickability of an ad? 

Let’s explore how the most captivating color of 2022 can be incorporated into your photography to energize engagement rates. 

Closeup of tropical green leaves including ferns, palm, and Monstera Deliciosa as a jungle concept background
Image via merrymuuu.

Green Is the Most Clickable Color

The data is in. Artificial intelligence says that green is this year’s most clickable color. Shutterstock’s 2022 Color Trends report shows that shades of green dominate in driving up click-through rates and conversions. In fact, shades of green make up one third of today’s twenty-five most clickable colors. 

Out of every color across the spectrum, #40C040 has the highest click-through rate of all. It’s a bright and bold kelly green that can be seen everywhere—interior design, fresh herbs, and haute couture, to name a few.

  • Green vegan breakfast meal in a white bowl with spinach, arugula, avocado, seeds, and sprouts
  • Stylish jewelry on a woman's hand with a green jungle background
  • Creative layout made of white flowers and green leaves with white paper frame in the middle
  • Woman model wearing a street-style outfit carrying a puffy green purse
Advertisers are seeing green everywhere. Images via Foxys Forest Manufacture, Eugenia Porechenskaya, ampcool, and Creative Lab.

What other shades of green rank among today’s top five most-clickable colors? More muted shades of olive and pistachio hold spots at the top of the list.

Light and bright celery green also makes today’s top five. A little further down the clickable colors catalog, we see dark green, pastel green, and aquamarine

  • Stylish woman posing on an aquamarine background with green transparent sunglasses and various green accents to her outfit
  • Classic interior in green including couch, chairs, and lamps to match against an olive green wall
  • Two young girls stand in front of an old dark green farm truck amused by something on their cell phone
  • Bowl of enticing pistachio ice cream with green pistachio nuts placed on a kitchen counter
Delicious and stylish, green will be everywhere in 2022. Images via LightField Studios, remuhin, Gabriel Trujillo / Addictive Creative, and Foxys Forest Manufacture.

All Green Plants Are Engaging

Of course, when many of us think about the color green, we think of nature and sustainability. It should come as no surprise that throughout the pandemic, we have also been enjoying nature more

This embrace of the natural world is showing up in photography trends. Throughout the pandemic, outdoor imagery became significantly more engaging than indoor imagery.

Simple green elements of outdoor photography have seen their click-through rates skyrocket. For example, since last year, the CTR of bushes has risen 178% and the CTR of  leaves has risen 224%.

  • A cool rope bridge in a jungle surrounded by exotic green plants
  • View of a beautiful English-style landscaped garden with a freshly mowed lawn and a colorful flower bed off to the right
  • Beautiful autumn colored ivy plants growing on a wall dripping all around an old wooden door
Who wouldn’t want to explore settings like these. Images via 1000 Words, 1000 Words, and katatonia82.

More specifically, certain green settings have surged in clickability as well. Swamps have seen their CTR increase 225% since 2019. Also, over the last two years, rainforests, woods, and golf courses have all gone up in clickability. 

  • Green mossy swamp lined with trees
  • Bamboo forest in Japan with wood-lined steps throughout
  • Asian tropical rainforest with ominous trees and a beautiful waterfall
  • St. Andrews Golf Course in Illinois with a panoramic view of the club house and people playing golf
Audiences are going outside . . . and going green. Images via md8speed, Guitar photographer, Teo Tarras, and CStringer.

Go Beyond Plants: Clickable Green in Nature

The power of green is appearing beyond plants, too. Photos of the Earth itself have seen their CTR rise 248% since last year.

The clickability of jade has risen 1,312% throughout the year. Even auroras have seen their CTR rise 977% since 2020. 

  • Winter landscape at night with the green polar lights swirling through the sky reflecting off the mountains and sea
  • Panoramic view of the Earth, stars, and sun from outer space
  • Closeup of a sparkling green jade stone
  • Green rock troughs in front with a blue stormy sea in the background on a cloudy day
Green is everywhere in the natural world—beyond plants. Images via tonkid, Triff, Pesh Siri, and FenlioQ.

When it comes to green animals, 2022 seems to be the year of the reptile. Data tells us that cold-blooded critters are the most engaging green animals today.

Snakes have the highest CTR of any green animal studied. They’ve consistently held a high engagement rate over the last few years. Just behind snakes are lizards, with a CTR that’s risen 394% since 2020. 

  • Close shot of a colorful Chameleon on a black background eyeballing the camera
  • A green snake slithering across a branch in South China
  • Pretty good size bright green snake coiled on a branch
Why’d it have to be snakes? The data doesn’t lie! Images via Mark Bridger, abcwildlife, and AR Pictures.

Craveable, Clickable Green Food

With a new year on the horizon, many people are resolving to eat healthier or even go plant-based. In 2022, it’s no wonder that AI predicts high engagement rates for so many green foods! 

Let’s start with a look at leafy greens. The ever-popular salad has seen an increase in engagement lately. The CTR of salad imagery has risen 239% since just last year.

More specifically, cabbage has had its CTR increase 98% over the same time period. 

  • Woman in jeans and a warm sweater holding a bowl with fresh lettuce, avocado, grains, beans, and roasted vegetables
  • Healthy green kale salad topped with parmesan cheese and seeds on a white plate
  • Top view of a Vietnamese cabbage salad on a teal green plate with giant wooden serving utensils
AI suggests opting for a cabbage-based salad. Cabbage is 52% more clickable than lettuce. Images via Foxys Forest Manufacture, Suzanne Pratt, and zoryanchik.

Beyond salads, some other green vegetables are having a moment. For example, pickles are pretty popular. Their CTR has risen 206% this year, and they’re even 6% more clickable than cucumbers.

Artichokes are also an audience favorite. The CTR of artichoke imagery has risen 40% since 2020, making them one of today’s most clickable vegetables. 

  • Horizontal shot of baked artichokes on a white plate with a fork
  • Pickled vegetables in six different sized and shaped mason jars on a white background
  • Background of fresh green artichokes
  • Tuna sandwich on whole wheat with two full pickles in the foreground
Something green for everyone. Images via Katie May Boyle, Sentelia, Ev Thomas, and Ruslan Mitin.

Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth? Pears are the most-clickable green fruit. In fact, they’re the most clickable green food in general. Limes are also performing well—their CTR has sharply risen 440% over the last year.

Beyond whole fruits, smoothies are extremely popular, just in time for a healthy 2022. AI discovered that smoothies are 142% more clickable today compared to just a year ago.

  • Closeup of pears hanging from a tree
  • Closeup of lime slices
  • Three fresh green smoothies in open bottles with straws on an outdoor patio table
Go green and make a smoothie mocktail. Images via Happy Lena, yuratosno3, and Alena Haurylik.

Cover image via Johnér.

