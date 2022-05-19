Google Slides vs. PowerPoint: Which Is Best to Make a Slideshow? 

Slideshow presentations are often maligned as a time-sucking part of corporate culture, but they actually hold significant power. A PowerPoint presentation convinced Emma Stone‘s parents to let her become an actress. They’re often the driving force behind people and products that innovate. Plus, they can even spark movements that change the world.

In fact, before PowerPoint and Google Slides, the first presentation-like slideshow was made by hand in the 17th century, and some would argue it absolutely changed the world.

If you want your slideshow presentations to be successful, you need to learn the ins and outs of making slideshows on PowerPoint and Google Slides. How the world feels about one versus the other is pretty personal, but what matters most is that you find out which tool is best for you.

By exploring this guide on how to make a slideshow on PowerPoint and Google Slides, you’ll elevate your impact on your audience and be better equipped to use both PowerPoint and Google Slides to accomplish your goals.

In this blog post, we’ll cover:

Price and Availability of PowerPoint vs. Google Slides

Differences between PowerPoint vs. Google Slides

How to Add Design Elements on PowerPoint and Google Slides

How to Make Five Types of Slides on PowerPoint and Google Slides

Before you compare the features of PowerPoint and Google Slides, check the price and availability of each. PowerPoint and Google Slides are subject to price changes, so when new versions are released or included in a new promotion, you’ll be ready for it.

PowerPoint and Google Slides are also available in free online versions. You can register and log in with a personal Microsoft Office Suite or a Google account. Or, you can access the free versions if your organization is an enterprise customer of Microsoft Office Suite or Google Workspace.

Beyond those options, you can subscribe to Microsoft 365 for as little as $6.99/month. If you want to add up to five members of your family to your plan, it’s $9.99/month. If you’re not a fan of subscriptions, you can buy Microsoft Office with PowerPoint for $149.99. This is the version you can download and install on your own.

Google Slides is also offered in Google Workspace. Plans range from $6 to 18/month. To access it, just sign in with your Google Account before you download the Slides app from Google Play or the Android App Store.

What Are the Differences Between PowerPoint vs. Google Slides?

Now that you’ve confirmed prices and availability, here’s a look at what features PowerPoint and Google Slides have in common:

Features on PowerPoint and Google Slides

Text and fonts

Images and graphics

Video support

Slideshow templates

Graphs

Tables

Charts

Animations

Live streams (paid feature on PowerPoint)

Online and offline editing

Real-time collaboration

Auto-save (paid feature on PowerPoint)

File version history

Cloud storage

Of course, PowerPoint and Google Slides share most of the same features. Yet, what makes these tools different is how far their features go to optimize the slideshow experience.

Consider how PowerPoint has more slideshow templates and animations, but Google Slides lets you personalize your charts and graphs more easily.

Does that mean Google Slides makes for better slideshow designs? No, because it can be difficult to align images in Google Slides. Meanwhile, PowerPoint lacks (or puts a premium on) features that are free on Google Slides.

Features Only on Google Slides Features Only on PowerPoint Screen Sharing Presenter View Cloud Security Features PowerPoint Designer Compatibility with PowerPoint Desktop Software

PowerPoint also comes with PowerPoint Designer, an AI tool that recommends slideshow layouts for Microsoft 365 subscribers.

How to Add Design Elements

Okay, now you know what makes these slideshow tools different. Here’s how to add design elements that make for eye-popping slideshows, depending on which tool you’re working with.

If you edit your slideshow in Microsoft PowerPoint, go to the left sidebar. Choose the slide you want to edit, then click Insert to add a text box or visuals. Use Format Painter to adjust effects in your slideshow. Remove text, images, movies, charts, tables, or shapes in your slideshow by selecting it. Then click Edit and Delete.

In Google Slides, go to the left sidebar. Select the slide you want to edit and click Insert to add a text box or visuals. When you remove text, images, lines, or shapes, just select the element in your slideshow you want to get rid of. Then click Edit and Delete.

Remember, the size of your slides can make or break your slideshow. No matter how incredible your message is, your audience could miss it if you forget the size requirements your slideshow needs to follow on each platform.

Slideshow Dimensions in PowerPoint

Putting together a slideshow on PowerPoint? There are four types of sizes you can use:

Standard (4:3): 10 x 7.5 in or 25.4 x 19.05 cm

Widescreen (16:9): 13.333 in x 7.5 in or 33.78 x 19.05 cm

Predefined sizes

Custom

Keep in mind that the smallest length and width you can have on a PowerPoint slide is one inch. This is the same as 2.54 cm or 120px.

Meanwhile, the longest or widest your PowerPoint slide can appear in is fifty-six inches, which is 142.24 cm or 720px.

PowerPoint doesn’t set a maximum or minimum size for your slideshow file. If you have trouble exporting and sending your file, try and compress the sizes of images in your slideshow.

Make sure to save it before you download or move it elsewhere.

Slideshow Dimensions in Google Slides

Making a slideshow presentation in Google Slides? Just like on PowerPoint, there are also four types of sizes for your slides:

Standard (4:3)

Widescreen (16:9)

Widescreen (16:10)

Custom

While there are no minimum and maximum sizes that Google sets for your slides, your slideshow file might be expected to meet different expectations.

If you started your slideshow design in Google Slides, its file size has to be under 50MB. However, if you exported your original presentation from an outside platform before uploading it to Google Slides, your file size can be up to 100MB.

How Do You Change Colors in Your Slideshows?

On PowerPoint and Google Slides, you can open a new slideshow file and choose its theme color.

PowerPoint users can select visuals from under the Design tab to paste into your slideshow.

Google Slides doesn’t feature a full color picker tool. Instead of sourcing the HEX code within Google Slides, you need to figure out the correct HEX code for the color you want to set your slide elements at. Then copy and paste the HEX code.

How to Make Specific Slides

Now that you know how to add design elements, it’s time to learn how to make the most popular types of slides in your PowerPoint or Google Slides presentation:

How to Make Title Slides in PowerPoint

In Microsoft PowerPoint, go to the View tab.

tab. Select Slide Sorter .

. Click New Slide . Choose Title and Content .

. Choose . Add a title box to your slide.

to your slide. Customize your text and font.

How to Make Title Slides in Google Slides

Create a Blank Presentation .

. Name the title .

. Choose theme .

. Customize your text and font.

How to Make Agenda Slide in PowerPoint

Add slide with Title box and columns .

and . Customize your text in your Title box .

. Add agenda list item text in columns with bullet points.

How to Make Agenda Slide in Google Slides

Apply Layout with Slide Title and Columns .

with and . Customize text with bullet points of agenda items.

How to Make Comparison Slide in PowerPoint

Open image or chart finder .

or . Create text boxes for separate lists.

for separate lists. Swap out text and graphics with bullet points for each list item.

How to Make Comparison Slide in Google Slides

Add image or chart .

or . Select item you want to add.

Click Insert.

How to Make First or Last Slide in PowerPoint

Add new slide that includes a Title box .

that includes a . Customize your text in your Title box .

in your . Swap out rest of text and graphics.

How to Make First or Last Slide in Google Slides

Add new slide that includes a Title box .

that includes a . Customize your text in your Title box .

in your . Swap out rest of text and graphics.

Now that you know the differences between PowerPoint and Google Slides, you’re ready to start building beautiful, game-changing presentations.

We can’t wait to see what you create!

