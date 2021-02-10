Share this: Facebook

As we develop our urge to document, let’s dive deeper into our relationship with photography in this stellar interview with Stefanie Glinski.

The ability to tell the necessary stories that this world needs to know is a huge privilege. And to do it well, one must persevere, have patience, and be willing to learn and grow.

Eighty-six thousand four hundred seconds in one day. That’s all we get. As we go about our daily routine, things happen outside our periphery and, for the most part, we don’t hear about it. We don’t hear about the trauma experienced by tens and hundreds in third-world countries. We don’t hear about the children walking to school just after daybreak because it’s that far. We don’t hear about the mothers having to carry their children on their backs as they look for a clean water source.

The Significance of Documentary Photography

These are everyday events of millions of people across the globe. This is where photography comes into play. In and of itself, it’s powerful. But documentary photography is more compelling and has a bigger impact. It’s influential in many ways and instrumental in making a positive change. Documentary photography reminds us about the facts. It calls out those in power to take action against injustice.

Documentary photography shines a light on a society in crisis. Image via Stosun.

Documentary photography isn’t simply fleeting moments captured on film, or in most cases today, on digital screens. It’s the telling of stories that may not seem relevant to us, but are. And, they’re also relevant to the environment and to society as a whole. When done correctly, each shot is enough to stop us, make us think, make us feel.

Stefanie Glinski: Journalist, Photographer, Storyteller

“Some stories follow me for a long time and I fully recognize that,” says Stefanie Glinski. “That’s why it’s important to—every once in a while—sit back, reflect, and even take a break.”

Glinski is a freelance photojournalist. Having been based in Afghanistan for two and a half years now, she’s seen a lot and documented a lot. For five years or so, prior to Afghanistan, she traveled and covered breaking news in various countries. She also lived in South Sudan for almost two years.

Being a documentary photographer allows you to see, first hand, the devastation and poverty around the world. Image via View Stock.

She shares that her relationship with photography started early. “My dad is a photographer and I grew up seeing his collection of cameras, and him showing us photos he took via slide film projected onto a screen that he’d occasionally prop up in the evening as a sort of family entertainment. It has always been a big part of our family life . . . When I was sixteen, my high school had us do a weeklong internship and I decided to intern with the local newspaper. I remember walking into the newsroom on the first day, terrified and shy.”

Today, Glinski is a widely-published photographer covering conflict and human rights abuses. Doing fieldwork, seeing harrowing events happen right before your eyes, isn’t easy. But, it’s the exact reason why documentary photographers and photojournalists like Glinski still find themselves grabbing the camera and going out on a shoot. Because, as harrowing as those events may be, they need to be told. We chatted with Stefanie Glinski to know more about documentary photography and why she does what she does.

Understanding Documentary Photography: An Interview with Stefanie Glinski

Photojournalist Stefanie Glinski. Image provided by Stefanie Glinski.

SSTK: You focus on conflict and human rights issues. Why? What draws you to these issues?

Stefanie Glinski: Injustice. Short and simple. It’s really mostly that. This might not sound super original, but the truth is, I think about injustice often—the concept of it—the sheer fact that so many people have things happen to them that can never be made right, that will never be okay, that will never see justice.

In conflict, you see that too much. Where’s the justice when mothers lose their babies straight after birth because a terrorist walks into the delivery room to open fire? Where’s the justice when it comes to land rights, when people with few means see their government take away the little they have?

Documenting real-life tragedies brings validity to the issue. Image via quetions123.

I’ve committed my life to documenting such injustices. I’d like to see injustices reported. I’d like to see them publicized, especially if those facing them will never face justice.

SSTK: What are the biggest challenges you’ve faced in your career?

SG: Working in an environment like Afghanistan comes with challenges of different natures. There’s security for one. Is my photo putting someone’s life at risk? That’s one of the questions I always ask before publishing, and there are many photos that haven’t been published for exactly that reason. Of course, ensuring my own security and that of my colleagues can be tough, too. Afghanistan is never safe. Any work day means taking a risk.

Another challenge is documenting incredibly heavy, and often graphic, stories, such as large-scale attacks, assassinations, etc. While it’s important for the world to know what is happening—and often even shocking images are important to be published—there is a very fine line between what’s appropriate to publish and what isn’t.

When traveling in foreign countries, it’s important to consider the safety of your crew, the subject(s) you’re documenting, as well as yourself. Image via Mansoreh Motamedi.

Censorship is another challenge. While I struggle less with this issue in Afghanistan, as the country is fairly open and enjoys better press freedom compared to its neighbors, it was a huge problem in South Sudan. I was constantly summoned by the government’s media authority to justify my photography. Once, while photographing a protest, an angry mob of soldiers started to attack me, beating me and trying to take my equipment.

Lastly, I find it difficult that I often can’t help those I’m photographing. If there’s an attack, people need doctors, ambulances, medical supplies. As a journalist, I watch any given scenario unfold in front of my eyes. It’s not easy.

SSTK: What would you say makes a good photo? Like, what elements make a solid image?

SG: Any image that makes you stop and pause and think. An image that evokes an emotion. I personally like to photograph people and portray them in a way that I’d like to be portrayed and that—no matter the situation—ascribes their dignity to them.

Have your camera on you and be ready to shoot at a moment’s notice. Image via Andy Smith.

I also consider images that break perceptions and stereotypes important. Of course, oftentimes, it’s all about being in a certain place at a certain time that enables you to take a certain image or to make the news. And, that’s important, too. But as a photographer, I often just walk around, observe, watch the light, and have my camera ready to photograph at any moment.

Then, there are the technicalities—the light, the composition, the depth of field, etc. That’s important, too, but that alone won’t make a good photo. I’d say it’s a combination of all the “background” knowledge of taking a photo and showing up at the right time.

SSTK: What would you say is a good approach, especially for new photographers, to capture images and not lose the narrative in each still frame?

SG: I’d say just practice. Keep trying, keep failing, keep learning, and improving. Move with the action. If you’re with a group of people walking, walk along. Take photos while walking, while engaging with people, while being part of the scene. The best images are often taken when those you photograph forget that you’re even around and continue with whatever they were doing.

When documenting a protest or event, walk with the crowd and capture the moment. Image via Ezequiel Giménez / Westend61.

SSTK: How do you go about consent? And, how do you detach yourself from those who have, and even who haven’t, given you consent to photograph?

SG: For me, personally, if someone can’t give full consent to their photo being taken, I’d rather not take it or have it published—or at least not have their identity revealed in the photo. Here’s a recent example: After Kabul University was attacked in November last year, with more than thirty people dying, I went to one of the hospitals where several of the injured students had been taken. I spoke to a few of them and took their photos.

It’s important to get consent when publishing your work. Image via Florian Kopp / Westend61.

I later found a young man in the ICU, unconscious, attached to machines, and his warm blood slowly dripping from his bed, making a puddle on the floor below. The doctors didn’t think he’d make it. I stood there. I looked at him. I felt raw pain. I didn’t take his photo. I just left.

And, that is the other challenging part. We immerse ourselves in these difficult, painful situations because it’s part of our work. We photograph, and then leave because we have to file the images and are responsible to ensure the news gets out. Leaving any of these situations is very difficult and if it’s appropriate and possible, I try to go back at a later point, to revisit the people I’ve documented and to chat with them if they are open to it.

SSTK: I personally have a love-hate relationship with editing and post-production. Probably because I’ve always loved the rawness of things. When it comes to editing, what are your dos and don’ts?

With editing, it comes down to personal preference. Image via Insight-Photography.

SG: My editing is very simple. Usually, white balance correction (if necessary) and slight crops. What actually ends up being published also depends on my editors, of course. I have, in the past, sent several versions of the same image cropped differently, or even just the RAW file to my editors so they have all the options. Sometimes the image I think is best is exactly the opposite from what the editor ends up choosing, so partly it also comes down to personal preferences.

SSTK: To wrap things up, how would you describe documentary photography?

Documentary photography takes place every single day, with history being made at any moment. Image via Jacob Lund.

SG: Everyone—every person on this planet—is witnessing history being written at any given minute, any day. Documentary photography is just one way to record events and history in any given place. For me, it’s a way to capture and document injustice. In the best case scenario, documentary photography draws attention to injustices and can go as far as changing governmental policies.

Personally, my job and my life are completely intertwined. I like it that way. Of course, I take breaks. But, you never know what might happen any day, so I’m always ready and willing to jump straight back into work. Having chosen this job, I essentially chose a lifestyle and I am glad I did.

Cover image via Jacob Lund.

